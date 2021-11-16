U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.28
    +14.48 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,247.18
    +159.73 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.86
    +33.01 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,394.70
    -6.24 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.40
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5850
    +0.4560 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,074.27
    -3,504.28 (-5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.24
    -7.14 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.21
    -17.65 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

Real estate marketing software provider Luxury Presence raises $25.9M in a Bessemer-led Series B

Anita Ramaswamy
·2 min read

Luxury Presence, a startup selling marketing software to real estate brokerages, announced today it has raised $25.9 million for its Series B round. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round alongside fellow existing investors Toba Capital and Switch Ventures. Dallas Mavericks basketball player Dirk Nowitzki also participated in the round along with other angel investors, making his first-ever institutional investment.

The Los Angeles-based company, which last raised in January 2020, has amassed a total of $33.3 million since its launch in 2016. Luxury Presence’s product has evolved over this period from a website building tool to a more holistic real estate content management system that now includes a customized home search tool for agents as well as marketing, social media, and lead generation support.

The company serves 3,700 customers, including individual and multi-agent real estate teams. Its customers are concentrated in high-end metropolitan areas across the US and Canada, founder and CEO Malte Kramer told TechCrunch in an interview.

Luxury Presence will use the funds to build new sales products for agents, some of which it expects to announce later this year, as well as to continue iterating the platform’s design and user experience. It will also invest in launching networks similar to its new Global Collective, which helps its 30 member agents, who all have at least $1 billion in individual sales, connect and share opportunities.

The company doubled its headcount in the past year to over 130 employees today, and plans to double it again in 2022, Kramer said. One major growth area for new hires is its 25-person sales team, many of whom will likely be based in the company’s second office in Austin that opened earlier this year.

Kramer said that the recent surge of individuals moving to new states and regions during the pandemic has opened up opportunities for collaboration between agents. Surging demand for second homes has also catalyzed the luxury real estate segment in the past year.

Kramer noted the importance of integration to real estate agents, who he said have not historically embraced new technology solutions.

Most agents are “hiring different specialists for different tasks,” Kramer said.

“They might have different point solutions and software tools. They might have a marketing assistant on a team, they might have a brother-in-law who does their SEO. It takes a lot of time for them to do all those things, and they're not very well integrated,” he added.

Luxury Presence’s cost-efficient customer acquisition and high retention rates attracted Bessemer, which has backed prominent SaaS companies like Toast and Shopify, to invest, partner Byron Deeter told TechCrunch in an email.

“We watched the pattern recognition closely to see the signs of customer love really taking hold for [Luxury Presence],” Deeter wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks up slightly after strong retail sales

    Stocks trade modestly higher Tuesday after data show a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales.

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after closing mostly flat in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB). Data on retail sales, import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories and NAHB housing market index

  • Stocks Little Changed as Retail Sales Grow

    U.S. stocks were little changed at the opening after data showed consumers had stepped up spending, while Walmart and Home Depot reported higher sales.

  • Abbott Achieves Highest Score in Its Industry for the Ninth Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

    ABBOTT PARK, Ill., November 16, 2021 /3BL Media/ - On Nov. 12, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) achieved the highest score out of 84 companies in its industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessmen...

  • After a Pullback, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Presents a High Risk - High Reward Opportunity

    Few asset classes can match the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Naturally, companies like Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)that operate in that space peg themselves to the volatility. Interestingly enough, despite the drop of 27% in a single session, this move has undone just two weeks of market movement.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Just Plunged. Are They Still Buys?

    Take for example both Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Lemonade posted a mostly outstanding quarter. In force premium, which has the complicated definition of "average aggregate annual premium," and is calculated by multiplying total customer count by average premium per customer, increased 84% year over year.

  • Voyager Digital Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced revenue and user metrics for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Walmart and Home Depot beat earnings estimates, post strong inventories amid supply chain issues

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Walmart and Home Depot, as well as the outlook for those retailers as the holiday season approaches.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks to buy in November. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November. Retail traders, who often use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas, have helped push the social media firm into […]

  • Peloton stock ticks up after the fitness company files to sell $1 billion worth of shares

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Peloton’s plans to sell an additional $1 billion worth of shares.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Big 5 Sporting Goods...

  • Why Workhorse Group Rallied Even After Reporting Negative Q3 Revenue

    Nearly all the news offered by electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) during its third-quarter (Q3) earnings report on Nov. 9 was downbeat, ranging from negative revenue to stopping sales of its main product. During the earnings conference call, Dauch said the C1000 would be thoroughly reviewed during first-quarter 2022.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of genetic data miner 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) had a good week last week, surging more than 13% in response to a positive second-quarter 2022 earnings report Thursday. Things got even worse today, when investors responded to a downgrade of 23andMe stock by a Citigroup analyst -- by selling off the stock by 10.1% (as of 11:30 a.m. EST). In my own note on the company last week, I pointed out that sales growth at 23andMe was a weak 7% in Q2, down steeply from Q1's 23% growth pace.

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • Is EVgo Stock a Buy?

    Several EV charging companies are working hard to capture a share of this growing market. EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), which went public in July, is expanding its network fast. There are two ways to look at the EV charging industry.

  • Splunk Stock Slumps and Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys the Drop

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Next Generation Internet ETF buys nearly 120,000 shares of Splunk after the stock tumbles following the departure of the software company’s CEO.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim's Shares Popped 15.4% Today

    Shares of Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is planning to merge with electric-car company Polestar, jumped as much as 28.1% in trading on Monday after filing a Form F-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Polestar says it has 35 permanent locations with plans to expand to over 150 locations by the end of 2023. Given Polestar's potentially rapid ramp up to becoming a major EV supplier, this could be a great way to play the industry.

  • 10 Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Columbus Hill Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best large-cap stocks to buy according to Columbus Hill Capital Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and go directly to read the 5 Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Columbus Hill Capital Management. Columbus Hill Capital Management is a hedge fund […]

  • Walmart Earnings Top Amid Hot Inflation; Target Stock Already In Buy Zone

    Walmart earnings beat Q3 views Tuesday, as customers sought out the discounter amid high inflation. Target is on tap after Monday's breakout.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Ready to Buy if They Keep Falling

    The stock market has continued to hit new highs in recent weeks, but there are many top stocks that are experiencing above-average volatility, which could present good buying opportunities for bargain-hunting growth investors. Three Motley Fool contributors have already done the hard work for you to select three beaten-down stocks that are worth keeping on your watch list. Here's why they are bullish on Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).