Real Estate 2023: 20 Most Competitive Housing Markets in America

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

The housing market has been in the news much more than usual over the past few years, for a number of reasons. In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, valuations plummeted, followed immediately by a historic decline in mortgage interest rates to below 3%.

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Then, prices did a complete reversal, with home values in some areas jumping 50% or more over the ensuing three years. While this has built tremendous equity for those lucky enough to get in early enough, it has created some serious problems for those looking to buy homes today.

The combination of record-high home prices and the fact that most Americans have locked in a mortgage rate of less than 4% means that inventory has become something of a sticking issue. Existing homeowners are reluctant to swap a sub-4% mortgage for a rate of 7% or higher, which means fewer homes are on the market. Meanwhile, home prices are so high that when combined with current mortgage rates, the required payments are out of reach for most Americans.

Yet, in some cities, demand remains high in spite of the cost, making some housing markets even more competitive than others.

To determine which are the most competitive housing markets in America, GOBankingRates sourced mean days to pending and for-sale inventory in metro areas across the U.S. from Zillow Research Data. Here are the 20 most competitive cities, presented in reverse order.

Here also are the 10 most overpriced markets in America.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

20. Keene, New Hampshire

Average days to pending: 19

For-sale inventory: 167

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

19. Norwalk, Ohio

Average days to pending: 19

For-sale inventory: 111

18. Auburn, Indiana

Average days to pending: 19

For-sale inventory: 94

Story continues

17. Sidney, Ohio

Average days to pending: 19

For-sale inventory: 88

16. Defiance, Ohio

Average days to pending: 19

For-sale inventory: 80

15. Springfield, Illinois

Average days to pending: 18

For-sale inventory: 453

14. Rockford, Illinois

Average days to pending: 17

For-sale inventory: 761

13. Springfield, Ohio

Average days to pending: 18

For-sale inventory: 298

12. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 942

11. New Castle, Indiana

Average days to pending: 18

For-sale inventory: 141

10. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 644

9. Reading, Pennsylvania

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 642

8. Wapakoneta, Ohio

Average days to pending: 17

For-sale inventory: 87

7. Manchester, New Hampshire

Average days to pending: 15

For-sale inventory: 644

6. Concord, New Hampshire

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 254

5. Marion, Ohio

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 143

4. Rochelle, Illinois

Average days to pending: 16

For-sale inventory: 122

3. Bloomington, Illinois

Average days to pending: 15

For-sale inventory: 315

2. Lewiston, Maine

Average days to pending: 15

For-sale inventory: 235

1. Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Average days to pending: 14

For-sale inventory: 186

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find the most competitive housing markets in America, GOBankingRates analyzed metro areas around the country to find the places with low housing inventory and high demand. Metro areas were analyzed for their [1] Mean Days to Pending and [2] For-Sale Inventory, both sourced from Zillow Research Data. Places with low inventory are expected to be more sought after and places with low average days to pending are expected to be in high demand so GOBankingRates scored both of these factors and compared them together to find places with low inventory and low average days to pending. For an area to count it had to have both data metrics available. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of November 15th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate 2023: 20 Most Competitive Housing Markets in America