Real Estate People: New team enters market

Andrew Greenwell and Nikki Taylor have created the Greenwell & Taylor Collection, a real estate team that will conduct its operations out of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office.

Greenwell is the founder and CEO of Venture Sotheby’s International Realty in California. He was once named to REALTOR Magazine’s Top 30 under 30 in America and has built a nationwide reputation for excellence in real estate over the last two decades. He was also a prominent cast member on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing San Francisco.”

Taylor has been a Sarasota resident since 2000. Since moving here, she has helped raise millions of dollars for local charities through leadership roles and board positions. Bringing community knowledge and a large network of connections, she remains an active member of the greater Sarasota community.

Greenwell & Taylor Collection will focus on helping clientele realize their estate goals with a specialization in million-dollar listings.

