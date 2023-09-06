Real Estate Investors Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth UK£1.3m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Real Estate Investors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Paramjit Bassi bought UK£1.1m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.28 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.29 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Real Estate Investors share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£1.3m for 4.82m shares. On the other hand they divested 25.00k shares, for UK£7.0k. In total, Real Estate Investors insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Real Estate Investors Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Real Estate Investors insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about UK£3.6m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Real Estate Investors Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Real Estate Investors insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Real Estate Investors (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

