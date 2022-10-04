U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

Real Endpoints Marketplace announces collaboration with bluebird bio to help scale delivery of a first-of-its-kind value-based contract for one-time gene therapy

Real Endpoints
·3 min read
Real Endpoints
Real Endpoints

The risk-sharing agreement removes economic uncertainties, enabling regional and mid-sized health plans to provide patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia access to ZYNTEGLO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Endpoints, the leading market-access platform and advisory firm, announced a collaboration with bluebird bio, inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE), to provide multiple health plans with access to an innovative, outcomes-based agreement for ZYNTEGLO® (betibeglogene autotemcel) through the Real Endpoints (RE) Marketplace.

These plans cover nearly 16 million individuals across the U.S.; while treatment-dependent beta-thalassemia is a rare disease, together these plans comprise a significant portion of the patient population in the U.S. ZYNTEGLO is currently the only FDA-approved gene therapy for people with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.

Through a single contract, the plans in RE Marketplace can take immediate advantage of bluebird’s innovative agreement, which offers rebates of up to 80% if treatment with ZYNTEGLO does not enable a patient to achieve and maintain transfusion independence in the two years following therapy.

RE Marketplace performs all the required analytics and financial reconciliation as an expert, independent third-party. RE Marketplace provides participating plans and manufacturers with end-to-end capabilities for efficient, scalable value-based contracting – and does so with complete financial and data transparency.

“bluebird’s ZYNTEGLO is a giant step forward for medicine,” commented Jane Barlow, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Real Endpoints. “The plans in RE Marketplace are thrilled to be able to easily access bluebird’s innovative risk-sharing agreement, which speeds the delivery of both clinical and economic innovations. That is a win for both patients and the broader health system,” she said.

About RE Marketplace

The RE Marketplace platform provides members of mid-sized and smaller health plans speedier access to innovative treatments such as rare disease drugs, cell and gene therapies, and digital medicines. From four founding member plans, RE Marketplace now represents several mid-sized and regional plans approaching nearly 16 million beneficiaries across all lines of business. Both industry and payer participants benefit from the efficiency and flexibility of RE Marketplace, which can support a range of innovative contracts through a standard contracting process. There is also the potential for more generous rebate opportunities without additional Medicaid Best Price risk. RE Marketplace performs all the critical analytics and financial reconciliation – transparently and with full audit rights, using a highly robust, secure, HIPAA-compliant system already tested and used in multiple value-based agreements. For more about RE Marketplace, please visit this link: https://realendpoints.com/products/re-marketplace/

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints’ solutions create patient access to meaningful medical innovations and prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy. Working collaboratively with biopharma, diagnostic and medical device companies, RE provides unique answers across a wide range of coverage and reimbursement issues – from pricing and distribution to patient support services. RE is also the leading advisor to the industry on innovative contracting, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and third-party management of the analytics and financial reconciliation of value-based contracts. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com.

Website: www.realendpoints.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/real-endpoints/

Contact: Aurore Duboille
Email: aduboille@realendpoints.com
Phone: 973-805-2300


