REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Anna Maria agent wins top Re/Max award again

Quinn

Cindy Quinn, of Re/Max Alliance Group, has achieved the Re/Max Titan Club Award, ranking No. 25 in Florida among top individual Re/Max agents for commissions earned in 2023.

This is the second year she has achieved this high level.

The Titan Club Award honors high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.

Quinn has more than 20 years of real estate experience with strong local knowledge of the Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Bradenton markets. She is based in the Anna Maria Island office.

Haber

Ian Black Real Estate, a commercial real estate brokerage firm in Sarasota, has hired Heidi Haber as sales associate.

Haber has nearly 10 years of experience in real estate and 20 years of sales experience. In her new role, she will complement the existing team and focus on sales and leasing of commercial properties in the Sarasota-Manatee area.

Prior to joining Ian Black, Haber was a sales and leasing agent for Harry E. Robbins Associates, in Sarasota. She has also worked for Michael Saunders & Company Commercial Real Estate Division and Coldwell Banker.

Haber earned a degree in business administration and management from Oakland Community College.

Fields

Francine Mona Fields has joined Re/Max Platinum Realty as a broker-associate in the Venice office.

A Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP), she specializes in new homes, senior clients and military clients.

Fields has a background in business, previously working as an auditor for relocation and expense accounts for IBM, and as owner of a senior moving service. She also worked in property management for the University of California at Los Angeles.

A native of New York, she received an associate degree in business administration at Elizabeth Seton College, in Yonkers, and studied accounting at Marymount College, in Tarrytown.

---

Several new sales advisers have joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota area sales gallery.

They are: Jay Holland, Lakewood Ranch, and Rita Pogany and Allison Werner, both in downtown Sarasota.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is headquartered in Naples.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Agent wins Re/Max award, No. 25 ranking for commissions