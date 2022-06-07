U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

GET READY FOR SUMMER GRILLING SEASON WITH THE NEWEST VERSION OF THE BEYOND BURGER® AND BEYOND BEEF® TO CANADA, NOW EVEN JUICIER

Upgrade your cookouts this year with these delicious, fan-favourite plant-based protein options from Beyond Meat®, available at thousands of grocery stores and restaurants nationwide

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading plant-based protein company, announces the newest versions of its iconic Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®. Better-for-you compared to regular ground beef and juicier than ever before, these new plant-based innovations are arriving just in time for sunny days and barbecues. Canadians everywhere can now find these game-changing plant-based protein options in thousands of grocery stores and restaurants across Canada.

Summer grilling with the newest Beyond Burger (CNW Group/Beyond Meat)
Summer grilling with the newest Beyond Burger (CNW Group/Beyond Meat)

Crafted to have the meat-like taste, flavour and texture of traditional animal meat, the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef offer an easy and delicious way to incorporate plant-based protein into summertime classics like backyard burgers and kebabs. Now even juicier and more satisfying than ever, the latest and greatest Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef instantly upgrade any grilling recipe with simple, plant-based ingredients that require no sacrifice on mouth-watering taste or beloved culinary traditions - and Canadians agree! Beyond Meat is the number one selling brand in the refrigerated plant-based protein category in grocery stores and the crowd-favourite Beyond Burger is the number one selling product in the category1.

To celebrate the launch, Beyond Meat partnered with well-known entertainer Kevin Hart, who's an avid fan of the brand's products. Hart stars in Beyond Meat's new summer grilling campaign to showcase how choosing a delicious plant-based burger for your next summer barbecue can have a big impact when it comes to your health and the health of our planet.

"With Beyond Meat, I love that my family and I can enjoy all the foods we love – like grilled burgers in the backyard – but do so in a way that's better for us without feeling like we're sacrificing anything," said Kevin Hart. "As a long time partner, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this summer grilling campaign to inspire more people to try Beyond Meat."

The new, even juicier Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef available in Canada contains 45% less saturated fat compared to regular ground beef and no cholesterol, soy, gluten or GMOs while respectively packing 20g and 18g of protein per serving derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice.

"With every exciting iteration of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, we continue to make strides towards our North Star of creating a plant-based protein that is indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. "Our team's unique ability to recreate the flavour, aroma, appearance and texture of traditional animal meat continues to push the boundaries of plant-based protein."

1 NielsenIQ MarketTrack, Item Ranking, Meat Alternatives, L52W PE April 30, 2022

Beyond Meat proudly produces the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef in Canada, offering a delicious way for Canadians to support local while enabling Beyond Meat to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. Beyond Meat products are not just better for you but also better for the planet, with the original Beyond Burger requiring 99% less water, 93% less land, 90% less greenhouse gas emissions and 46% less energy to produce than a ¼ lb. U.S. 80/20 beef burger.

In addition to partnering with Kevin Hart, Beyond Meat is joining forces with Live Nation Canada to become the exclusive plant-based protein available across six Toronto Live Nation concert venues, including Budweiser Stage and Echo Beach. With 63 per cent of music fans considering themselves "foodies" the partnership is an exciting new opportunity for Beyond Meat to reach more Canadians and make it easier than ever for flexitarians to try the delicious new Beyond Burger at this year's hottest concerts and events.

Canadians everywhere can find the newest version of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef at select grocery stores and restaurants nationwide. Visit Beyond Meat's store locator to shop now. For grilling inspiration, visit Beyond Meat's recipe page.

About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based protein company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based protein made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as traditional animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2022, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 135,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 2, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC.  Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Beyond Meat Logo (CNW Group/Beyond Meat)
Beyond Meat Logo (CNW Group/Beyond Meat)

SOURCE Beyond Meat

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c9798.html

