U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,226.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,975.50
    -22.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.50
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5090
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,691.89
    -1,141.70 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.94
    -66.41 (-5.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,436.57
    +12.10 (+0.04%)
     

ReadyWise Announces their Support for Team Rubicon for Earthquake Relief in Haiti

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, announces fundraiser for earthquake disaster relief in Haiti in partnership with Team Rubicon. From August 17, 2021, to August 24, 2021, 20% of proceeds from customer purchases on both ReadyWise's 72 Hour Earthquake Kit and 72 Hour Hurricane Kit will go to Team Rubicon Disaster Response Fund. ReadyWise is now offering a BUY THREE, GET ONE FREE on both 72 Hour Kits to help get your family prepared.

ReadyWise, https://www.Readywise.com (PRNewsfoto/ReadyWise, LLC)
ReadyWise, https://www.Readywise.com (PRNewsfoto/ReadyWise, LLC)

Help ReadyWise fuel their mission to get volunteers back in the field, helping those affected by the 7.2 Magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti. "We deployed early-response recon teams on the ground working with local authorities to prepare a large-scale response," says Dennis Clancey, Operations Director at Team Rubicon. "In addition, Tropical Storm Grace could make matters worse for Haitians. Your donation goes directly to our Ready Reserve Fund."

With your help, they will quickly and efficiently provide relief to vulnerable communities impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises like this one! Team Rubicon is committed to delivering impactful service worldwide to communities affected by disaster, which is why ReadyWise is a proud partner in aiding their mission.

Not only is this an impactful way to aid thousands of survivors who are injured or homeless from the earthquake in Haiti, but this is also an excellent opportunity to get your family prepared. As a guideline, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges the public to be ready to be self-sufficient for at least three days in an emergency. ReadyWise has created a simple solution with their 72 Hour Kits.

ReadyWise's 72 Hour Earthquake Kits and 72 Hour Hurricane Kits are now available for purchase on https://www.Readywise.com.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise visit https://www.ReadyWise.com.

About Team Rubicon: Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Their mission is to serve communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. To learn more or to donate directly to their efforts, please go to www.teamrubiconusa.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/readywise-announces-their-support-for-team-rubicon-for-earthquake-relief-in-haiti-301357479.html

SOURCE ReadyWise, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • California’s Dixie Fire threatens another town, while new blaze tears through small community

    Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from advancing toward a Northern California city while a portrait of devastation emerged in a small mountain community hit by another inferno.

  • Polish Olympian auctions silver medal for infant's heart surgery, but winning bidder won't accept it

    A Polish convenience store chain made the winning bid for Maria Andrejczyk's medal, but decided it was better off remaining with her.

  • Objects fall mid-air from plane leaving Kabul

    ***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO****Local news agency Asvaka reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency.The falling objects from the plane cannot be verified.The video was verified by the number of engines, plane bodywork, shape and color of the plane, which matches several videos posted to social media. They showed several people clinging to a U.S Air Force plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport earlier that day.Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.

  • Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., August 17, 2021--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste.

  • Haiti quake death toll climbs to 1,941, with nearly 10,000 injured

    Tropical Storm Grace lashed Haiti Monday into Tuesday, complicating rescue efforts following Saturday's earthquake that left at least 1,941 people dead, nearly 10,000 injured and tens of thousands homeless.The big picture: The temporary pause in search and rescue efforts due heavy rain and strong winds from the storm exacerbated growing anger and frustration in affected areas, AP reported. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTropica

  • Now Going Viral: Meeting Online Friends in Real Life

    NEW YORK — Marissa Meizz, 23, was out to dinner with a friend in the East Village in mid-May when her phone started buzzing. She tried to silence it, but the texts kept coming. They all wanted to know: Had she seen the TikTok video? She clicked the link and a young man appeared on screen. “If your name’s Marissa,” he said, “please listen up.” He said he had just overheard some of her friends say they were deliberately choosing to hold a birthday party when she was out of town that weekend. “You

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Elderly Woman's Pet Cat Saves Her by Alerting Neighbors After She Fell Down a Ravine

    One of her neighbors noticed that the elderly woman's cat, named Piran, was persistently meowing, trying to bring attention to the corner of a large maize field near the woman's home

  • 2 injuries reported as California wildfires worsen

    The National Weather Service declared red flag warnings Tuesday over a vast stretch of the West — including California, Nevada and Montana, prompted by projected strong winds, high temperatures and drought conditions.The latest: In Northern California, where fuel moisture and flammability are especially conducive to extreme wildfire behavior, two people sustained "serious injuries" because of the rapidly growing Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, authorities said Tuesday.Get market news worthy of

  • Suspect arrested after 80-year-old woman shoved to the ground

    Surveillance footage captured the moment a man pushed an 80-year-old woman to the ground in Honolulu in broad daylight.

  • Evacuations ordered amid growing California fires

    As firefighters continue to battle the massive Dixie Fire, other crews in Northern California are dealing with other growing wildfires that are forcing evacuations and threatening more mountain communities. (Aug. 17)

  • 10 Solar Penny Stocks to Buy According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 solar penny stocks to buy according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Solar Penny Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. Solar companies have seen a business boom during the past few years as governments across the […]

  • California Fires Threaten Towns as High Winds Loom to Fan Blazes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wildfires in drought-stricken California threatened towns, severely injured two people and forced the evacuation of 17,000 residents Tuesday, with the state bracing for an early-season wind storm that could send flames raging out of control. The fast-moving Caldor Fire, which swelled to 6,500 acres (2,600 hectares) Tuesday in the hills east of Sacramento, was blazing with zero containment and injured two people who had to be air-lifted to medical facilities, according to the Calif

  • Thousands of Firefighters Battle Growing Dixie Fire in Northern California

    The Dixie Fire in Northern California had reached 604,511 acres (about 945 square miles) in size by Tuesday morning, August 17, fire officials said.Officials said the fire burning across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties was 31 percent contained as of August 17. More than 5,900 units were assigned to the fight the fire.Footage shared by CZU firefighter Brittany Strohmayer shows operations outside of Westwood on August 15. The town of Westwood had been placed under evacuation orders on August 5. Credit: Brittany Strohmayer via Storyful

  • Taliban spokesperson responds to question about the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

    During a press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was asked about what assurances can be given that the rights of women and girls can be protected. Through a translator, Mujahid said women will be afforded all their rights, adding, “We are guaranteeing all their rights within the limits of Islam.”

  • Laura Prepon reveals she left Scientology: 'It's no longer part of my life'

    Laura Prepon says she left Scientology "close to five years" ago.

  • Where Did All the White People Go? Ranking the Blackest and Whitest Places in America, According to the New Census Data

    Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau released its first trove of demographic data from the 2020 census, leading many to divest in cryptocurrency and put all of their money in the rapidly emerging washcloth market.

  • Eruptions add another 100 feet to Mount Etna's height in six months

    The southeastern basin -- the youngest and most active of Mount Etna's four-summit craters -- is now the tallest point of the volcano, sitting at 3,357 metres (11,013 feet) above sea level.

  • UK Police Recover $22M in Stolen Crypto From Scammers

    Police are looking to return the stolen assets to their owners, who are located around the world.