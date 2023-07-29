Real estate: North Canton Eagles sell Jackson Township properties for $1.25 million

Real Estate

The North Canton Fraternal Order of Eagles 2223 has sold two vacant commercial parcels in Jackson Township for $1.25 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The properties, which have a Frank Avenue NW address, cover more than 36 acres and are located along and near Interstate 77 close to the interchange with Shuffle Street NW.

The properties were purchased by 5GS Properties LLC, which lists a Canton tax address.

The real estate transfers cover July 1 to July 7.

Bethlehem Township

Lamvermeyer James & Dorothy from Brown Todd A Trustee of the Todd A Brown, parcel 1100307 Tanganyika Trl, $9,100.

Lebo Russell P III from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100760 Swahali Trl SW, $4,100.

Lubdub Meats LLC from Mauger Alan B, 1008 Market St NE, $110,000.

Mays Rodriguez Maelene from Hager Sara, 6000 Beth Ave SW #90, $6,000.

Milicia Anthony & Rosey from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100955 Uganda Pkwy, $3,900.

Miller David A & Edna A from Wendling Ronald L, parcel 1000161 Blough Ave SW, $96,800.

Nutter Joseph Michael & James Matthew from Helmick Clint J & Alison L, parcel 1100784 Safari Trl, $27,000.

Seitz Stacey & Sapper Monica from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100986 Tanganyika Trl, $1,900.

Sorge Nickola L from Dao Tookool, parcel 1100458 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $13,000.

Canal Fulton

Stamboldziev Stefan from Jones Matthew C, 343 Water St, $260,000.

Wiacek Kathleen M from Fousek Daniel G & Edward S, 788 Beverly Ave, $222,000.

Jackson Township

5GS Properties LLC from Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2223, parcel 10002909 Frank Ave NW, $1,250,000.

5GS Properties LLC from North Canton Ohio Fraternal Order of Eag, parcel 1620799 Frank Ave NW, $1,250,000.

Bergstorm Todd A & Stowell Teresa from Dutka Alan J & Bonita G, 6848 Thicket St NW, $375,000.

Danilowicz Jason & Roslyn from RG3 LLC, 7536 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Dechert Steve & Rebecca Lynn from Lepar Nancy J, 2531 Charing Cross Rd NW, $265,000.

Dillon Maggie M & Patrick J from Dalesandro Amy L, 3388 Stratham Cir NW, $365,000.

Grant Ryan C & Diane from Dillon Patrick J & Maggie M, 6543 Fieldstone Dr NW, $275,000.

Hall Tanner J & Maria from Yingling Patricia J Trustee, 8151 Athens Ave NW, $338,000.

Hernandez Janice Anne from Ghazali Kareem Hamed & Tong Jennifer, 9672 Strausser St NW, $257,000.

J.R.K. Holdings Ltd from Hexamer Raymond C & Shannon E Co Trustee, parcel 10014723 Farmbrook Ave NW, $197,500.

Ross David A from Neff Bruce D, 5535 Lillys LN NW, $543,000.

Shaffer James M II & Lori J from Map Office Work in Process, parcel 10017204 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $453,425.

Stark Rhonda T from Baker Carl David & Colleen, 6274 Bertram Ave NW, $837,500.

Swartz Ronald E & Tig Ann from Pontzer Kathryn E, 6231 Great Court Cir NW, $475,000.

Young John R from Bursk Kimberly Jean & Saal Gregory Willi, 8547 Wonderland Ave NW, $150,000.

Lawrence Township

Brenner Joshua Jacob & Heather Anne from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017244 Lafayette Dr NW, $165,667.

Free Haven LLC from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017249 Butterbridge Rd NW, $1,638,150.

Hatfield Michael D & Deanna N from Wade Timothy W & Diana L Ttees, 11703 Kirkland St NW, $355,000.

Koehler Cassie & Jay from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017245 Lafayette Dr NW, $100,464.

Mcglumphy Edwin A & Angela D from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017246 Lafayette Dr NW, $86,721.

Navarro Venus Maria Duque & Pryor from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017247 Akron Ave NW, $85,677.

Navarro Venus Maria Duque & Pryor from Butterbridge Real Estate Management Ltd, parcel 10017248 Akron Ave NW, $122,162.

Rohr Jonas E from Gill Johnny R, 14945 Cenmont St NW, $34,210.

Massillon

Androw Zachary from Bongini Alicia B Succ Ttee of the, 375 Noble PL NW, $243,000.

Capobianco Matthew from Rittenhouse John W & Loretta L, 226 6th St NE, $121,000.

Furin Timothy A & Jennifer A from Wheeler Kathleen, 1828 11th St NE, $316,000.

Longerbeam Robin Mansell from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 327 Schrock PL SW, $137,000.

Mcclintock Mark C from Paul Andrew A & Alice H Co Trustees, 1272 Pebble Chase Cir NE, $226,000.

Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Brooks Kandice N, 1654 Coventry Rd NE, $232,500.

Mundell Jennifer L from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 13131 Ira, 905 8th St NE, $68,000.

NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017108 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Parmiter Mckenzie Allyn & Elijah from Ennis Christopher Ryan & Dennis Erica, 1240 Gabrielle Cir NW, $296,700.

Rich Roland R & Frances J from Mcfadden Randi L & Parker Deborah K &, 1395 Laurenbrook LN NE, $217,000.

Thorne Nathan from Otremsky Presley K, 867 Franklin Rd NE, $157,590.

Woodson Tirrell & Christian from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3536 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $279,990.

Perry Township

Cain Howard E & Melinda A from Wahl Terry W & Charles B Ttees/ Ruth A W, 6350 Highton St SW, $60,000.

Elkins Emmy L from Hurless William L, 1628 Miles Ave NW, $164,000.

Gainey Logan T from King Alexander S, 6457 Navarre Rd SW, $98,000.

Golliher Charles W II & Alicin A from Errett Daniel & Monroe Jacob I & Jarod A, 2844 Southway St SW, $210,000.

Hampton Charles P & Larysa from Treisch David, 5706 Drenta Cir SW, $200,000.

Mayle Voila R from Mayle Vivian L Nka Vivian Croston, 138 Marsden Ave SW, $1,000.

Roe Jason & Kimberly from Uren Christopher & Justina K, 208 Eden Ave NW, $140,000.

Sanzen Jessica L & John M from Shoup Douglas P, 2659 Graydon Ave SW, $220,000.

Tanda Construction LLC from Graber Gregg S, 5006 Tuscarawas St W, $146,200.

Watters Heidi R Trustee from Watters Thomas J, 3765 Mollane St NW, $127,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Gigg Land Limited from Marino William P, 11078 Dolphin St SW, $14,800.

Tuscarawas Township

Fredericks Christopher & Rude Melissa from Oakley Michael S, 2113 Beaumont Ave NW, $70,200.

Hershberger Eli A & Katherine E from Rader Daniel R & Mark B & Eric M & Joshu, 14361 Stanwood St SW, $457,600.

