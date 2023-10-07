Real estate: 4 western Stark County homes sell for more than $400,000

Reuters

A 72-hour strike by 75,000 healthcare workers against Kaiser Permanente drew to a close on Friday as both sides in the labor dispute agreed to resume stalled contract talks next week while union officials warned of possible further walkouts to come. Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, who played a role as mediator during an all-night negotiating session last week, will return to California to "assist the parties in advancing talks" when they return to the bargaining table next week, the Labor Department announced. Nurses, medical technicians and support staff at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and clinics in California, Oregon, Washington state, Colorado, Virginia and the District of Columbia walked off the job on Wednesday morning in the largest strike ever to hit the U.S. healthcare sector.