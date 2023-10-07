Real estate: 4 western Stark County homes sell for more than $400,000
Four homes in western Stark County recently sold for more than $400,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The following properties sold:
11082 Orrville St. NW in Lawrence Township: $433,000.
5937 Hawks Nest Circle NW Condo 12B in Jackson Township: $437,470.
6333 Lake O Springs Ave. NW in Jackson Township: $405,000.
1018 Woodline Ave. in Tuscarawas Township: $552,000.
The property transfers cover Sept. 9 to Sept. 15.
Bethlehem Township
Farnsworth Dan from Fearon Michael J & Norma J Trustees, 19 Sprankle St NE, $186,000.
Hamilton Rex & Dolores K from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100967 Tanganyika Trl, $3,500.
Koch Joni & Richard from Beck Linda K, 135 C St, $29,000.
Rumler Michael Anthony from Rumler Michael Anthony, parcel 1101158 Boa Ave, $25,000.
Rumler Michael from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101160 Zambesi, $3,800.
White Robert from Kirven Rebecca, parcel 1100245 Safari Trl, $5,000.
Canal Fulton
Brown Jerry L from Morneau Peggy L, 443 Poplar St, $229,000.
David Troyer Construction Ltd from Smail Property Development Ltd, parcel 10014023 East Lakewood Dr E, $55,900.
O'keefe Dona from Gerber Victor Maxwell, 259 Cherry St W, $144,000.
Lawrence Township
Mcneil Natalie & Tyler from Liggett Beth A & Mcneil Natalie & Tyler, parcel 10016854 Alabama Ave, $97,500.
Motz Jacob Conrad & Emily Elizabeth from Ries Richard E & Sharon L, 14144 Mccue Rd NW, $359,000.
Warring John M & Lundquist Amanda K from Roman Linda E, 11082 Orrville St NW, $433,000.
Jackson Township
Bales Shannon M from Bales Robert A & Daniel S, 4820 Echo Springs St NW, $225,000.
Cameron Eric P & Lindsay A from Pand Properties LLC, 4245 Fulton Dr NW, $215,000.
Crowder Justin from Crowder John E, 6686 Hythe St NW, $161,400.
Delaney David R & Carole Sue from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5937 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 12B, $437,470.
Gross Patrick J & Truluck Darlene M from Soldo George T & Karen D, 7205 Celina St NW, $292,000.
HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee from Wright Donna M, 4133 Meadowview Dr NW, $184,000.
Laps Micah from Pifher Timothy A & Marsha A, 6333 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $405,000.
Pachuta Sean R & Moyer Madeline from Bradshaw Cathy L, 8181 Fulton Dr NW, $276,000.
Phillips Robert C from Meldrum Todd E TRUSTEE/TODD E Meldrum TR, 5671 Foxchase Ave NW, $365,000.
Shaffner Properties LLC from Jackson Larry C, 6814 Ravenwood Ave NW, $205,000.
The Mccleaster Group LLC from Mccleaster Lisa A, 4341 Larchwood Cir NW, $172,301.
Massillon
Alkire Benjamin from Meismer Mary Jane, 316 Gail Ave NE, $197,500.
Conway Sierra & Zeigler Desiree from Schneider Angela D, 918 4th St NE, $170,000.
Eyler Austin from Welton Nathan M, 127 Ohlman CT NE, $122,000.
Glitz Kathryn from Gillentine Emily and Crawford Ty, 723 Lake Ave NE, $140,000.
Grimes Shyandrea from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3514 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,225.
Hammer Logan from Haunty Margaret A Trustee, 812 16th St NE, $166,300.
Hartman Chad M & Michelle K from Howard Kathryn, 779 Johnson St SE, $15,000.
Mayfield Brandie Leigh from Lantzer Jefferey, 894 1st St NE, $114,000.
Mcgrady Timothy P & Lori from Bevington Richard J Dawn M, 1990 Cyprus Dr SE, $385,000.
Myers Roger A & Jeanne T from Keybank National Association Ttee, 629 28th St NW, $267,000.
Nickson Chloe & Theodore Robert from Neil Matthew S, 2215 Tremont Ave SW, $185,000.
NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017109 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
PR Properties LLC from RJS Land Development LLC, parcel 10009144 Lincoln Way W, $94,000.
PR Properties LLC from RJS Land Development LLC, parcel 608684 Noble PL NW, $94,000.
Sickafoose J Lorin from Close David J, 727 Webb Ave SW, $47,198.
Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1332 Arapahoe St SE, $25,000.
Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1711 Osage Ave SE, $20,000.
Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1722 Osage Ave SE, $20,000.
Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Trammell Tyler R, 1646 Arapahoe St SE, $25,000.
Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Trammell Tyler R, parcel 609438 16th St SE, $25,000.
Perry Township
Acierno John P & Kelsi from Ragon Luke & Baker Jeremy, 3221 Roanoake St NW, $238,000.
Burchell Patricia Louise from Overcasher Edward Arthur, 172 Anna Ave NW, $188,000.
Eckels Zachary & Kellby from Roland Zachary, 6112 Lavenham Rd SW, $310,000.
Frentzel Angela C & Looman Kevin B II from Hurless Kelsi D & Acierno John P, 1615 Miles Ave NW, $142,000.
Galayda Keith A & Michelle R from Jenkins Todd D & Krysten L, 1667 Bramblebush St NW, $353,900.
Graes Tim from Rohr Kenneth A Jr, 3517 Bailey St NW, $120,000.
Karcher Frederick A IV & Stephanie R from Karcher Mary E, 4018 Shepler Church Ave SW, $129,000.
Messerly Michael & Davis Debra L from One Ez Company LLC, parcel 4304169 Snively Ave NW, $45,000.
Reese Randi D from Brawley Debra K, 5130 14th St SW, $165,000.
Rhinehart Magda E from Allison Jacob & Michelle, parcel 10017373 Navarre Rd SW, $50,000.
Thompson Timothy & Youmans Michelle from Weisburn Diane M, 4530 Marcellus St NW, $220,000.
Troyer Jacob from Micah F Laps, 212 Wrexham Ave SW, $135,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Kobilarcsik Kyle D & Walsh Anna E from Nicholas Jerry D, 7484 Justus Ave SW, $235,000.
Miller Abe J & Lizzie M from Gerber Carol S Ttee & Miller Anna K Ttee, 14902 Navarre Rd SW, $270,000.
Rowley II Todd from Troyer Raymond R & Nettie L, parcel 10016804 Elton St SW, $128,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Hersberger Jonas A & Mattie D from RPW Properties LLC, 1018 Woodline Ave, $552,000.
Pauli Zachary R & Shelby L from Momentum Estates LLC, 11261 Raynell St SW, $165,000.
