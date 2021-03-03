U.S. markets closed

Real Estate Activities Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their real estate activities industry group.

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s real estate activities industry group and product categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's real estate activities industry group and product categories.

Discover 60,000+ real estate activity company profiles on BizVibe. Get started for free

Companies listed under activities related to real estate are defined as being primarily engaged in providing real estate services. Activities included under this classification include managing real estate for others and appraising real estate. Lessors of real estate and offices of real estate agents and brokers are not included in this industry group. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with real estate activity companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://realestate.bizvibe.com/Activities-Related-to-Real-Estate/

BizVibe's Activities Related to Real Estate Industry Group Contains the Following:

  • Detailed company profiles, spanning across 170+ countries

  • 20+ related product and service categories

  • Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

  • Company performance and risk monitoring

  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

  • Accurate and up-to-date company information

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 60,000+ real estate activity company profiles which span across 170+ countries:

  • 25,000+ companies in USA

  • 25,000+ companies in UK

  • 1,000+ companies in Canada

  • 1,000+ companies in Australia

  • 800+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all activities related to real estate into 20+ product and service categories including:

  • Property analysis

  • Land registration

  • Commercial property management

  • Residential property management

  • Leasing services

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within real estate activity categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News

  • M&A Partnerships

  • Product/Service Launches

  • Management Moves

  • Compliance and Legal News

Real Estate Industry Companies

The activities related to real estate industry group is a part of BizVibe's real estate rental and leasing industry. There are eight industry groups in total. Discover real estate rental and leasing companies for related industry groups:

  • Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing

  • Consumer Goods Rental

  • Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing

  • Lessors of Real Estate

  • Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers

View all real estate rental and leasing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-activities-industry--discover-track-compare-evaluate-companies-on-bizvibe-301239320.html

SOURCE BizVibe

