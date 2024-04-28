Real estate sales in Peoria County for April 28, 2024

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of April 15, are compiled from information on file with Peoria County. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

No transactions were reported for Tazewell and Woodford counties for the week of April 15-19 due to technical issues with both counties.

PEORIA COUNTY

1207 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Jeff Cohen and Michalis P. Chiras to Elizabeth R. Eldridge, $79,000.

2705 W. Willowlake Drive, #63, Peoria: David M. Williams to Michael Koperski, $84,000.

805 E. Division Ave., Peoria Heights: John Wiedeman and Karen Hibbs to Madison Wiedeman, $87,500.

125 E. Glen Ave., #104B, Peoria: Troy W., Todd A. and Scott Skaggs and Michelle L. Meehan to Douglas H. Holmes, $90,000.

4710 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville: Connor Peacock to Abigail Kern, $91,500.

2717 N. Springdale Ave., Peoria: Mathew W. Waibel to Olubusola Oladipo, $93,000.

807 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: David L. Mellen to Rafael Ramirez, $99,000.

4209 SE Scholl Court, Bartonville: Amanda E. Thornton to Brendan Dunn, $99,000.

1116 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Micah Bouillon to Connor Hagerdorn and Casey Fulk, $102,500.

6416 N. Upland Terrace, Peoria: Lisa K. Schielein and Beverly A. Pointer to Karene N. Clahar, $106,500.

215 E. Main St., Princeville: Lori A. Richard and Maya S. Sarver to Morissa N., Michael J. and Julie A. Martin, $110,000.

1807 E. Terrace View Lane, Peoria Heights: Nancee L. and Ronald D. Carlson to Sara Slaymaker, $114,900.

6308 S. Jefferson St., Bartonville: Wells Properties Inc. to Jesse Oliver and Anjali Berntsen, $114,900.

808 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: SFR3 070 LLC to Josephine M. Ingle, $116,000.

1116 E. Seneca Place, Peoria: SFR3 080 LLC to Ebony M. Boldon, $122,000.

819 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Heidi R. Crockett to William E. Boyd III and Roman F. Gonzalez, $128,000.

307 E. Fourth St., Glasford: Jacob A. and Breann N. Whited to Dalton J. Powell, $132,000.

317 Treasure St., Bartonville: Kenneth L. and Stacy Luster to Daniel Shelton, $135,000.

5915 N. Oak Grove Place, #104, Peoria: Jeremy and Samantha A. Lafary to Eric Summers, $135,400.

2919 W. Ann St., Peoria: Beulah Valley Investments LLC to Ingrid M. Taveras, $142,000.

105 Lawndale Ave., Bartonville: Darrel and Abigail Hardisty to Timothy C. Fluga, $142,000.

815 W. Westwood Drive, Peoria: Federal National Mortgage Association to Kent L. Boyer, $144,200.

3018 W. Larchmont Lane, Peoria: Harold J. Potts and Jobryna K. Dupree to Oscar A.L. Hernandez, $155,000.

4611 W. Rockwell Drive, Peoria: Jennifer Mitchell to Adam Henson, $161,000.

612 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Elyssa and Manuel A. Newman II to Nicole L. Barrett, $174,000.

Story continues

15531 N. Vonachen Drive, Chillicothe: Mark R. and Rosemary L. McCallister to Dale and Jennifer Harms, $188,000.

7025 N. Manning Drive, Peoria: Jeffrey T. Crusen to Janelle Robinson, $190,000.

1723 W. Christine Ave., Peoria: Brian J. Monge and Joseph R. Fontana to Jacob Gillenwater and Olivia Biggiam, $199,900.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for April 21, 2024

14534 & 14535 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Dale S. and Jennifer D. Harms to Arthur A. Remsik, $200,000.

205 W. Oakridge Ave., Peoria: Cusack Properties LLC to Arvo and Dixie Palm Leis, $205,000.

6910 N. Adkins Drive, Peoria: Mark P. and Lois A. Neptun to Raymond J. Jr. and Shannon W. Boutin, $205,000.

9351 W. Darlington Drive, Mapleton: Gregory M. and Jennifer M. Wells to Sandra Murphy, $222,000.

1128 N. Country Lane, Peoria: John G. and Lynette J. Eisenmann to Robert E. Eagan, $228,000.

530 N. Hushaw Ave., Chillicothe: Dennis C. Campbell and Marshan Roth Campbell to Mandy N. and Joshua E. Bick, $230,000.

3508 W. Capitol Drive, Peoria: Robert C. and Alyssa Gilstrap to Brian A. Carlin, $232,000.

604 W. Clybourn Court, Peoria: Jordan A. and Jessica Parr to Warren and Ileta Tarr, $235,000.

7401 S. Stranz Road, Mapleton: David R. Thomas to Jacob and Kelsey Bill, $249,900.

9530 W. Buckingham Court, Mapleton: Scott D. Perkins to Jeffrey M. and Jamie M. Patterson, $260,000.

1539 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Zachary and Camlinh Zmyslinski to Heidie Cook, $266,000.

13427 N. Bayberry Court, Chillicothe: Gist and Christine K. Fleshman to Kathryn Dixon, $279,000.

1614 N. Conn Road, Hanna City: M4 Properties LLC to Cacie A. Ekstrom and Kyle D. Harmon, $287,800.

2537 W. Benton Court, Peoria: Roger D. and Margaret M. Maddalozzo to Diane L. and Cecil L. Wyman, $290,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for April 14, 2024

6305 N. Suffolk Drive, Peoria: Evan R. and Alexa Hoffman to Lloyd E. and Nancy J. Page, $302,425.

1515 W. Grandridge Drive, Dunlap: Gregg A. and Kristine A. McClelland to William and Jennifer Mitchell, $312,000.

5605 N. Beth Court, Peoria: Michael P. and Catherine A. Roling to Fredrick and Rhiannon L. Colen, $315,000.

5110 S. Acre Road, Mapleton: Julie A. Haynes to John K. and Sallie K. Fischer, $330,000.

10927 N. Hazel Way, Dunlap: Melissa S. Catton to Charles D. and Emily D. Ward, $340,000.

11007 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to BMMS LLC, $384,900.

4010 W. Fiona Way, Dunlap: Jodi Construction LLC to Chris and Kacey Brinkerhoff, $385,000.

9822 W. Indian Ridge Court, Edwards: Thomas and Brittany J. Dodds to Travis and Melissa Catton, $387,000.

4301 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Terry and Eileen Grawey to Davenport LLC Prospect Series, $405,000.

4331 W. Longmeadow Court, Peoria: Mari E. Halliday to Elizabeth Elliott, $495,000.

7717 N. University St., Peoria: Donance Corporation to Shree Swaminarayan Temple Vadtal Dham Peoria, $640,000.

1705 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria: Dennis P. and David P. Shealy to BT Holdings LLC, $1,000,000.

1800 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: HZ Props RE Ltd to Dragon 2 Peoria Properties LLC, $2,307,692.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for April 7, 2024

TAZEWELL COUNTY

No transactions were reported by Tazewell County for the week of April 15-19.

WOODFORD COUNTY

No transactions were reported by Woodford County for the week of April 15-19.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in the Peoria area