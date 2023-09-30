Real estate company buys six properties in Stark County

A for sale sign shows the property is sold.

A limited liability company has purchased four Canton properties, one Massillon property and one Plain Township property for a total of $778,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Kleins Exodus Real Estate LLC, which lists a North Canton mailing address, bought the mix of apartments and residential homes from CBCB Holdings LLC. The company owns one other property in Massillon, which it purchased in June.

The transfers cover Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

Bethlehem Township

Essik Richard & Catherine from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101022 Mombasa Ave, $2,900.

Matelski Phyllis Diann from Tucker Thomas Lee, 130 C St Nav Vil, $83,000.

Ray Scott & April from Smith Glen & Leslie, parcel 1100813 Swahali Trl SW, $8,600.

Snyder Daniel H & Julia K from Woodliff Thomas & Mia, 207 Center St NW, $184,900.

Canal Fulton

Neal Zackeri L from Garside Alan R Jr, 755 Locust St S, $135,000.

Jackson Township

Boeshart Brian Lee & Merri L from Anderson Andrew G, 9197 Forest Trail St NW, $385,000.

Clark William A from Foxx Jordan J & Katelyn, 4148 Glacier Ave NW, $265,000.

Executive Emr Consulting LLC from Dottavio Charles A, 5288 Frank Ave NW, $214,900.

Huynh Thi Ngoc Tam & Tran Thao Van from Spade Lawrence & Sonya, 9879 Emerald Ridge St NW, $335,000.

Jacoby David & Katie from Gregory Daniel B & Mary M, 8663 Scotsbury St NW, $370,000.

King Aaron Robert & Lena from Beatty Group LLC, 5038 Forbes Ave NW, $80,000.

Kotte Deborah A Ttee from Rose Donna M, 2502 Charing Cross Rd NW, $268,000.

Late Summer LLC from Leboeuf Randy, 2540 Woodlawn Cir NW, $214,000.

Mattachione Louie E & Trace Frank from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5904 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 14A, $455,550.

Neal Robert J & Mathers Alyssa M from Neal Joseph M, 5621 Echodell Ave NW, $172,500.

Nee Helen from Cucerzan Alex, 5335 Huckleberry St NW, $225,000.

Ramos Rony J & Kulesa Myranda T from Capuano Gino A & Julia C, 8344 Traphagen St NW, $211,000.

Story continues

Schuring J Derrick & Allison from Kristoff Lisa M, 7475 Braucher St NW, $253,000.

Stefan Donald & Maureen from Kazemi Lindsay D & Alex M, 5460 Villarose Ave NW, $299,900.

Weaver Eugene & Joani from Noyes Matthew & Elizabeth, parcel 10008075 Portage St NW, $265,000.

Lawrence Township

Merry Robert & Valerie from Chance Eric & Rebecca, parcel 2618040 Warwick Dr NW, $157,100.

Massillon

Andesite Residential Opportunity Fund LL from Rohr Deborah S, 917 Wales Rd NE, $30,200.

Cascade Funding Mortage Trust HB3 from Snell Dolores M, 905 9th St SW, $92,000.

First Commonwealth Bank from Petrarca Michael P, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $65,100.

Hartman Chad M from Lindsey Wendy, parcel 604798 Tremont Ave SW, $12,000.

Keen Saphire Jacquelyn & Baker Justin from Shuss Zane R & Erin M, 189 24th St SE, $190,000.

Kleins Exodus Real Estate LLC from CBCB Holdings LLC, 627 State Ave NE, $778,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017103 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Powell Robert from Laterza Joseph W, 823 Wallace Ave SE, $82,400.

The Money Source Inc from Duck James W, 217 Willow Ave NE, $92,000.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3 US Bank from Specogna Betty, 1022 15th St SW, $68,600.

Trawinski Kendra Marie from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 431 State Ave NE, $115,000.

Wells Fargo Bank Na from Ream Paula K, 438 Taylor St SW, $52,000.

Wenger Howard J from Seibert David A Jr & Kelly L Trustees, 4582 West Pointe Cir NW 2-B, $299,900.

Young Kenneth L from Mcatee Thomas L, 402 Lake Ave NE, $169,900.

Perry Township

Aore Capital Investments LLC from Douglas Robin, 4841 14th St SW, $82,500.

Betro Laura Brittany from Limbers Jessica & Pendleton Tyler, 3009 Chippendale St NW, $190,000.

Erb Briannea & Dylan from Marmet Monica R & Dylon M, 6007 Drenta Cir SW, $216,000.

Erie Street Investments LLC from Beaver Diane, 4516 Navarre Rd SW #61, $8,000.

Gable Daniel & Jodi L from Mcgrady Timothy P, 5254 Tyner St NW, $250,000.

Gable Daniel & Jodi L from Mcgrady Timothy P, parcel 4306515 3rd St NW, $250,000.

Guy Justin from Biasella Lorreen E, 690 Woodlawn Ave NW, $171,000.

Hershey Heather Marie from Watkins James M & Norma J, 523 Netherwood Ave NW, $274,900.

Knecht Jeffrey A II from Young Kenneth L & Henry Jerri L, 560 Genoa Ave NW, $180,000.

Mosher Daniel from Thomas Robert S, 1257 Western Ave SW, $141,225.

Salter David W & Brianna L from Whitmer Autumn Victoria & Erik Joseph, 1733 Thornridge Rd NW, $225,000.

WGCS Investments LLC from DJD Properties LLC, 3244 Bailey St NW, $106,700.

WGCS Investments LLC from DJD Properties LLC, parcel 4305519 Newport Ave NW, $106,700.

Wilson Ryan R from Wilson Richard A & Lester P & Ronald L, 4243 Westmont Ave SW, $150,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Wiles George M from Taylor Kevin G & Philip P, 425 Wabash Ave S, $50,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Boughman Brenden R from Csonka Frank A & Cheryl I, 12227 Sarbaugh St SW, $150,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Kleins Exodus Real Estate buys 6 residential properties in Stark County