Real Estate Developer Hillwood Selects TuSimple to Help Prepare Facilities for Autonomous Trucking Operations

New Dallas Mobility Innovation Zone to Incorporate TuSimple's Specifications to Provide Access to the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, and Hillwood, one of the largest industrial and commercial real estate developers in the country, announced a collaboration today to integrate TuSimple's infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties. With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations, starting with a million square foot state-of-the-art facility built within its 27,000-square-acre AllianceTexas development. The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) provides partner companies access to an unparalleled testing and commercialization ecosystem, freight-critical resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively adopt, integrate and scale L4 autonomous trucking operations.

"We partnered with TuSimple, a leader in autonomous trucking, to provide the guidance and technical parameters required to prepare this new facility for the rapid adoption and expansion of autonomous trucking operations throughout the region and beyond," said Ross Perot, Jr., chairman of Hillwood. "The on-demand economy is driving a technological transformation within the logistics industry, and through our partnership with TuSimple, the MIZ will be ready to meet that demand."

This new facility will be designed and upfitted to meet TuSimple's operational and technical requirements that accommodate their Operational Design Domain (ODD) and are compatible with the current and future expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network. This facility is intended to serve as an origin and destination facility for L4 autonomous trucks utilizing TuSimple's Autonomous Driving System (ADS).

Located just off Interstate 35 near Fort Worth Alliance Airport and near TuSimple's major freight-partner facilities (UPS and DHL), the MIZ is also in close proximity to a major distribution hub and the largest freight market in the United States. Home to the MIZ and one of the nation's largest inland ports, the AllianceTexas submarket encompasses 68 million square feet of industrial facilities.

"We're seeing unprecedented demand for autonomous trucking capacity as the logistics industry looks for ways to become safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly," said Cheng Lu, President, and CEO, TuSimple. "Hillwood's investment in these properties today will make it easier for companies to adopt, integrate and scale autonomous trucking operations. "

A detailed video illustrating how autonomous trucking terminals work can be found here: https://youtu.be/V1KZ1jSwJN4

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 200.8M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood also pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 100M S.F. for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit Hillwood.com.

About the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) is a unique landscape built on collaboration and opportunity. That combination works to connect people, places and ideas that push innovation in surface and air mobility forward. By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the MIZ offers mobility visionaries full access to an unparalleled testing ecosystem, resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively test, scale, and commercialize the latest technologies. AllianceTexas itself is an unparalleled 27,000-acre regional success story and has transformed the North Texas economy by connecting it to global industry. Hillwood's AllianceTexas development is anchored by the world's first dedicated industrial airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation's premier intermodal hubs. AllianceTexas is also home to more than 525 companies which have built more than 50 million square feet and created over 62,000 jobs. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancetexasmiz.com/ and https://www.alliancetexas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-developer-hillwood-selects-tusimple-to-help-prepare-facilities-for-autonomous-trucking-operations-301466780.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

