Ready, Set, FLEX: Rollplay's FLEX Kart Line Tops Kids Must-Have Toy Lists for Summer

·4 min read

Award-winning FLEX Kart line offers adventure and thrills to kids of all ages with new pedal-powered ride-on coming later this summer

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm, sunny days are the perfect backdrop for kids to set off on new adventures with friends. For parents looking to gear up their little ones with the hottest summer toys to conquer the driveway, neighborhood or playground, award-winning ride-on toy maker Rollplay is expanding its best-selling FLEX Kart line. Available for purchase now, the FLEX Kart 6V Electric Ride-On, FLEX Kart XL 12V Electric Ride-On and FLEX Kart Pedal Drifter are the must-have toys of summer that are sure to bring a smile to kids. The FLEX Kart 6V Electric Ride-On was recently named as a 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards finalist in the "Outdoor Toy" category. Later this month, Rollplay will expand the line with the addition of the FLEX Kart XL Pedal, ideal for older kids that want the thrill of a fast-moving go-kart.

Rollplay FLEX Kart Line
Rollplay FLEX Kart Line

"One of our bestselling and most popular collections, the FLEX Kart line of products truly offers riders of all ages an exhilarating and exciting ride-on. Whether buying your little one their first pedal powered toy or you're looking to up the action with something faster, a FLEX Kart ride-on is a must have for outdoor fun," said Dave Taylor, CEO of Evenflo, the parent company of Rollplay. "We're excited to expand the line with the introduction of the FLEX Kart XL Pedal – the perfect ride-on for older kids looking to put the pedal to the metal and ride as fast as they want."

Available online at major retailers nationwide, kids of all ages will have hours of fun with friends thanks to these Rollplay FLEX Kart products:

Toddler/Preschooler Offerings

The FLEX Kart 6V Electric Ride-On lets little riders ages two to five cruise around in style and is a snap for parents to take and store anywhere with a fully foldable and compact design. This cool ride-on is designed for easy maneuvering: simply push the power button on the steering wheel and start riding at safe speeds of up to 2 MPH. The driving activity itself helps the littlest drivers develop hand-eye-coordination as they find new roads. Available online at TargetWalmart and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $129.

Prepare for takeoff, then jet down the sidewalk with fantasies of flying high in the sky! Launched earlier this year, the FLEX Kart Pedal Drifter is a unique, pedal-powered ride-on for toddlers ages 2.5 and up, inspired by the look of an airplane. Realistic propellers rotate in the breeze and two rear caster wheels deliver the thrill of drifting and spinning at safe speeds. Available online at Target, Walmart and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $109.

Big Kid (5+) Offerings

Ready to speed things up? Kids five and up can grab the supersized, high-performance FLEX Kart XL 12V Electric Ride-On. Race around at forward speeds of up to 5 MPH or put it in reverse at up to 2.5 MPH. Offering the same portable design unique to the Flex Kart line, simply fold to store or transport and pop it open to play. The sturdy metal frame is designed with room to grow between the adjustable, two-position seat and foot pedals, which makes it ideal for growing children. Available online at Target, Walmart and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $239.

  • (Coming Soon) FLEX Kart XL Pedal

Kid-powered, go-kart fun just got supersized with the new FLEX Kart XL Pedal. Launching later this month, the FLEX Kart XL Pedal expands Rollplay's innovative FLEX Kart line, offering riders 4 and up the thrill of zipping around the neighborhood as fast as they can pedal. Sporting a stylish blue color, the ride-on folds down for easy storage and portability between uses, making it perfect for parents who are short on space. Featuring durable EVA tires and an adjustable seat, the FLEX Kart XL Pedal is built to last and grow with kids. Available online in August at Target, Walmart and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $219.

For additional information on Rollplay and other offerings, visit www.Rollplay.com.

About Rollplay
Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited
Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

(PRNewsfoto/Rollplay)
(PRNewsfoto/Rollplay)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-set-flex-rollplays-flex-kart-line-tops-kids-must-have-toy-lists-for-summer-301605426.html

SOURCE Rollplay

