Real estate company buys 18 properties in Stark County for just over $1 million

Sale signs in front of a house.

An Ohio limited liability company purchased 14 properties in Canton, three properties in Massillon and one in Plain Township for a little over $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC, which has a Delaware, Ohio, address, purchased the residential properties from Canton Property Investors LLC.

Oak Tree Real Estate was established in 2020 to acquire, manage and sell real estate, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office database. The company also purchased an additional residential property in Canton for $45,000 from Toledo House Investors LLC during the same period.

The transfers cover Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 114034 Oxford St W, $13,000.

Banks Christopher from Alliance Home II LLC, 729 Garwood St, $115,000.

Brady Tracy Lynn from Marsili Eric, 847 Klinger Ave, $164,900.

Dunham Catherine A from Lanave Darleen M, 974 Lilly Rd, $129,000.

Singh Mandeep from Farkas Piroska C, 648 Parkway BLVD, $46,800.

Weyer Joseph T from Schneider Rodney R, 532 Warehouse St, $50,000.

Your Forever Home LLC from Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust, 864 S Union Ave, $15,000.

Bethlehem Township

Bertram John from Burleson Ralph E Jr, 720 Bonsel St NE, $172,500.

Bertram John from Manack Opal M, 552 Market St NE, $42,350.

Petroff Mike & Naomi from Boll Jeffrey R, 181 D St Nav Vil, $24,000.

Thompson Makenna K & Dale R from Jenkins Laura L, 124 Sprankle St NE, $185,000.

Canal Fulton

Comanitz Patricia from Catanese Ross M & Nola A, 337 Alexis LN, $347,000.

DJ Suites Inc from Schalmo Properties Inc, 689 Colony Rd, $436,664.

Hall Scott from Sheets Glen F & Georgia M, 758 Beverly Ave, $133,000.

Canton

Ace Estate LLC from Rossetti Michael J. & Demetria, 1138 Clarendon Ave SW, $55,000.

Ayrapetyan Maryna from Ambartsumian Alexsander, 821 Mcgregor Ave NW, $52,000.

Barton Wendy & Catron Shawn from Haas Roger S, 1212 Ardmore Ave SW, $60,000.

Story continues

Baten Sica Clemente & Luis Perez Maria from Hernandez Manuel Maldonado, 1427 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.

Blue House Capital LLC from Sturdivant Michael E, 1535 Norwood PL NW, $78,000.

Cayton Jacob & Brittney from Davis Elmon C, 1564 25th St NW, $75,000.

Ceylan Mahmut Taner from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.

Cunningham Bradford & Kisha from Gateway Cherry LLC, 904 5th St NE, $94,800.

Deutsche Bank National Trust from Comstock Joanne & Krach David A Sr, 2109 Harrison Ave SW, $45,222.

Dunlap Courtney from Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability, 1219 Auburn PL NW, $113,000.

Elliott Jeffery from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 2003 Midway Ave NE, $125,000.

Eratak Barbaros from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Etro Investments LLC from Vanhorn Fred C, 3852 Norman Ave NW, $131,000.

Ferraro Timothy L from Blanchard Milo & Suonna, 3115 2nd St NW, $85,000.

Guardado Pena Roberto from Nicholson Beverly M, 2200 Harrisburg Rd NE, $40,000.

Halter Crystal Marie & Robinson Sr from Russell Christy A & Flading Scott A, 1441 Struble Ave NE, $29,900.

Halvacioglu Aylin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Hayherst Brian Marvin from Klingaman John W, 2635 Daleford Ave NE, $50,000.

Hindley Linda J from Rhoades Gary S, 3118 9th St SW, $10,000.

Kanam John Michael from Rent to Own Leasingco Inc, 1101 Maryland Ave SW, $51,200.

Leeders Taylor Renee from Global Rental Property LLC, 1262 Ardmore Ave SW, $78,000.

Maloon Heather J from Perez Luis Soto, 2422 Snyder Ave NE, $89,833.

Newell Vicky from Mek Properties LLC, 910 Roslyn Ave SW, $86,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1006 Dueber Ave SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1104 4th St SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1111 2nd St NW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1447 Shriver Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1451 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1549 Quimby Ave SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1625 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1800 2nd St SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2310 7th St SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2337 20th St NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2550 Ellis Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 3803 Mahoning Rd NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 710 7th St NW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, parcel 227138 Fletcher Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Toledo House Investors LLC `, 1714 Sandwith Ave SW, $45,000.

Odell Jonathan & Rachel from Johnson Darrel & Cortney, 1916 Birk Cir NE, $230,000.

Ramirez Juan Francisco Tello from Canton Property Investors LLC, 605 Newton Ave NW, $20,000.

Risa's Moons LLC from Confident Investment Group LLC, 1339 Shorb Ave NW, $109,900.

RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Prestier Alice Aka Alice M, 1121 Poplar Ave SW, $89,200.

Salmen Amanda M from Big D Real Estate LLC, 2406 Lake Road BLVD NW, $94,000.

Seariver LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Shallenberger Nicole Suzanne from Nist Robert L & Kathy L, 514 17th St NW, $82,000.

Tas Cumaziye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Elliott III David, 816 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $21,500.

Turker Hasan Hayati from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.

Vargas Gonzalez Miguel & Ortiz Arleen from Little Creek Holdings LLC, 938 Garfield Ave SW, $105,500.

Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, 1615 17th St SW, $96,500.

Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, parcel 214134 Clark Ave SW, $96,500.

Yurdakul Derya from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Canton Township

Bubp Kara N from White Justin M Richardson Kara N, 1425 Carnwise St SW, $46,700.

Hartley Christian R from Mangus Gregory J, 3919 Paradise St SW, $150,000.

Hindmarsh Gunnar from Cramer James R, 2214 Rexdale St SW, $182,400.

Rykle Properties LLC from Davis Patty A, 312 28th St SW, $48,000.

Jackson Township

Andrisin Nicholas & Doll Jeffrey from Mccrea Dustin M, 5560 East BLVD NW, $430,000.

Boykins Raevyn T from Scheetz Dani D, 4834 Echovalley St NW, $260,000.

Hall Jeffrey A from Steinman Larry Scott, 8550 Portage St NW, $302,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7030 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6921 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kaiser Robert & Rosemary from Fleishour Timothy D Trustee L/E Donal, 6772 Palmer Dr NW, $205,000.

Mast Donald C & Antoinette from John Phoebe K TTEE/PHOEBE K John Trust, 3396 Stillwater Ave NW, $251,900.

Mccrea Dustin Michael & Heather Renee from Unsworth Danielle & Jacob, 8201 Kellydale St NW, $619,900.

Miracle Seth v & Pelley Alexandrea L from Balow Christopher Trustee, 8486 Scenicridge Ave NW, $306,000.

Pergins Ruth Catherine from Palmer Barbara H, 1306 Taggart St NW, $167,200.

Rogers Joseph M II & Fultz Lacy M from Deoliveira Sergio S & Shendra M, 6006 Old Bridge Ave NW, $515,000.

Schoenbaechler Joseph & Chelcee from Lake O Springs Village Homeowners Associ, 6156 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $45,000.

Simmons Corrigan Shelee Ttee from Jenkins Susan E Trustee, 3855 Woodleigh Ave NW, $340,000.

Sims Robert & Natalie from J.R.K. Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017384 Farmbrook Ave NW, $247,500.

Steen James H & Martha M Ttees from Blaumeiser Alice K, 6925 Thicket St NW, $375,000.

Thiessen James T from Prestige Worldwide Re LLC, 1164 Westbury Cir NW, $357,500.

Lake Township

Baker Nicole Lyn & Alexander Julius from Harper Elise H, 1360 Edison St NW, $250,000.

Fortune Jacob Doughty & Bethany from Graham Shaun M, 3588 Dotwood St NW, $160,400.

Jacobson Brandon & Keim Bethany from CNBL Properties LLC, parcel 10010708 Evergreen Cir NE, $134,000.

Linville Jennifer from Wilton Terry, parcel 10016251 Stonebridge Ave NW, $5,000.

Minick Jonathan Christopher Jr & Tori Ly from Graber Joshua D & Amanda R, 240 Adelaide Ave SW, $300,000.

Pham Theresa M & Virgil T from US Bank Na as Trustee for the LSF9 Maste, 2191 Edison St NW, $255,000.

Rovnak Austin & Dakota from Yoder Jeremy, 10126 Carlswood Ave NE, $279,900.

Schumacher Randon Earl & Jody M Co Ttees from Schumacher Homes of AKRON/CANTON Inc, 8265 Macthomas Ave NW, $87,188.

Smartbank from Az Development of Hartville, parcel 10000848 Maple St W, $179,100.

Lawrence Township

Melesky Michael from Breen John F III & Julianna, 7315 Stonehill Ave NW, $235,000.

Radabaugh Rebecca L from Bowles James D & Julie A, 12306 Chestnut St NW, $217,000.

Whitmire Solomon Benson & Mosquera from King Keri R, 14075 Laurelwood St NW, $224,900.

Lexington Township

Hawkins Marzett Jr from Paul Ernest D Sr., 11340 Webb Ave NE, $56,000.

Louisville

Lindlaur Holdings LLC from Davis Sarah F Trustee / Sarah F David Re, 823 W Main St, $80,000.

Ross Steven Albert & Linda Anne from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 415 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $249,990.

Wreck It Rich LLC from Scott Dale D & Diane L, 818 W Main St, $199,000.

Massillon

Arnold Michelle from Henry Brittany, 177 Rolling Park Dr N, $42,500.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David A, parcel 614693 Tremont Ave SW, $40,000.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David, 101 Houston St SW, $40,000.

Courtney Perry M from Copenhaver Roberta S, 236 14th St NW, $119,999.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, 458 South Ave SE, $50,000.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, parcel 607933 8th St SE, $50,000.

Hughes Jody A from Stark Renovations LLC, 1049 1st St NE, $132,500.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Towne Plaza Ltd., 503 1st St NE, $40,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 107 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1327 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 652 Young Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Panigrahi Sambit from Gateway Equity Group Ltd, 918 Green Ave SW, $90,000.

Parsons Tyler J from Massillon Rentals LLC, 638 Tremont Ave SW, $149,000.

Taylor Molly from Schumacher Noelle, 124 Rolling Park Dr N, $25,036.

Nimishillen Township

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, 3965 Hambleton Ave, $115,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302161 Hambleton Ave NE, $24,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302184 Hambleton Ave NE, $115,500.

North Canton

Richards Marlene Ann & Steven P from Espenschied Michael Executor, 815 Werstler Ave NW, $173,500.

Stalnaker Bruce & Arcuri Neal from Basso Sandra, 1283 Los Angeles BLVD NW, $18,500.

Osnaburg Township

Ruegg Benjamin C from Hahn Betty J, 211 Nassau St W, $68,200.

Paris Township

Altier Trisha M from Mort Carl R III & Kathleen M, 1455 Pleasant Ridge St SE, $271,000.

Depalmo Wesley from Green Garry W, 14835 Freed St SE, $117,000.

Perry Township

Blanchard Milo & Suonna from Lundingham Dillon B, 1922 Carmont Ave NW, $95,000.

Bowman Tyler & Eaton Kimberly from Untch Pamela A, 5102 Beachview Cir NW, $274,900.

Haynes Barbara & James from Massey Randy K, 189 Anna Ave NW, $172,500.

Justice Zachary from Justice Gary M Sr, 6855 Westwood St SW, $55,000.

Knott Allen from Turner Michael G & Candy D, 3965 Greenford Ave SW, $207,000.

Schweizer Devon J & Marteny Amanda L from Simon Martha A Trustee of the Martha A Simon Revocable Trust, 2800 Middlebury Cir SW, $157,000.

US Bank Trust National Association from Capalingo Joseph J & Rebecca J, 5601 Patrick St SW, $123,028.

Plain Township

Barnett Tyler & Lauren from Ledoux Judyth Arlene, 3020 Boettler St NE, $375,000.

Bastas Adrianne E from Bastas Adrianne & Michael, 1001 Deborah Rd NW, $137,500.

Buell Allison & Paolo from Williams Karli M, 1185 Echo St NE, $321,000.

Carr Gregory & Christine from Vickers Douglas P & Nicole E, 6956 Glenmere Ave NE, $229,000.

Coleman Todd J from Austin Melissa G, 7909 Amberly Cir NW, $140,000.

Gaeckle Timothy W from Larue Harper Willow, 3033 Endrow Ave NE, $140,000.

Gonser Joseph D & Stephanie C from Carter Travis L & Sunlap Joirdan, 4004 Eaton Rd NW, $327,000.

Johnson Fred L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6655 Harrington Court Ave NE, $449,665.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2802 Dorothy Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Reamer Rodney from Yingling Suzanne M, 2825 Marlin Ave NW, $249,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 2828 Edelweiss St NE, $400,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6636 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6646 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.

Williams Jarod T & Karli M from Yantzer Nathan J & Tracy, 6738 Canter Hill Cir NE, $404,900.

Sandy Township

Bowersock Anthony from Sullivan Nevin, 136 Roosevelt Ave, $162,000.

Murphy Brandon T & Leisy Taylor P from Carson Gloria G Etal, 407 Shane Ave, $172,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Beachy John W & Marnita W from Hutchison Richard D, 12230 Sandusky Dr SW, $225,500.

T. Rowley Brewster Car Wash LLC from Weaver Paul, parcel 7001551 Elm St NE, $209,000.

Yoder Alan M from Shaffer Harold E, 309 North St, $85,000.

Yurick Suzann R from Kittle Michelle M, 8021 Manchester Rd SW #33, $1,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Kulenics Christopher Lee & Priscilla from Charters West LLC, parcel 10017941 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $120,000.

Martin Thomas J Ttee from Buchanan James L, 10360 Boyds Corner Rd NW, $80,000.

Simpson Alexander B & Sarah K from King Lora M, 2210 Vorys Ave SW, $160,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donald A & Priscilla J Breiding, 14501 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donand A & Breiding Priscilla J, parcel 7200871 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

Washington Township

Duesenberry Stephen & Sharon from Washington Hills Development Ltd, 2435 Valewood Cir, $81,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Oak Tree Real Estate buys 18 properties in Stark County for $1 million