U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,145.71
    -574.70 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Real Estate Property Purchasing Sourcing and Procurement Report | Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026| SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights

- SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement Real Estate Property Purchasing will grow at a CAGR of 4.19% by 2026. Prices will increase by 3%- 6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement Real Estate Property Purchasing requirements.

Real Estate Property Purchasing Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Real Estate Property Purchasing Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers

Procurement Real Estate Property Purchasing Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Sign Up for a Sample Procurement Real Estate Property Purchasing Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/real-estate-property-purchasing-procurement-market-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Related Reports on Managed Services Include:

  1. Mobile Device Management - Forecast and Analysis: The mobile device management procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.22%. International Business Machines Corp., BlackBerry Ltd., and Microsoft Corp. are among the prominent suppliers in mobile device management market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Corporate Training Sourcing and Procurement Report: Corporate Training Procurement, prices will increase by 8.93% - 9.40% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market.. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Temporary Corporate Housing - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the temporary corporate housing procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-property-purchasing-sourcing-and-procurement-report--forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-spendedge-301485552.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Ford CEO considering ways to run EV business separately: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on rumors that Ford could spin off its electric vehicle business.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • American Airlines plans more schedule cuts as it waits for 787 jet deliveries

    American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it plans to further trim its summer schedule due to Boeing Co's delay in delivering 787 Dreamliner jets. In a regulatory filing, the Texas-based carrier said it now expects to receive only 10 Dreamliner planes this year, not the 13 expected earlier. As a result, American said it would temporarily suspend routes between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago.

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Here’s How The Price Action of Crude Oil Behaves Before A Correction

    Exhaustion of the up momentum in the crude oil followed by a false breakout might signal a looming correction.

  • Women are driving the labor shortage, and experts have identified a crucial solution

    Companies looking to address the labor shortage are setting up mentorships and reentry programs for women.

  • Crypto Lender Nexo Halts Interest on New Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto platform Nexo appears to be changing the terms for U.S. customers to a product that offers the ability to earn high interest rates on crypto deposits. The decision follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent settlement with BlockFi Inc. over a similar product. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateInd

  • Purdue’s Sacklers Boost Opioid Settlement Offer Up to $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma LP have offered to pay as much as $6 billion to revive the OxyContin maker’s imperiled opioid settlement, a more-than $1 billion increase from their existing proposal.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on Lawmak

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • SEC Fight Over XRP Tokens Turns to Ripple Legal Memos From 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of legal memos Ripple Labs Inc. received a decade ago about XRP tokens are fresh fodder for federal regulators in their fight with the company over whether the digital asset is a security that needs to be registered.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Ho

  • Norwegian Air CEO considers Airbus jets amid drawn-out Boeing litigation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air may order jets from Airbus in the future unless ongoing litigation with Boeing over previous aircraft cancellations is resolved in a timely fashion, the carrier's chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Norwegian, which flies a Boeing-only fleet, emerged from bankruptcy protection last May but is still locked in a dispute over the cancellation of pre-pandemic orders for 97 Boeing aircraft, which is to be decided in U.S. legal proceedings. It however managed to get a similar contract over deliveries from Airbus terminated.

  • Iran Rises Above Russia On The Oil Market Radar

    Oil prices are set to record their first weekly decrease in nine weeks as a potential Iran nuclear deal grabs the attention of traders and analysts

  • Ingersoll Rand looking locally for new HQ; Neighboring company to take over current space

    Ingersoll Rand plans to leave its Beaty Street headquarters, where 450 people currently work, by mid-July, a spokeswoman says. The company is reconsidering its space after implementing remote-work policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Alibaba and Tencent E-Commerce Sites Added to U.S. Counterfeit and Piracy List

    The U.S. government adds AliExpress and WeChat's e-commerce ecosystem to a list of marketplaces notorious for selling counterfeit and pirated goods.

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage