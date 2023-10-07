Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,308.50
    +50.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,407.58
    +288.01 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.34
    +211.51 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.56
    +14.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    +15.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.75 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7840
    +0.0670 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2740
    +0.7860 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,983.59
    +329.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.04
    +8.96 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.58
    +43.04 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.69 (-0.26%)
     

Real estate: 4 western Stark County homes sell for more than $400,000

Massillon Independent
·5 min read
Real Estate
Real Estate

Four homes in western Stark County recently sold for more than $400,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The following properties sold:

  • 11082 Orrville St. NW in Lawrence Township: $433,000.

  • 5937 Hawks Nest Circle NW Condo 12B in Jackson Township: $437,470.

  • 6333 Lake O Springs Ave. NW in Jackson Township: $405,000.

  • 1018 Woodline Ave. in Tuscarawas Township: $552,000.

The property transfers cover Sept. 9 to Sept. 15.

Bethlehem Township

Farnsworth Dan from Fearon Michael J & Norma J Trustees, 19 Sprankle St NE, $186,000.

Hamilton Rex & Dolores K from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100967 Tanganyika Trl, $3,500.

Koch Joni & Richard from Beck Linda K, 135 C St, $29,000.

Rumler Michael Anthony from Rumler Michael Anthony, parcel 1101158 Boa Ave, $25,000.

Rumler Michael from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101160 Zambesi, $3,800.

White Robert from Kirven Rebecca, parcel 1100245 Safari Trl, $5,000.

Canal Fulton

Brown Jerry L from Morneau Peggy L, 443 Poplar St, $229,000.

David Troyer Construction Ltd from Smail Property Development Ltd, parcel 10014023 East Lakewood Dr E, $55,900.

O'keefe Dona from Gerber Victor Maxwell, 259 Cherry St W, $144,000.

Lawrence Township

Mcneil Natalie & Tyler from Liggett Beth A & Mcneil Natalie & Tyler, parcel 10016854 Alabama Ave, $97,500.

Motz Jacob Conrad & Emily Elizabeth from Ries Richard E & Sharon L, 14144 Mccue Rd NW, $359,000.

Warring John M & Lundquist Amanda K from Roman Linda E, 11082 Orrville St NW, $433,000.

Jackson Township

Bales Shannon M from Bales Robert A & Daniel S, 4820 Echo Springs St NW, $225,000.

Cameron Eric P & Lindsay A from Pand Properties LLC, 4245 Fulton Dr NW, $215,000.

Crowder Justin from Crowder John E, 6686 Hythe St NW, $161,400.

Delaney David R & Carole Sue from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5937 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 12B, $437,470.

Gross Patrick J & Truluck Darlene M from Soldo George T & Karen D, 7205 Celina St NW, $292,000.

HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee from Wright Donna M, 4133 Meadowview Dr NW, $184,000.

Laps Micah from Pifher Timothy A & Marsha A, 6333 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $405,000.

Pachuta Sean R & Moyer Madeline from Bradshaw Cathy L, 8181 Fulton Dr NW, $276,000.

Phillips Robert C from Meldrum Todd E TRUSTEE/TODD E Meldrum TR, 5671 Foxchase Ave NW, $365,000.

Shaffner Properties LLC from Jackson Larry C, 6814 Ravenwood Ave NW, $205,000.

The Mccleaster Group LLC from Mccleaster Lisa A, 4341 Larchwood Cir NW, $172,301.

Massillon

Alkire Benjamin from Meismer Mary Jane, 316 Gail Ave NE, $197,500.

Conway Sierra & Zeigler Desiree from Schneider Angela D, 918 4th St NE, $170,000.

Eyler Austin from Welton Nathan M, 127 Ohlman CT NE, $122,000.

Glitz Kathryn from Gillentine Emily and Crawford Ty, 723 Lake Ave NE, $140,000.

Grimes Shyandrea from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3514 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,225.

Hammer Logan from Haunty Margaret A Trustee, 812 16th St NE, $166,300.

Hartman Chad M & Michelle K from Howard Kathryn, 779 Johnson St SE, $15,000.

Mayfield Brandie Leigh from Lantzer Jefferey, 894 1st St NE, $114,000.

Mcgrady Timothy P & Lori from Bevington Richard J Dawn M, 1990 Cyprus Dr SE, $385,000.

Myers Roger A & Jeanne T from Keybank National Association Ttee, 629 28th St NW, $267,000.

Nickson Chloe & Theodore Robert from Neil Matthew S, 2215 Tremont Ave SW, $185,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017109 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

PR Properties LLC from RJS Land Development LLC, parcel 10009144 Lincoln Way W, $94,000.

PR Properties LLC from RJS Land Development LLC, parcel 608684 Noble PL NW, $94,000.

Sickafoose J Lorin from Close David J, 727 Webb Ave SW, $47,198.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1332 Arapahoe St SE, $25,000.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1711 Osage Ave SE, $20,000.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from LSH LLC, 1722 Osage Ave SE, $20,000.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Trammell Tyler R, 1646 Arapahoe St SE, $25,000.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Trammell Tyler R, parcel 609438 16th St SE, $25,000.

Perry Township

Acierno John P & Kelsi from Ragon Luke & Baker Jeremy, 3221 Roanoake St NW, $238,000.

Burchell Patricia Louise from Overcasher Edward Arthur, 172 Anna Ave NW, $188,000.

Eckels Zachary & Kellby from Roland Zachary, 6112 Lavenham Rd SW, $310,000.

Frentzel Angela C & Looman Kevin B II from Hurless Kelsi D & Acierno John P, 1615 Miles Ave NW, $142,000.

Galayda Keith A & Michelle R from Jenkins Todd D & Krysten L, 1667 Bramblebush St NW, $353,900.

Graes Tim from Rohr Kenneth A Jr, 3517 Bailey St NW, $120,000.

Karcher Frederick A IV & Stephanie R from Karcher Mary E, 4018 Shepler Church Ave SW, $129,000.

Messerly Michael & Davis Debra L from One Ez Company LLC, parcel 4304169 Snively Ave NW, $45,000.

Reese Randi D from Brawley Debra K, 5130 14th St SW, $165,000.

Rhinehart Magda E from Allison Jacob & Michelle, parcel 10017373 Navarre Rd SW, $50,000.

Thompson Timothy & Youmans Michelle from Weisburn Diane M, 4530 Marcellus St NW, $220,000.

Troyer Jacob from Micah F Laps, 212 Wrexham Ave SW, $135,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Kobilarcsik Kyle D & Walsh Anna E from Nicholas Jerry D, 7484 Justus Ave SW, $235,000.

Miller Abe J & Lizzie M from Gerber Carol S Ttee & Miller Anna K Ttee, 14902 Navarre Rd SW, $270,000.

Rowley II Todd from Troyer Raymond R & Nettie L, parcel 10016804 Elton St SW, $128,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Hersberger Jonas A & Mattie D from RPW Properties LLC, 1018 Woodline Ave, $552,000.

Pauli Zachary R & Shelby L from Momentum Estates LLC, 11261 Raynell St SW, $165,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 4 western Stark County homes sell for more than $400,000

Advertisement