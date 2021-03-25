Real Estate in the Green Mountains is Red Hot. 3 Reasons You Should Consider Vermont, with Grant Wieler, Realtor(R) at Pall Spera Company

STOWE, VT / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The real estate market in Vermont is on fire, with buyer demand far and above outpacing the supply of homes on the market. After speaking with Stowe real estate agent Grant Wieler, that's no surprise. Grant has always loved the ski town way of life and the abundant outdoor recreational opportunities the lifestyle affords. As an agent for Pall Spera Company in Stowe, he leverages his knowledge of the community and passion for outdoor pursuits to help buyers find their perfect property.

After graduating from Saint Michael's College, Grant was in search of a career path that still offered him the freedom and flexibility to live and play in the mountains. His partner and now wife, came across a posting for an administrative assistant at a local real estate agency, and urged him to look into it. He quickly grew within the company, obtaining his Real Estate License and REALTOR® designation within the first year, and discovered a talent for designing and implementing creative marketing initiatives for property sellers, along with a passion for helping buyers find their perfect match in homes based on lifestyle, location, and community. Seven years later in 2021, Grant knows he made the right choice by choosing to stay in Vermont. As a new father of twins, he's already taking great joy in sharing adventure with the kids, and you're just as likely to see him out in the woods with a baby on his back as you are to catch him giving a virtual tour of a piece of property with a prospective buyer. In fact, if you book a weekend showing, you may catch him doing both at the same time!

Vermont's real estate market is seeing a massive influx of out of state buyer interest, and after speaking with Grant, it's no surprise. Interest rates are at historical lows, over the last fifty years, the average on a Freddie Mac 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been 7.76%. Today, that rate is under 3%, this has created a favorable environment to borrow for the prospective homebuyer. The nationwide migration from metro areas to suburban and rural playgrounds has drawn buyers to the picturesque state. "People are finally beginning to value what we've been trying to tell them all this time" says Grant, "You can't put a price on the lifestyle we are able to enjoy in the mountains." The pandemic continues to impact how people live and work. A recent survey by Redfin found that a third of homebuyers and sellers would consider moving if remote work becomes permanent. According to the January 2021 REALTORS® Confidence Index, a higher share of buyers, at 88%, purchased a property in a suburban, small town, rural, or resort area (78% one year ago). Vermont's mountainous landscapes, natural beauty in every season, and close-knit communities offer buyers and families a haven from metropolitan America. Here are three reasons you should consider Vermont:

The Lifestyle Vermont Offers. Vermont is a playground for all ages. Every season in Vermont offers active individuals a taste of adventure. From snow sports in the winter to lake activities in the summer, Vermont has no shortage of outdoor adventures. Home to 67 mountains and 55 state parks, it is an outdoor enthusiasts paradise. Keeping an eye on Grant's social feeds, some of his favorite activities include skiing and backcountry touring throughout Northern Vermont, mountain biking throughout the Vermont Mountain Bike Association chapter networks, and hiking along the Long Trail.



Vermont's most popular winter activities include backcountry skiing on the Catamount Trail, winter camping, fat biking, ice fishing, snowmobiling on the statewide VAST trail, ice climbing, and skiing at one of the 20 resorts around the state.



In the summer season, locals and visitors can enjoy fishing, paddling, and waterfront music festivals along Lake Champlain, the 6th largest lake in the US, or along any of the other 800 lakes and ponds throughout the state. Vermont is renowned for its challenging single track mountain biking and "gravel grinding" or road biking along the thousands of miles of dirt roads. The Long Trail is a 272 mile trail that challenges backpackers to traverse the state. The fall season brings the internationally renowned scenic foliage, Vermont's land is 76% forested making the colors of fall a unique experience in the Green Mountain State.

New England is rich in history, and Vermont is no exception. As one of the original thirteen colonies, Vermont is also covered in historic sites and communities. "It's not uncommon to come across a 19th century piece of farm equipment way out in the woods." Grant explains, "The Vermont landscape was dominated by agriculture in the late 18th century." Many Vermonters live active lifestyles by indulging in Vermont's outdoor activities. When asked about the long cold winters, Grant just smiles, "Once you embrace it, winter has this magic that turns you back into a child who just wants to get out and play in the snow." Imagine having all of this in your backyard year-round?

Vermont's Education System. Vermont is a great place to raise a family with one of the best education systems in the country. Their students are among the highest performing in the country, ranking third overall in the U.S. Many things set Vermont schools apart such as low student to teacher ratios in the classroom, local foods in school lunches, and a commitment to embracing the state's natural resources as tools for instruction. Vermont is the first state to provide 10 hours per week of publicly funded prekindergarten programs to all 3- to 5-year-olds. Students are encouraged to be active with many schools offering weekly ski and snowboard trips and after school activities centered around ice skating, sports, yoga, and more! Pictured is the school house in Elmore Vermont, which is the last one-room schoolhouse in the state.

The Community. Along with a great educational system, Vermont is also one of the safest states in the country. Vermonters enjoy some of the lowest crime rates in the country making it a great place for children to grow up. Aside from having nature as your background, Vermont is a small rural state with tight-knit neighborhoods. South Burlington, Vermont ranks 5/182 for Best Place to Raise a Family according to Wallet Hub. Neighbors care about each other and treat one another like family, this has proven to be an advantage during the COVID-19 crisis. 33.7% of Vermont adults that volunteer their time for community organizations according to Think Vermont. Vermont has served as a model for the country by keeping the cases the lowest in the U.S. throughout the pandemic. Vermont is also a very Green State, and no, we aren't talking about the Green Mountains. Vermont has more green energy jobs per capita than any other state. In July of 2020 Vermont implemented a composting mandate, another step towards the state goal to have 50% of the waste produced separated and recycled, reused or composted.

Vermont is a playground for young and old alike. By offering an amazing active lifestyle throughout the year, strong educational programs, and a tight-knit positive community, Vermont offers a triple threat appeal, and Grant Wieler is just the right agent to help you make the move. When asked for a piece of advice for people interested in buying in a sellers market Grant has the following; "Each community in Vermont is unique, so having a knowledgeable expert in your corner is key. Often buyers focus on their top dollar when searching for a property, in today's sellers market, buyers that are willing to create a vision and roll up their sleeves will be rewarded."

Grant specializes in resort properties and residential real estate sales & marketing in Northern Vermont. From Jay Peak to Stowe and down through the Mad River Valley, his passions for skiing, biking, and exploring the mountains and forests of Vermont enable him to bring a creative perspective to marketing properties, and a knowledgeable background to aid a buyers real estate search. He would be happy to answer any questions you may have about buying or selling property in Vermont, or to chat about snow conditions, biking, dogs… the best brewery or how a drizzle of Grade A Dark syrup can change your life.www.stowevtre.com

