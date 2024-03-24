Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for March 24, 2024
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of March 11, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
3855 W. Palmyra Court, #8, Peoria: Maria G. and Miriam C. Bonilla to Jill M. Schwark, $79,900.
2127 W. Harper Terrace, Peoria: Tony Pham to Frederick and Rhonda Allen, $84,000.
2000 S. Airport Road, Peoria: Robert E. and Carol F. Riekena to Troy A. Riekena, $86,000.
1209 E. Wilson Ave., Peoria: Troy D. and Jacqueline Wilhoite to Jeremiah W. and Christina Whalen, $90,000.
6300 N. Allen Road, #13, Peoria: Rosario A. Santiago and Caraballo J. Carrasquillo to Forrest and Rebecca J. Mathis, $91,500.
712 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: SFR3 080 LLC to Julius Harris, $99,000.
5218 E. Richland Ave., Chillicothe: Hannah Moore to Seth M. Gentil, $103,000.
16210 W. Farmington Road, Trivoli: US Bank National Association and RMTP Trust Series 2021 Cottage TT V to Alex Carranza, $104,000.
36 Caliente Ave., Bartonville: Robert J. and Rose A. Lloyd to Adam Dvorak, $105,000.
2420 W. Ayres Ave., West Peoria: Thomas W. and Ann M. Anderson to Ryan K. Brown, $108,000.
3919 W. Virden Drive, Peoria: Dreamzmaker LLC to Aaron W. Thill and Daniel J.C. Julius, $118,250.
2419 N. Dundee Road, Peoria: Curtis D. and Beverly J. Knight to Alec S. Knight, $125,000.
1006 N. Finney St., Chillicothe: Thomas E. Rohman Jr. and Mary A. Rohman Auge to Bradley and Addison Jones, $130,000.
1100 N. Elmwood Ave., Peoria: Joshua A. and Crystal N. Helms to Ran Zhuo and Neal Muller, $132,000.
2627 & 2635 N. Missouri Ave., Peoria, 407 E. Corrington Ave., Peoria, and 509 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Timothy and Johnetta Connolly to Hannah E. and Lisa A. Maloney, $134,000.
3621 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Soinnya Kelly to 3623 Sterling LLC, $140,000.
2522 E. Silverleaf St., Chillicothe: Brian D. Maubach to Madysen M. Street, $140,000.
1413 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights: Kristen L. Fischer to Sunset Hideaways LLC, $150,000.
2142 N. Hampton Court, Peoria: Odis C. and Pamela C. Smith to Shelly and Steve Cox, $155,500.
2702 S. Daycor Divide, Peoria: Eugene R. and Patricia Saal to Raymond Rosenberry, $161,000.
1702 E. St. Jude Court, Peoria Heights: RJ Rose LLC to Svyatoslav, $165,000.
615 W. Laclaire Lane, Peoria: Nathan A. and Amanda A. Leach to Elnita Biera, $174,000.
7001 N. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: Federal National Mortgage Association and Schneiderman & Sherman to Cynthia Clark, $215,000.
12400 N. Shane Road, Brimfield: James E. and Harold W. Fowler Jr. to Joshua A. and Crystal N. Helms, $250,000.
6815 N. Fawndale Drive, Peoria: Paul Pawelski to Jon and Brittany Cotter, $259,000.
8520 W. Schmitt Lane, Edwards: Larry J. and Linda K. Branan to Jacob B. and Breeanna R. Harlow, $265,000.
4823 W. Pendleton Place, Peoria: Sandro A. Jr. and Sabrina D. Leite to Philip and April L. Swigart, $265,100.
3408 E. Alvord Lane, Chillicothe: Keith R. and Lori J. Petran to Ryan and Crystal Phelps, $285,000.
601, 609, 617, 625 & 631 NE Adams St., Peoria: KDB Group LLC to Pure Fitness Innovations, $310,000.
11959 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Pamela L. Kurtz to Jordan A. and Jessica M. Parr, $350,000.
6822 N. Buckeye Drive, Edwards: Subramanian V. Shankar and Bhuvaneswari Kasinathan to Stephanie M. Cole, $363,000.
112 W. Northaven Court, Peoria: Geoffrey M. Berry and Douglas Carnahan to Gwen J. and Robert H. Lombard, $369,000.
316 E. High Point Road, Peoria: NAF Cash LLC to Cortni Sweeney, $675,973.
5326 & 5402 N. Humboldt Ave., Peoria Heights: MSM Property Management LLC Series 1 Morningside to Jai Samadha LLC, $705,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
1807 2nd St., Pekin: Kinsman O. McGlothlin to Sean Ingle, $89,900.
1315 Howard St., Pekin: Christina Hackman to Kelsey Anske, $92,000.
910 S. 5th St., Pekin: Lori Merritt to Kimberly L. McCloud, $95,000.
307 McGinley St., Washington: Stephanie and Todd J. Breitbarth to Connor White, $105,000.
1426 S. 6th St., Pekin: Lorin O. and Shelly D. Chism to Janykia Travis, $109,900.
107 W. Ridge Road, East Peoria: Violet Giovannia to Kylie M. Adams, $112,500.
1105 S Main St., Washington: Joe A. Tiller to Grace Bible Church, $115,000.
520 Monson St., East Peoria: Joyce F. and Michael Brooks to Leon Johnson, $118,000.
2007 Windsor St., Pekin: Jason A. and Nichole L. Smith to Denise L. Egan, $121,000.
2108 Windsor St., Pekin: Helen and William R. Glenn to Brody N. Campbell and Hope Johnson, $134,000.
1829 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: Darin S. and Deloras A. Monohon to Ryan Blackorby, $135,000.
103 Lakewood Ave., East Peoria: Peoria Heights Properties LLC to Scott Sawicki, $149,500.
441 Velde St., Creve Coeur: James R. Wyatt to Nicole Whitby,$179,900.
127 Circle Drive, East Peoria: Tammi Richter Slack and Brand Slack to Austin Teel, $182,500.
345 S. Nelson Ave., Morton: Angela and Samuel Dalton to Amanda G. Brown and Benjamin K. Miller, $185,000.
Parcel Number 05-05-07-108-004, Tazewell County: B. Hayden & F.P. Ragland Investing LLC to Creve Coeur 12X LLC, $195,000.
204 Lynn St., Washington: Kiley B. Bugaieski to Shelby L. and Tyler H.R. Amann, $195,000.
Parcel Numbers 10-10-11-400-058, 10-10-11-412-007 and 10-10-11-412-008, Tazewell County: Gingoteague Land LLC to Webb Properties LLC, $200,000.
205 W. Jefferson St., Morton: Kathryn A. Smallenberger to Hancock Rentals LLC, $209,000.
110 N. Inglewood Drive, East Peoria: Nicholas R. Standefer to Alexander Calvillo and Sarah Standefer, $245,000.
Parcel Number 05-05-07-108-003, Tazewell County: B. Hayden & F.P. Ragland Investing LLC to Creve Coeur 12X LLC, $255,000.
305 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Michael A. Arnold to Carla Ritchie, $260,000.
Parcel Number 02-02-02-300-005, Tazewell County: Wallace Armstrong to Charles L. Armstrong and Virginia M. Peschke, $336,000.
29 Cobblestone Lane, Minier: Richard L. Kipfer to Emily K. and Glenn E. Schmidgall, $337,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
1101 Willow Lake, Metamora: Shane and Jasmine Watson to Daniel Wilbur and Teresa M. Forsberg, $355,000.
