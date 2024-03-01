Real estate: Industrial warehouse sells for $2.6 million in Jackson Township

Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.

An industrial building on Freedom Avenue NW in Jackson Township sold for $2.6 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The limited liability company of North Canton Properties II purchased the industrial warehouse at 7835 Freedom Ave NW from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc. North Canton Properties I LLC also purchased the adjacent commercial building at 7801 Freedom Ave. NW from Envision Pharmaceutical Services for $1 million.

Both limited liability companies list an address in San Diego, California, which is the headquarters of MedImpact Healthcare Systems Inc.

The transfers cover Feb. 3 to Feb. 9.

Alliance

Admonius Marlene A from Sloat Brenden, 1001 Noble St, $2,500.

Hobbs Carolyn R Ttee from Moser Susan M, 499 W High St, $58,000.

PCF Properties Ltd from George Pamela & Jade, 1508 S Linden Ave, $60,000.

Spumante Properties LLC from Vancamp Sandra K, 641 S Mckinley Ave, $11,000.

The Young Womens Christian Association from J and R Custom Properties LLC, 721 Union Ave S, $270,000.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Vanyo Michael, 511 W Ely St, $18,000.

Williams Matthew D from Top Notch Re Development LLC, 2206 S Linden Ave, $135,000.

Bethlehem Township

Bajornas Joe from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100885 Safari Trl, $4,900.

Bertram John from Brewer Dona & John, parcel 1201125 Bender St NE, $70,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, 6355 Shepler Church Rd SW, $230,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, parcel 1000492 Shepler Church Ave SW, $230,000.

Canal Fulton

Byall Lillian from Koenig Donald E, 347 High St NE, $89,600.

Gariepy Steven P Ttee from Ryan David L, 843 Cartier Dr, $252,000.

Canton

Ace Estate LLC from WL Real Estate LLC, 2313 7th St NW, $89,900.

Ackerman Walter A III from Canton for All People Acquistion and, 1201 9th St NW, $120,000.

Althouse Chelsea from Studer Amy J, 629 23rd St NW, $149,900.

Bekisoglu Mert from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 103, $63,000.

Burghy Jeffrey from Facl Holdings LLC, 1434 4th St NE, $24,000.

Canselli LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 101, $63,000.

Ceylan Mahmut Taner from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 001, $70,500.

Changet Nick III & Anita from Croxton Beau J Trustee / Carroll Brady I, 410 47th St NW, $376,750.

Ciftci Ibrahim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Ciftci Ibrahim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 003, $70,500.

Defne Derin Aden LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 104, $77,500.

Dicle Kaan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1319 Walnut Ave NE Condo 35, $62,500.

Doruk LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 204, $70,500.

Duzgunses Kamuran Ozlem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Evanko Evan from Pierce Nicholas James, 1539 Norwood PL NW, $117,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Roberts Dennis J, 2405 Harmont Ave NE, $20,000.

Fernandez Reyes E & Shannon A from Postlewaite Jeffrey D & Sherry R, 4525 Leawood Dr NE, $399,900.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Seckler Dale R, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $175,000.

Goshorn Seth Gabriel & Holly from CJ Convenience Inc, 1227 Logan Ave NW, $114,286.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1249 Linwood Ave SW, $75,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1512 5th St NE, $60,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1610 Struble Ave NE, $76,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R, 1527 Harrison Ave SW, $52,000.

Hershberger Roman Douglas & Lindsey from Hawk Jack, 217 16th St NW, $180,000.

Hoffman Krista N from Mucci Denise M, 2230 University Ave NW, $262,000.

Hribar Deborah A & John J from Heath Taryn L Trustee / Julia M Stambaug, 704 Crestdale St NE, $255,000.

Jiang Dian Ping from Brown Jordan & Harrison Kaylyn, 1242 Rockwood Ave SW, $147,000.

Kanam John M from Carr Dawn R, 1117 Arlington Ave SW, $24,091.

Kanam John M from Powell Virgil L, 2227 Morris Ave NE, $49,501.

Kell Michael T from Kanam John M, 1620 Wooster Ave NE, $25,000.

Kell Michael T from Miller Melvin III & Pahlau Susan M &, 1322 Worley Ave NW, $7,000.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Grubish Larry M & Bernhardt Samantha, 1137 13th St NW, $44,000.

Lovchin Igor from Shadle Gregory P Trustee, 1527 Ridge Rd NW, $115,000.

Oseest Investments LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from Mincy Latasha, 717 Lawrence Rd NE, $9,500.

Perez Ortiz Anibal M from Garner Eunice & Foster, 2302 3rd St NE, $92,500.

Price Jennifer Lynn from Mitchell Samantha, 3753 Arnold Ave NW, $135,000.

Rocket Mortgage LLC from Alexander Pamela, 2016 Spring Ave NE, $65,569.

Saguaro Holdings LLC from Mahoning Road Triangle Properties LLC, 2309 Mahoning Rd NE, $300,000.

Sahin Ozlem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 102, $77,500.

Smith Aaran Ann from Powell Eric C, 1405 40th St NW, $175,000.

Smith Aaran Ann from Powell Eric C, parcel 300260 Vernon Ave NW, $175,000.

Storsin Kyle K from Garcia Shirley J, 2421 Gibbs Ave NE, $165,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 1209 15th St NW, $83,500.

Turker Hasan Hayati from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 203, $70,500.

Ward Paul & Debra from Daye Michael & Samantha, 3607 33rd St NE, $140,000.

Whitaker Trisha J from Mathews James, 1826 Vine Ave SW, $77,700.

Yesil Hamdiye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Yesil Hamdiye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Canton Township

Fabynick Gary L & Reese Jennifer A from Freday Richard D Jr Susan K, 3104 Oyer St SE, $300,000.

Griffith Michael from US Bank Trust National Association, 4617 Cleveland Ave S, $80,000.

Popo LLC from Bowling Douglas & Ida, 2627 Waynesburg Dr SE, $98,000.

Twin Hill Properties LLC from Pristine Real Estate LLC, 4009 9th St NW, $116,000.

Jackson Township

5GS Properties LLC from 5GS Properties LLC, parcel 10018049 Frank Ave NW, $65,000.

5GS Properties LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, parcel 10018040 Applegrove St NW, $175,000.

5GS Properties LLC from St George Serbian Orthodox Church of Sta, parcel 10018048 Applegrove St NW, $65,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Jo E. Wheeler & Michael A. Wheeler Ttes, parcel 1600669 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttes, 4943 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Edmunds Edwin P & Elizabeth A from Roossien Joyce A Ttee, 9185 Hunters Chase St NW, $473,000.

Graham Ryan & Lynette Lee from K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC, 7008 Heritage Park Ave NW, $474,990.

Hamric Mark D Ttee from Gamboa Alfredo & Olga, 6340 Kilkenny Cir NW, $475,000.

Hill Julia & Devin from Miller Patricia A, 2030 Glenmont Dr NW, $400,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8912 Camden Rd NW, $76,000.

Klenotic Marc R & Eve from Todaro Christopher P and Nicole M, 3878 Telford Dr NW, $660,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4525 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4551 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Marte Christian from Ruth Ericah A, 310 Stuart St NW, $232,500.

Meek Tyler James & Woodward Caitlin Grac from Meek Carri A & James B, 8242 Stuhldreher St NW, $231,500.

Milhoan David W from Boord Robbi F, 7489 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $215,000.

North Canton Properties I LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7801 Freedom Ave NW, $1,000,000.

North Canton Properties II LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7835 Freedom Ave NW, $2,600,000.

Orr Brian David & Augusstda R from Murphy Ryan A & Marella A, 5339 St Andrews St NW, $312,000.

Potsdamer Platz LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, 4832 Applegrove St NW, $1,000.

Rembrandt Homes Inc from Edk Enterprises Ltd, 6759 Whipple Ave NW, $700,000.

Sing Chelsey from Barnett Christopherg & Shannon R, 9816 Agate St NW, $360,000.

Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttees from Fisher Jeffrey A & Heather L Trustees, 5252 Peninsula Dr NW, $1,400,000.

Wood Griffin N & Rachel C from Hannay Ray J & Diana L, 5304 Sibila Rd NW, $320,000.

Lake Township

Carlson Thomas E & Melissa A from Hill Christina, 8494 E Wadora Cir NW, $220,000.

Cirelli Enterprises & Property Company from Milano Dawn M, 510 Prospect Ave S, $120,000.

Crimson Grove Properties LLC from Mcmullin Calvin D, 329 Belle Ave SW, $200,000.

Davis Larry D & June M Trustees from Sing Chelsey A, 3506 Dotwood St NW, $222,400.

Knauer Jason & Candice from Brookover James R, 13600 Marlene Ave NW, $223,000.

Leisure Lake LLC from HBC FHK LLC, 224 E Maple St, $51,000.

Loeffler David A from Miller Leigh A Ttee, 3924 Aumanson St NW, $135,000.

Rembiesa Barbara from Kelly Bret M & Connie L, 11327 Wright Rd NW, $373,000.

Lawrence Township

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Brumfield Todd & Elizabeth A, 11391 Michelle Dr NW, $150,000.

Holmes Michael K from Clay Margaret Reed, 13185 Patterson St NW, $340,185.

Smith Cherie L from Bayne Barbara, 1 Michael Cir NW, $15,000.

Louisville

Canuto Gonzales Noe Elias & Hartong Ange from Dennis Janet S, 510 Sycamore Dr, $135,000.

Gallagher Kimberly R from Lawrence Karen L, 615 Taff Cir, $235,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3035 Mcintosh Dr, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 374 Jonagold Dr NE, $132,000.

Lile Charles D & Phillips Reagan L from Roberts Jason S & Dawn M, 1292 Zwick Ave, $240,000.

Marlboro Township

Speck Jennifer Fay from Ross Brian L, 5561 Meadow Creek Cir NE, $300,000.

Massillon

171 Lincoln Way East LLC from Faith in Action of Western Stark County, 171 Lincoln Way E, $100,000.

Coats Louis E from Wachtel Richard R, 301 23rd St NW, $135,000.

Deibel Hannah M from Kraynick Stephanie, 162 26th St SE, $134,900.

Evanoff Alexander Ryan from Martinsen Alan, 885 Seneca St NE, $135,000.

Freday Susan K & Richard D Jr from Mcclure Elzabeth R & Mccain Raymond A, 1916 University Commons Dr SE, $255,000.

Fulton Donald S & Christine L from Fulton Donald K & Donna J, 507 E Lincoln Way Apt, $25,000.

Grimm Adrian from Shrigley Sandra, 924 Urban CT SW, $27,000.

Kelly Connie Lynn & Bret Marshall from Stroh Mary E, 1285 Kelly St SW, $395,000.

Marshall Stephanie Lynn from Wasik Karen M, 1720 Osage Ave SE, $42,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1868 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Principled Property Investors LLC from Mcclure Bobby, 1322 Woodland Ave SE, $62,150.

Nimishillen Township

Clay Rentals LLC from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5021 Ford St NE, $68,000.

Cornell David J & Nicole from Crowder Deborah L, 4138 Victory Ave NE, $159,900.

North Canton

Hughley Renza Jr & Dawn Marie from Rozak John P & Briona K, 1532 Sperry LN SE, $493,000.

TH Property Owner I LLC from Fraga Andrew M, 511 Fairview St SE, $165,000.

Osnaburg Township

Double Willow LLC from Yoder Martin & Maryann Et Al, parcel 3700866 Ravenna Ave SE, $450,000.

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Burress Robert J & Christa R, 3100 Neimans Ave SE, $14,055.

Hughes Richard from Vogt Jerry R & Elizabeth L, 4428 Waynesburg Dr SE, $92,000.

Paris Township

Boldizsar Zach from Baker Bonnie L, parcel 4105571 Warren Rd NE, $80,000.

Evans Carter from Gross David W & Renae L, 2564 Rosehill Ave SE, $170,500.

Graceful Offerings LLC from Graceful Offerings LLC &, 11500 Lincoln St SE, $30,000.

HPH Energy LLC from Koffel Catherine L, 15234 Lincoln St SE, $35,280.

Perry Township

49 Building LLC from Hermitage Villa LLC, 4922 Navarre Rd SW, $1,631,067.

Bobbitt Bryan R & Cherry B from Aore Capital Investments LLC, 4841 14th St SW, $145,000.

Gursky Luke from Stinchcomb Jeremy L, 4535 7th St NW, $100,000.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Elum Sarah L TRUSTEE/F.J. Elum Trust &, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Keres Robert & Melissa, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

King George M & Aundria N from Salmen Gregory, 5822 Longview St SW, $257,500.

P&F Financial Services LLC from Richard Brian A & Mccoy Danielle, 201 Roxbury Ave NW, $65,000.

Shackelford Karen from Vargo Steven & Shackelford Karen, 7042 Gauntlet St SW, $111,100.

Sponseller Darren from Destefano Scott A & Mark J, 4530 8th St NW, $172,000.

Wedekamm Timothy W from Hill Michael W & Denise R, 7513 Roni St SW, $225,100.

White Patricia & Phillip from Richey Sean P, 711 Mallard Cir NW, $255,000.

Pike Township

Collett Christopher T from Peet Timothy B, 5905 Stinewood Dr SE, $45,000.

Messenheimer Kimberlee A from Hall Robert, 2708 Barn Dr SW, $1,000.

Plain Township

Ackerman Anthony & Rice Hughes Mannah from Singh Homes LLC, 3098 Landon St NE, $340,000.

Cornel Lup & Mihaela S from Warstler Travis J & Sarah N, 3507 38th St NW, $130,000.

Devore Ellen from Martelli Craig L, 3681 Northern St NE, $143,300.

Foster Ashley & Gill Dakota from Markino Catherine C, 1012 40th St NE, $240,000.

Genovese Antonino from La Props LLC, 4318 28th St NE, $210,000.

Herrera Alex M & Schloenbach Sidney H from Ikey Ronald W Sr & Ann M, 7330 Paxton St NE, $222,000.

Kovac Joanne from Zeigler Margaret Irene & Kovac Joanne, 1165 Diamond St NE, $81,650.

Litten Sherri Diane from U.s. Bank National Association, 3214 Royal Ave NE, $44,100.

Mastrocola Angelo from Mastrocola Perry D, 1305 32nd St NE, $156,200.

Miller Patricia A from Campbell Denette, 1905 Lakeside Ave NW Unit 9-C, $139,900.

Myers Daniel D & Meredith A from Blate Greg H Ttee, 7624 Hearthstone Ave NW, $535,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6816 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Opendoor Property Trust I, A Delaware from Myers Meredith A & Ryser Daniel Donald, 1840 Markley St NW, $279,700.

Pawpaws Top Shelf Enterprises LLC from Pawpaws Top Shelf Enterprises LLC an Ohi, 4235 Middlebranch Ave NE, $1,000.

Pitinii Fredrick & Melissa v from Szczepaniak Regina, 1814 Demington Ave NW, $145,500.

Sales Raymond Jr from Pousoulides Dimitrios, 5705 Wiclif Rd NE, $225,000.

Sullivan Nolan R & Kelsey M from Herman Robert G, 5633 Aspen Valley Ave NE, $309,900.

Sullivan Nolan R & Kelsey M from Herman Robert G, parcel 5212994 56th St NE, $309,900.

Tenney John & Abby & Kirkwood Thomas from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 2844 Demington Ave NW, $360,000.

Sandy Township

Canen Joseph Michael & Mullis Jesse from Pariano John D & Renee S, 163 Silver St E, $102,000.

R&W Home Improvement LLC from Waffler Christopher & Kimberly, parcel 6500056 Harrison St, $18,000.

Sickafoose Gregory T from Sickafoose Gregory T & Taylor Chi Maria, parcel 6102099 Westbrook St SE, $220,000.

Sickafoose Gregory T from Taylor Jane B Trustee of the Jane Bartle, parcel 6102104 Westbrook Ave SE, $220,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Douglas Ernest W & Sonja L & Andrew & from Baltzly James E & Carmen M, 436 Main St W, $103,000.

Washington Township

Truax Matthew A & Erin K from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013003 Bayton St E, $345,021.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton Properties buys industrial warehouse in Jackson Township