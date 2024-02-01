Real Estate Experts: 11 Ways To Renovate Your Outdoor Space on a Frugal Budget

©Shutterstock.com

Many homeowners are inclined to renovate and remodel their dwellings in 2024. According to a recent report from Research And Markets, the residential remodelers market is on track to grow from $825.71 billion in 2023 to $845.03 billion in 2024. Though renovations are understandably desirable (thanks, in part, to the rise of social media home influencers), fixing up or adding to your existing space can really put a dent into your finances.

Related: 9 Frugal Secrets I Learned From Growing Up Poor

Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Renovating your outdoor space, in particular, can be pricey. For example, the national average cost to remodel a patio ranges from $3,500 to $20,000, with most people paying around $10,000 to build a fire pit, add a pergola, update lighting and add built-in seating, according to Fixr.com.

But don’t fret! If money is tight but you are longing for a beautiful backyard or front porch renovation, you have plenty of options. GOBankingRates consulted various experts to find out the best ways to renovate your outdoor space on a frugal budget. Here are 11 of their top recommendations.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Plant Seeds

It’s so simple and cost-effective, yet can be so lovely in the long run. It can also help you save heaps on produce! We’re talking about planting seeds.

“Planting seeds is without a doubt the most affordable technique to renovate your outdoor space,” said Bill Meagher, director at Academy Appliance Rentals. “You can plant seeds for turnips, carrots, radish and beetroot outdoors in containers or in your vegetable garden when the weather warms.”

He added, “Make sure the soil is both well-draining and rich when planting them to ensure good yields from early summer to late autumn. Check the amount of the seed packet, whether it’s for a vegetable or flower garden. Some include much more seed than you could plant in a year.”

Story continues

Refurbish Outdoor Furniture

Sure, there are tons of cute new outdoor furniture options creeping into stores with spring on the horizon, but don’t feel like you have to go all out to get a fresh vibe. You can give your existing furniture a second life for not much money.

“Refurbishing old furniture, such as repainting it, can give it a completely new look in your outdoor space,” said Sophia Phillips, lifestyle expert at CouponBirds.

Find: 8 Things Frugal People Never Do at the Start of a New Year

Set Up Outdoor Lighting

Outdoor lighting can give your space a chillaxed mood and help you utilize the space in the evening. It’s also a smart way to prevent guests from falling in the dark.

“It is expensive to get mechanics to install outdoor lighting, [but] you can purchase string lights and install them by yourself, saving you a lot of money,” Phillips said. “For example, the LED Patio Lights, priced at $12.17 on Amazon, are highly recommended, with a rating of 4.5 from 66,747 reviewers.”

DIY Outdoor Furniture

If you don’t have outdoor furniture, don’t automatically run out and buy it — think about DIYing it.

“It is cost-effective to make your own furniture by following the tutorials and videos online with your ready-made materials and tools,” Phillips said. “For example, you can make a square 35″ x 35″ dining table enough for 4 people, using just $20 worth of lumber.”

Install a Fire Pit

Nothing builds intimacy among friends and family like a fire pit. You can add one on a frugal budget, too.

“You can use spare bricks and other materials, and spend some time building your own fire pit for less than $100,” Phillips said. “You can also purchase small fire pits online. For example, the Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, which has an Amazon rating of 4.5 from 10,031 reviewers, only costs $79.99. Before installing a fire pit outside, please check local regulations regarding fire pits.”

Build a Trellis

“The trellis is the perfect garden decoration, adding rural charm to your garden,” Phillips said. “It can be used to grow vegetables or flowers to beautify your courtyards and provide additive-free vegetables. DIY a trellis with materials like garden stakes, wood, and rebar.”

Plant Inexpensive Perennials

Give your outdoor space a pop by planting inexpensive perennials. It’s so much cheaper and more eco-friendly than putting in a lawn.

“Perennial plants once planted can be appreciated for the years ahead, thus saving both time and cost,” Phillips said. “Most perennial plants are easy to take care of, but they also need some attention to thrive.”

Lay a Gravel Path

Making a path with inexpensive materials is another smart move to make when on a frugal budget, and it isn’t hard to do.

“Laying a gravel trail is more time-saving and more cost-effective than cobblestones or bluestone roads,” Phillips said. “Laying on a gravel path only requires simple skills, and it just takes two to four hours. It may cost you $100 for 10 feet of the path.”

DIY a Vertical Garden

A vertical garden can be downright magical, and you can do a basic one for as little as $50, or possibly less.

“Creating a vertical garden can be done using recycled materials like wooden pallets, old shelves or hanging planters, all of which are cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” said Brett Cobb, owner and founder of Premier OKC Home Buyers.

“With a vertical garden you can display a variety of plants, herbs or even small vegetables,” Cobb said. “This is a great option because it enhances the appeal of your yard and also provides fruits, vegetables, or herbs you can use for cooking. The cost for setting up a basic vertical garden can be done for under $50.”

Repaint or Stain Your Deck

If your deck has seen better days, appearance-wise, consider sprucing it up.

“A fresh coat of paint or stain on your deck or patio, costing between $50 and $200, can instantly uplift the area’s look,” said Realtor Erin Hybart.

Welcome Birds

Nature comes with so much of its own beauty, including birds, which you should invite if you want to create a particularly enchanted outdoor nook.

“Installing a bird feeder, bath, or house will attract more wildlife to your outdoor space,” Meagher said. “The more birds attracted to your outdoor space will mean more possibilities of listening to birdsong, which is amazing for your wellbeing.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Experts: 11 Ways To Renovate Your Outdoor Space on a Frugal Budget