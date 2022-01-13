U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Real estate marketplaces moving steadily into digital transactions

·2 min read

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, you can buy just about anything online. Why not a home?

AIM Group 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual
AIM Group 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual

Real estate marketplaces are moving steadily into online transactions. It's anyone's race; some small companies may be the quickest to offer consumers seamless buy-or-sell experiences they're used to everywhere else.

The AIM Group's 2021 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual explores online property transactions, with almost 150 pages of trends, companies to watch, strategies and tactics, lists, charts and deep-dive analysis.

Agents and brokers, lenders and lawyers, inspectors and assessors --- all are involved in property transactions. Coordinating the moving parts is difficult, and takes time. Enter the one-stop platform.

"Purely digital transactions are coming to real estate" said AIM Group Executive Editor Peter M. Zollman. "Dozens of online real estate marketplaces and proptech companies are moving into transactions fast. Some markets, like Australia, already have online transactions; in others, they're 'coming soon.'"

The report spotlights strategies and tactics at some of the world's most interesting digital real estate businesses: Cian, Hemnet, PropertyGuru, REA Group and more. Plus, there are "companies to watch:" AoCubo, CoStar and Houza.

The report ranks the Top 50 real estate marketplace sites worldwide, the Top 15 real estate sites by revenue, and the Top 3 marketplaces in 66 countries. While Zillow is No. 1 globally, how will its catastrophic IBuying venture play out long-term?

The report covers more than 230 companies, and was based on more than 100 interviews with senior executives in the real estate industry. It sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com, where a free preview is available.

Note to editors: Free copies are available for coverage by calling 1-407-788-2780 or emailing info@aimgroup.com. Zollman is available for interviews at peterz@aimgroup.com, 1-407-788-2780. Learn more about the AIM Group here.

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services — news and analysis, conferences and consulting — for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising companies. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors, advising on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. Our global team of more than 30 experts follows changes in the marketplace and classified advertising industry in greater depth than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run global conferences for recruitment, automotive, and online marketplaces. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based near Orlando, Florida.

Contact: info@aimgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-marketplaces-moving-steadily-into-digital-transactions-301460755.html

SOURCE AIM Group

