U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,995.48
    -3.61 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,933.80
    -368.81 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,100.10
    +20.94 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.60
    -2.44 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.89
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    -11.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.29 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5440
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2790
    -0.1620 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,230.75
    +161.41 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.23
    +1.37 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     
1

Real estate gurus: It may be time to buy a home—now

Dylan Croll
·3 min read

The housing market is cooling as consumers grow weary of higher mortgage rates. In December, the number of newly-listed homes sold had fallen about 37% from a year ago, according to Redfin data.

What are real estate professionals seeing on the ground?

Seana Smith of Yahoo Finance Live recently sat down with Kathy Casey, a Coldwell Banker residential brokerage realtor in Denver, Indianapolis-based Dan O'Brien, a realtor at Trueblood Real Estate, and Sir Ashley Harrison, real estate broker at the Harrison Group with Fathom Realty in Charlotte, North Carolina (video above).

The bottom line: a pronounced drop in consumer demand.

“We're seeing more inventory, but [fewer] new listings, and buyer demand has fallen off. And we are getting a lot more seller concessions, but pricing has remained very sticky,” said Casey.

Added O'Brien: “So, things are lasting a little bit longer on the market. Days on the market is up. But the median sales price is still up 9% or so year over year. But buyer demand has certainly slowed down with those rising interest rates.”

The trio also noted the rising prevalence of buyer’s concessions — nearly 42% of home sellers gave such incentives during the last three months of 2022, according to Redfin. Such concessions include lower closing costs, money toward repairs, and an increase in mortgage-rate buy-downs. For instance: an increase of "2-1 buy-downs," an agreement that allow homebuyers to pay lower interest rates on the first two years of their mortgage loans.

“That's what's really helping buyers ... get into the houses that they want, too, because affordability is key here in Colorado,” said Casey. “Just to give you some perspective, our home prices have doubled in the last 10 years. And so wages just can't keep up with that. So, anything to help the buyers get into the house is what sellers are doing right now.”

O'Brien said the same thing is happening in Indianapolis. "People are getting creative with the mortgage lending. Different banks are offering different types of mortgage products to help with that increased mortgage rate,” said O’Brien.

Workers lay a foundation at a new home construction site in Trappe, Maryland, on October 28, 2022. - New home sales in the US dipped in September, official data showed on October 26, 2022, as worsening affordability nudges ownership further out of reach for many. Sales soared during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans snapped up homes on the back of bargain mortgage rates, but the sector has cooled with the US Federal Reserve hiking lending rates as it fights to bring down surging inflation. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers lay a foundation at a new home construction site in Trappe, Maryland, on October 28, 2022. - New home sales in the US dipped in September, official data showed on October 26, 2022, as worsening affordability nudges ownership further out of reach for many. Sales soared during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans snapped up homes on the back of bargain mortgage rates, but the sector has cooled with the US Federal Reserve hiking lending rates as it fights to bring down surging inflation. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Time to buy?

Despite softer demand, North Carolina remains one most popular markets. (Zillow recently ranked Charlotte the number one hottest housing market.) Harrison said now might be the time to buy. “If you have been on the margins and could not get your offer accepted in the past two years, now is the time to move. Although interest rates are a little higher, you're not competing with as many people."

All three experts ultimately predicted that mortgage rates would fall by the end of the year along with an increase in buyer activity. Mortgage rates currently sit at 6.33% for a 30-year conventional loan, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's compared to the 3.45% during the same time last year.

“So, if you're looking to buy, don't wait because you want to get out there before the rest of the market jumps back in that's been on the sidelines,” Casey said.

Dylan Croll is a reporter and researcher at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @CrollonPatrol.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why Roblox Stock Suddenly Jumped This Morning

    On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Got Another Healthy Dose of Good News

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock dips as potential bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond amid growing bankruptcy fears.

  • Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has had one of the most spectacular downfalls in recent market history, going from hot to not in a relatively short time frame. Let's see what Upstart could look like in five years' time, and how that might affect your decision to invest -- or not. Upstart's mission is to make credit more accessible to all kinds of people, particularly those who have been denied it in the past despite indications they don't pose a high risk of default.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Here's Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Are Down 7.5% Today

    Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are falling today, down by 7.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET after the investment banking giant reported disappointing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Goldman posted Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 on total revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed estimates by a mile. Analysts had been expecting the company to report $5.48 in EPS on total revenue of $10.83 billion.

  • 1 Stunning Metric That Makes PayPal Stock a Screaming Buy

    While many investors know that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has struggled over the past couple of years, fewer might understand the magnitude of its fall. From its peak in August 2021 to now, the company's market cap has declined from $360 billion to $90 billion. PayPal is an odd man out in the payments world.

  • Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People

    Being rich and being wealthy are often seen as being the same thing. After all, people who are rich or wealthy tend to have more assets and greater financial freedom than the typical person. In reality, there are some major … Continue reading → The post Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to a good start in 2023, with its share price up by 14% year to date. While the company's e-commerce and cloud computing segments are still under pressure from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, new business opportunities can help power the next leg of long-term growth. Let's discuss three reasons Amazon stock could make an excellent long-term investment.

  • Silvergate stock surges despite reporting $1 billion net loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Ines Ferre and Brad Smith discuss the rise in stock for Silvergate Capital following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

    Semiconductor companies are cyclical and heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) are two industry-leading companies at the forefront of the chip industry. Howard Smith (Nvidia): There's no doubt that Nvidia stock was given too much of a premium valuation based on the growth investors expected.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are two jaw-dropping deals and one overachiever worth avoiding.

  • Should You Think About Buying Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Now?

    While Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Those who invested in Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) five years ago are up 364%

    Some Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 44% over the last...

  • Eni (E) Makes Gas Discovery at Nargis-1 Well Offshore Egypt

    The discovery is intended to be developed by utilizing Eni's (E) existing facilities.

  • FAANG Stocks Look Ready to Soar Later This Month. Here's Why.

    FAANG stocks got crushed last year as a combination of slowing growth and compressing valuations hit even the mightiest tech stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Looking ahead to earnings season, there's another reason why the stock market, and especially FAANG stocks, could get a boost. The dollar has weakened substantially over the last few months, which makes international revenue more valuable.