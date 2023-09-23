Real estate: 50 wooded acres sells for $1.59 million in Jackson Township

A sign from Kiko Auctions, which sold 50 acres of land in Jackson Township.

Fifty acres of wooded land in Jackson Township sold for $1.59 million at auction, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The property at 6301 Huckleberry St. NW sold by the B&E Holding Company through Kiko Auctioneers includes free natural gas and about 8 acres of open field.

The transfers cover Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Bethlehem Township

Desiato Jeffrey & Knapp-Stevens Melinda from Kollar Julie & Robert, parcel 1100787 Safari Trl, $20,000.

Devendra Jeffrey A & Brenna D from Whitmer William H, 5731 Sherman Church Rd SW, $1,000.

Jordan Barbara J from Blanc Bonnie S, 134 C St Nav Vil, $42,000.

Mandzukic Mark & Amanda from Smith Mark J, parcel 1100553 Rhino Rd, $3,500.

Miller Michele from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101226 Mombasa Ave, $6,500.

Robbins Diane L & Ottinger Brian & from Robbins Brian K & Diane L, parcel 1100836 Nairobi St, $6,000.

Schoeppner David A & Nancy J from Kuberacki Derrick J & Sally A, parcel 1100251 Safari Trl, $15,000.

Smith Allen R & Karen L from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100916 Uganda Pkwy, $4,900.

St. Jean Brian from Howell Darren S & Hansen Roberta, parcel 1100235 Safari Trl, $10,000.

Taylor Dustin from Taylor Nancy M, 10100 Lawndell Ave SW, $65,000.

Wengerd Scott A & Ada M Trustees from Grove Bryan, 9041 Dolphin St, $1,175,000.

Canal Fulton

Buck Sherri from Gesaman Walter H, 615 S Canal St, $108,900.

Buck Sherri from Gesaman Walter H, parcel 9500813 Vermont CT, $108,900.

Houck Marshall Ryan & Carley from Buckeye Property Investors Inc, 455 River Rd, $220,000.

Serving Area Millitary and Veterans from Trinity Church, 8101 Manchester Ave NW, $350,000.

Wellman Paul IV & Carlee from Wood Lynn A & Frank N, 510 Longview Ave, $235,000.

Wood Frank Nathan & Lynn Audrey from Urbanek Mildred J & Dalton Susan Marie C, 87 Kenneth CT, $212,000.

Jackson Township

145 East Main St LLC from Volzer David G & Dean E, 7310 Mudbrook St NW, $236,500.

Aseltine Andrew & Lauren from Wilson Scott G & Cynthia A, 2906 Cherrywood Cir NW, $375,000.

Campbell Leon Jr & Kelley L from Halliday Shirley A, 2925 West Dale Rd NW, $465,000.

Cross Timberlands LLC from Perry William Keith, 8165 Caroline St NW, $125,000.

Erb Lucas & Claire from Sedlock Brian C & Sheila D, 4924 Stanbury Cir NW, $537,500.

Garcia Alyssa & Denis from Pfeiffer Chad E & Nicole M, 7509 Galena Ave NW, $335,000.

Jocelyn Steven Roy & Jaclyn Leann from Pearman Leaha & Shawn, 7546 Montella Ave NW, $610,000.

Mikesell Sharell L & Peggy S Trustees from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8930 Scotsbury Glen St NW, $119,000.

Sedon Nicholas M & Kathleen Ann from Kakoules Michael & Haritina, 6975 Militia Hill St NW, $430,000.

Simmons Corrigan Shelee Ttee from B & E Holding Company Ltd, 6301 Huckleberry St NW, $1,597,000.

Spring Steven & Melinda from Uselton Addison, 7821 Hills and Dales Rd NW #8a, $160,900.

Taylor Kayla from Blondheim Alison J, 7615 Lutz Ave NW, $285,000.

Wachsman William & Darlene from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8982 Scotsbury Glen St NW, $105,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Taggart from Willowdale Country Club Inc Rife Freder, 175 Sycamore Dr NW, $405,000.

Lawrence Township

Britton Corine L & Trent E from Nichols Debra L, 4849 Butterbridge Rd, $166,000.

Britton Corine L & Trent E from Nichols Debra L, parcel 2411446 Butterbridge Rd NW, $166,000.

Copen Curt & Lavina from Copen Ruth, 8259 Erie Ave N, $150,000.

Cosentino Andrew Bruno & Brittany M from Searcy Janice A, 3343 Clermont St NW, $320,000.

Good William & Shannon & Stone Tania D from Good William & Shannon, 10283 Edgecliff St NW, $250,000.

Jarvis Elaina Marie & Otha Kent from Thomas Joan M, 12455 Weygandt St NW, $250,000.

Massillon

Archer Stephanie from James Lisbon M & Chappell Angela R, 724 Danner PL NE, $48,000.

Armstead Investments LLC from Phillips Charles C, 1322 3rd St NE, $85,000.

Armstead Investments LLC from Phillips Charles C, parcel 602811 Lake Ave NE, $85,000.

Dottavio James from Hose Tracy Nka Marshall Tracy, 807 Wallace Ave SE, $130,000.

Dye Martha M from Hablitzel Anne R, 640 Highlander Ave NW, $270,000.

Elbanoby LLC from Shackelford Jim, 2318 Rhode Island Ave SE, $84,700.

K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Kennen Phillip J, 937 Lincoln Way W, $40,000.

Kraft Tracy Marie & Phillips Kelsey B from Continental Community Management Service, 182 Rolling Park Dr N, $28,000.

Massillon Wesleyan Methodist Church from Guzzetta Joseph R, 334 9th St SW, $67,000.

Maylor Jeanne A & Robb M & Mcatee Kaylee from Tri Doc Inc, parcel 619065 Orchard Hill Cir NE, $39,900.

McMurtry Luke & Mark from Tully Timothy J & Raymond H & Thomas R, 571 29th St NW, $134,900.

Moyer Olie H Jr & Diana E from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3546 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $285,955.

Reeves Bonnie L from Continental Community Management Service, 161 Rolling Park Dr N, $25,000.

Rocket Mortgage LLC Fka Quicken Loans from Byers Robert, 221 Willow Ave NE, $60,100.

Sanders Scott A & Jordyn from Mays Michael L, 2125 University Dr SE, $167,000.

Still Joshua J & Camryn P from Kovacs John, 630 Guy St NW, $89,500.

Wade Samuel L & Haley E from Wade Eugenia T, 1027 32nd St NW, $155,000.

Wolfe Robert A from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 616 Geiger Ave SW, $1,000.

Perry Township

Bohlen Lance & Rebekah from Hardwick George K, 4817 Shepler Church Ave SW, $186,499.

Boyles Cody T & Kendrick Kayla R from Bush Ben R & Kathleen D, 1524 Clearbrook Rd NW, $190,000.

Collard Kevin W from Recchio Melissa S, 4534 Tioga St NW, $82,500.

Costello Richard II from Marlatt Dennis J L/E Marlatt Betty J, 4648 Marcellus St NW, $170,000.

Cross Truck Equipment Co Inc. from Petry Barbara L & Cross James B, parcel 4303635 Perry Dr SW, $2,500.

Devitt Drew & Samantha from Cash Deion, 1448 Perry Dr SW, $176,000.

Fincher Jacob & Brittany from Fincher Ronald J & Carrie L, 3893 Greenford Ave SW, $225,000.

Herron Roger E from Overcasher Edward A, 124 Woodlawn Ave NW, $179,000.

Imar Investments LLC from Quarry Enterprises LLC, parcel 10015107 Erie Ave SW, $772,000.

Keoshian John E from Seikel Bonnie J, 4449 17th St NW, $210,000.

Koval Zachary Lee from Saini Hasandeep, 722 Western Ave SW, $140,000.

Macmillan Kevin M & Tarah M from Norcia Carol A, 4654 15th St SW, $168,000.

Marino Joe William Jr & Joanne from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 4731 12th St NW, $93,551.

Pech Sandra L from Smith Matthew J, 253 Perry Dr NW, $125,000.

Shaner Chad D from Rio Property Management LLC, 1213 Market St NE, $87,000.

Stroh Mary E from Oates Christian A Etal Co Trustees of TH, 1725 Cadbury St NW, $320,000.

Welling Kathryn Ann from Welling Joshua J, 2332 Perry Dr SW, $180,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Calavitta Samuel from Troyer Ervin W, 11718 Amdale St SW, $164,000.

Calavitta Samuel from Troyer Ervin W, parcel 6701063 Putman Ave SW, $164,000.

Hurst Lee & Cynthia from Pohovey Dorothy J, 11310 Johnsford Rd SW, $430,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Arnold Nathanael & Dunnie Lisa from Seal Nathan M & Nicole M, 4601 Carmont Ave SW, $670,000.

Burrow Brian D & Julie K from Christman Valerie J, 2157 Alabama Ave NW, $913,000.

Lier William G & Oliphant Alexis from Rankl Dennis L, 3292 Alabama Ave SW, $307,500.

Kerchner Tyler from Wagner Zachary, 4121 Pigeon Run Rd SW, $35,000.

Maple Hill Realty LLC from Venables Shayne Michael, 11904 Lochwood St SW, $285,000.

