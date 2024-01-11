Real estate market update: What happened with listings in North Jersey in December

December is a traditionally slow month for real estate in New Jersey and across the nation. So it's no surprise that North Jersey experienced a decrease in new home listings and an increase in the number of days properties stayed on the market.

Still, more than half of New Jersey's 21 counties saw more new home listings compared to December 2022. While this time of year remains slow for homebuyers, this could indicate an increasingly active market compared to that of recent years. Mortgage rates fluctuating between recent lows of 6% and 7% may also play a role in this increased activity.

How much has North Jersey's housing inventory declined compared to last year?

According to housing data from Realtor.com for December, nine of New Jersey's 21 counties experienced a decrease in new home listings compared with December 2022.

The North Jersey counties of Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex all continued to see a decline in new home listings. With the largest new listing decreases in December at 28.3% and 19.15%, Morris County and Passaic County both saw 152 new listings. Bergen County saw a decline of 6.9%, with 364 new listings, and Essex County saw a decline of 2.08% with 188 new listings.

In contrast, Sussex and Hudson counties both saw an increase in new home listings compared with 2022. Hudson County saw a significant increase, at 71.93%, and Sussex County saw an increase of 21.74% with 112 new listings.

How long are North Jersey homes staying on the market?

Active home listings spent more time on the market in December than in previous months. In Sussex County, active listings stayed on the market for 58 days — the longest period of time in North Jersey. Hudson County was a close second, with listings staying on the market for about 57 days.

In Passaic, Morris and Essex counties, listings typically stayed on the market for 51 days, while listings typically stayed on the market for 50 days in Bergen County.

What about median listing prices?

Median listing prices have increased for 20 of New Jersey's 21 counties from 2022, but nine counties saw a decrease in median listing prices from November to December.

In North Jersey, Hudson and Bergen County had the highest listing increases from November to December — 3.94% and 3.36% — with median listing prices of $679,000 and $779,990, respectively. In Morris County, listing prices increased by .87%, with a median listing price of $695,000.

Passaic County actually saw listing prices decrease from November to December by 2%, with a median listing price of $479,450. Then, in Essex and Sussex counties, median listing prices did not experience a change from November to December, with median listing prices of $499,000 and $399,999, respectively.

