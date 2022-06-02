Real Brands Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Assets of Boulder Botanical

Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands has entered an LOI to acquire Boulder Botanical’s assets in Golden, Colorado., with the intent to continue Boulder’s current CBD and non-CBD manufacturing and distribution business that serves major distribution channels nationwide.

North Providence, RI, and Golden, CO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCQB: RLBD) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire substantially all the assets of Boulder Botanicals & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc. (Boulder Botanical), a manufacturer of white-label and private-label CBD and non-CBD products. The acquisition will include Boulder Botanical’s brands, IP, distribution and 27,000 sq. ft. R&D and production facility in Golden, Colorado. On April 22, 2022, Boulder Botanical became a subsidiary of Frankens Investment Fund, LLC. This proposed transaction remains subject to a definitive agreement and due diligence. A formal closing is expected within the next few weeks.



Since 2018, Boulder Botanical has designed leading cannabinoid formulations and provided well-recognized, white-label manufacturing services. Highlights of Boulder Botanical’s facilities and capabilities include:

Original product development and research, consumer products, and fulfillment services for products distributed through some of the nation’s largest retail channels, including CVS, Sam’s Club, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway, Costco, 7-Eleven, and Circle K.

One of the largest and most efficient manufacturing platforms in the CBD sector. It supports multiple production lines for over 150 proprietary formulations spanning cosmetics, topicals, tablets, drink powders tinctures, ointments, gels, energy shots, roll-ons, supplements, and more.

In-house brands that include APRA ™ , SmartLeef ™ , and dozens of white-label brands. Boulder Botanical’s production facility is capable of large volume production and scaling.

25+ years of combined experience in consumer-packaged goods and compliance.

A full complement of certifications and registrations, including FDA-Registered Manufacturing/Distribution & Fulfilment, GMP quality assured, Certified Kosher Ingredient Supplier, CODPHE Licensed Manufacturing Facility, CO Dept of Ag Hemp Seed Seller and Grower License, International Cosmetic Ingredient Assignment Registration for supply Cosmetic Industry.

The highest quality and efficacious ingredients with full transparency from seed to shelf.

“The Boulder Botanical’s transaction will augment Real Brands’ existing portfolio of branded products and expand its distribution capabilities,” explained Thom Kidrin, President & CEO of Real Brands Inc. “This deal will bring 150 proprietary formulations to Real Brands, and the R&D capabilities to create hundreds more. In addition, it should enlarge Real Brands’ distribution channels as we shift from primarily online sales via Real Brands’ own website and small, regionalized distributors to an existing national network with ready access to millions of potential consumers. This outstanding opportunity should enable Real Brands to capture an even larger market share of the booming CBD market, which Vantage Market Research expects to grow to $47.2 billion by 2028.”

“We are pleased to have the Boulder Botanical’s business join the Real Brands family under its seasoned management team,” said David Frankens, owner of Frankens Investments. “Real Brands has the capability to take us to the next level in revenue growth, with the bonus of Turning Point Brands as a strategic equity shareholder.

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://www.realbrands.com/. Consumer product lines are available on https://wabrands.com/, https://phazesports.com/, and https://americanstandardhemp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, environmental/climate conditions, and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

