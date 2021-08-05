U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.68
    +19.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,989.92
    +197.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,874.23
    +93.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.67
    +25.35 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    +0.51 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2120
    +0.0280 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6780
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,131.88
    -208.59 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.44
    -1.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.99
    -8.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

The Real Estate Roundtable Elects FY 2022 Leadership

·5 min read

John Fish is New Chair of Roundtable Board of Directors; Debra Cafaro Commended for her Effective Three Years as Roundtable Chair

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Roundtable today announced its new FY2022 leadership, with John F. Fish (Chairman & CEO, Suffolk) elected as Chair for a three-year term starting July 1, 2021 – following an effective, productive term by Immediate Past Chair Debra A. Cafaro (Chairman & CEO, Ventas, Inc.). The Roundtable's membership also approved a 22-member Board of Directors and committee officers.

The Real Estate Roundtable Chair John F. Fish (Chairman and CEO, SUFFOLK)
The Real Estate Roundtable Chair John F. Fish (Chairman and CEO, SUFFOLK)

"I am honored and humbled to assume this new role at such a pivotal moment for the real estate industry. Our communities are facing a host of challenges – from unprecedented political polarization, to the growing threat of climate change, to the comeback from the global pandemic – but where we see obstacles ahead, we also see opportunity to expand jobs, provide housing, and assist businesses evolve in the post-Covid economy," said John Fish, Chair of the Real Estate Roundtable.

"The Real Estate Roundtable and its members have a tremendous legacy of stepping up during difficult times, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and leaders from business and government to build on the great work that is already underway. Together, we can continue to leverage our knowledge and resources to have a positive impact on our industry and the world."

"We are committed to sustainable national policies that reinforce and expand long-term economic growth and opportunities for all, spur job creation and encourage capital formation," said Jeffrey D. DeBoer, Roundtable President and CEO. "The real estate industry provides jobs for tens of millions of people, is a significant source of revenue for local governments to help fund schools, hospitals and much needed community services, and is a key investment allocation for pensions and other retirement savings funds. I thank Debra for her leadership, and look forward to working closely with our new chair John Fish on these policy issues and to continuing The Roundtable's fact-based, data driven advocacy work."

The Roundtable's Immediate Past Chair, Debra Cafaro noted, "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as chair for the last three years, and I am delighted to pass the baton to my friend and colleague John Fish. John is uniquely well-positioned to lead this organization as we move forward with the issues of economic recovery from the pandemic, job creation, sustainability, infrastructure and tax policy, which are at the forefront of policy debates in Washington."

Key Background:

The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation's top publicly-held and privately-owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.

The 22-member FY2022 Board is elected from the membership and includes three elected leaders of national real estate trade organizations from The Roundtable's 19 partner associations.

Under Mr. Fish's leadership, Suffolk has grown into one of the leading privately held general building contractors in the country. With approximately $4 billion in annual revenue, Suffolk is currently ranked #23 on the Engineering News-Record national list of "Top 400 Contractors." Mr. Fish is also fixture on numerous boards focused on improving the economy, strengthening business and creating jobs, and has served on The Roundtable's Board of Directors since 2017.

The Roundtable's business and trade association leaders seek to ensure a cohesive industry voice is heard by government officials and the public about real estate and its important role in the global economy.

Joining The Roundtable's Board of Directors as of July 1 are:

  • Geordy Johnson, CEO, Johnson Development Associates, Inc.

  • Brian Kingston, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Property Partners

  • Kara McShane, Head of Commercial Real Estate, Wells Fargo

  • Mark J. Parrell, President & Chief Executive Officer, Equity Residential, Member, National Multifamily Housing Council

See the complete list of the FY2022 Roundtable's Board of Directors here.

Stepping down from The Roundtable Board as of July 1 are:

  • Shelby Christensen, Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Building Owners & Managers Association, International

  • Richard B. Clark, Managing Partner, WatermanCLARK

  • Charlie Dawson, Vice President, National Association of REALTORS®

  • Robert R. Merck, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate, MetLife Investment Management

  • William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman and CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc. Chairman Emeritus, The Real Estate Roundtable

For FY 2022, The Roundtable's Committee Leadership will be:

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

  • Jeff T. Blau (Related Companies) continues as chair

The Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) will be co-chaired by

  • Amanda S. Mason (Related Companies) and

  • Keith Wallace (Marriot International)

The Real Estate Capital Policy Advisory Committee (RECPAC) will be co-chaired by:

  • Kathleen Sullivan Farrell (Truist),

  • Gregg Gerken (TD Bank), and

  • Michael H. Lowe (Lowe)

The Research Committee will be co-chaired by:

  • Spencer Levy (CBRE) and

  • Paula Campbell Roberts (KKR)

The Sustainability Policy Advisory Committee (SPAC):

  • Anthony E. Malkin (Empire State Realty Trust) continues as chair,

  • Daniel Egan (Vornado Realty Trust) continues as co-vice chair

  • Ben Myers (Boston Properties) is a new co-vice chair

The Tax Policy Advisory Committee (TPAC):

  • Frank G. Creamer, Jr. (FGC Advisors, L.L.C.) continues as chair

  • Catherine Perrenoud (Johnson Management, LLC) is the new vice chair

The Roundtable's membership represents over 3 million people working in real estate; some 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space; over 2 million apartments; and more than 3 million hotel rooms. It also includes senior, student and manufactured housing as well as medical office, life science campuses, data centers, cell towers, and self-storage properties. The collective value of assets held by Roundtable members exceeds $3 trillion.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-estate-roundtable-elects-fy-2022-leadership-301349492.html

SOURCE Real Estate Roundtable

Recommended Stories

  • Fiverr Stock Swoons on a Disappointing Outlook. Blame Goes to the Vaccines.

    (FVRR) stock slid sharply Thursday, after the marketplace for freelance professional services warned that results for the rest of the year would be reduced by a reopening of the economy as more vaccinated people leave home and return to more normal work and leisure activities. Fiverr shares dived 20.4% to $183.45 in Thursday morning trading. In short, Fiverr International (ticker: FVRR) is having a bad reaction to Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Equinox Gold Reports 124,712 Ounces of Gold Sold in Second Quarter 2021

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second quarter 2021 summary financial and operating results. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available for download on SEDAR, on EDGAR and on the Company's website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 com

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • SoFi: It’s a Mid-to Long-Term Play

    After an inauspicious start to life on the public markets via a SPAC merger on June 1, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has made some powerful forward strides this week. The fintech player is one of many trying to make its mark in the disruptive banking field, where big names are already staking out their territory. “The competitive landscape is heating up,” notes Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele. There’s a one-stop shop super app at industry giant PayPal, expansion at Square with a pivot toward th

  • Should Weakness in Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven...

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.