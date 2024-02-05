Real Estate Experts: Best Florida Cities To Buy Your Dream Home

ablokhin / Getty Images

Florida is often a first choice for retirees due to its great climate and affordable housing, but it can also be an excellent choice for anyone searching for a dream home.

With a wide variety of cities and neighborhoods, Florida offers a high quality of life with tropical weather and family-friendly amenities for all ages.

Real estate experts recommend some of the best Florida cities in which to buy your dream home.

Palm Bay

Josh Dotoli, a Florida based Realtor and principal of Dotoli Group, recommended Palm Bay.

“Tucked along the east coast, Palm Bay is a hidden gem with a laid-back atmosphere and an impressive selection of reasonably priced homes,” he said.

Known for its expansive parks, year-round fishing and tranquil living, he said Palm Bay is perfect for families and retirees alike.

“With its bustling job market, especially in the tech and aerospace industries, Palm Bay blends economic opportunity with affordability.”

The median listing price for a home, as of December 2023, was $345,000, he said.

Kissimmee

“Just a stone’s throw from the magical world of Disney, Kissimmee is the ideal spot for eternal fans of theme parks and sunshine,” Dotoli said.

He said this city offers incredible entertainment, dining and outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Despite its proximity to tourist hotspots, Kissimmee has maintained a low cost of living, making it an attractive place for first-time homebuyers who enjoy having fun at their doorstep.”

He said that, according to Zillow, the average Kissimmee home value is $371,263.

Cape Coral

Dotoli said Cape Coral’s charm lies in its 400 miles of navigable waterways — more than any other city worldwide.

“This boater’s paradise presents affordable single-family homes with scenic views. If you’ve ever dreamed of a waterfront lifestyle under the sun, Cape Coral might just be the place to anchor down.”

Zillow lists Cape Coral’s average home value at $389,055.

Gainesville

Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is youthful, vibrant and alive with cultural happenings, Dotoli said.

“The city boasts a compelling blend of educational excellence, sports enthusiasm and a lively arts scene,” he added. Housing here is surprisingly affordable, and he added that you’ll find a community eager to welcome newcomers with open arms.

Realtor.com puts the average Gainesville home value at $310,000, he said.

Lakeland

Positioned neatly between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle while keeping the city life within reach, Dotoli said.

“Lakeland provides a picturesque background for those seeking tranquility and community, from its beautiful lakes and nature parks to the well-curated downtown area. And yes, the real estate prices are as inviting as the landscape.”

According to Redfin, he said, the average Gainesville home value is $295,000.

Naples

Jonathan Faccone, managing member and founder of Halo Homebuyers, suggested Naples for those looking for luxury and a peaceful coastal lifestyle.

“This beautiful city is known for its stunning beaches, upscale living, luxurious golf courses, high-end shopping and fine dining options. It also has highly-rated schools, making it a great place to raise a family.”

He said the average home value in Naples is around $593,301 according to Zillow, which is higher than other cities on this list — but it’s also rated safer than 93% of other Florida cities, according to NeighborhoodScout, he said, who also rated it as the happiest and healthiest city in the U.S.

Tallahassee

Faccone also finds Tallahassee to be a great option for those looking for a more laid-back and affordable lifestyle.

Zillow lists the average home price in Tallahassee at $277,583, which makes it one of the most affordable cities on this list.

In addition, as it’s home to both Florida State University and Florida A&M University, Faccone said it has a diverse cultural scene and plenty of outdoor activities, and the universities bring a “youthful energy.”

“It also has a growing job market, making it a great place for young professionals to settle down and start their careers.”

Whether you pick one of these cities or investigate on your own, Florida has a lot to offer potential homeowners in the way of a dream home.

