REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Shumaker lawyer heads new local real estate group

Christy

Shumaker lawyer Erin Hope Christy has been selected as the inaugural president of the newly launched Commercial Real Estate Women of Sarasota-Manatee, Inc. (CREW Sarasota/Manatee).

The organization was formed to advance women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development and career outreach. Membership is open to men and women committed to this mission.

CREW Sarasota/Manatee will be eligible for affiliation with the national CREW Network in February 2024 upon growing its membership to at least 30 members. A recent membership launch event garnered 20 new membership applications, and the board expects to reach 30 members in October 2023.

Christy’s principal areas of practice at Shumaker, in Sarasota, are residential and commercial real estate transactions, zoning and land use law.

She previously served as chair of the Realtor Attorney Joint Committee for the Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee; is a member of the Executive Council for the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar; is past president of the Young Lawyers Division of the Sarasota County Bar Association; and is a former board member of the Women’s Council of Realtors.

SMR chief gets Legend Award

Rex Jensen was the 2023 recipient of Zonda’s Legend Award, presented by BUILDER at a recent event at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa.

“The Legends Award honors those who have made outstanding contributions to the planned-community sector,” said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. “Rex Jensen’s career is an inspiration for everyone in the industry, let alone the tens of thousands of people who have built their lives in his communities.”

Zonda, of Newport Beach, California, provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding and multifamily industries.

Jensen is the president and CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, a company he joined in 1990 as vice president of planning. SMR is the developer of Lakewood Ranch.

Jensen is featured on the cover of the October Builder Magazine.

