REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: New hire will head new division at Ian Black

Ian Black Real Estate, a commercial real estate services firm in Sarasota, has expanded its capabilities by hiring Cameron Wilson, CCIM, as director of Corporate Realty.

Wilson will spearhead the firm’s Corporate Realty division and focus on providing a full suite of commercial real estate solutions to small and medium-sized business owners.

Ian Black’s Corporate Realty service will provide business owners with a comprehensive solution for their commercial real estate needs, including portfolio administration, long-term planning and short-term planning.

Wilson has more than 23 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and recently relocated to Sarasota from Seattle, Washington.

His experience includes working as managing broker and business development director for Bradley Scott Commercial Real Estate and managing broker and property manager for The Rants Group.

Wilson was a commercial agent and property manager for Millennium Commercial Real Estate for more than 14 years.

Ian Black also recently hired Holly Fullerton as broker associate.

Fullerton has more than 11 years of experience in high-volume real estate transactions. She most recently was a real estate broker associate and commercial and investment adviser for eXp Realty.

She is also a successful entrepreneur with a small investment business.

Fullerton is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance and the Florida Certified Commercial Investment Member chapter and is actively working toward her CCIM designation.

Wagner Realty adds agent

Real estate agent Daniel Zhdanov has joined Wagner Realty’s Lakewood Ranch Main Street Oﬀice and will be providing real estate services in the Manatee and Sarasota County areas.

Having experienced multiple relocations during childhood, Zhdanov recognized the sense of belonging upon his initial visit to Florida. He then began assisting other families in discovering their place in the Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch area.

He holds a strong standard of integrity, having personally experienced the positive impact of a real estate agent’s support in 2020 when he bought his first home.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Cameron Wilson will spearhead Ian Black's new Corporate Realty