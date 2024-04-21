Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for April 21, 2024
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of April 8, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
2705 W. Millbrook Court, Peoria: Ibrahim C. Ghantous to Ibrahim C. Ghantous, $83,125.
726 N. Texas Road, Trivoli: Wendell Grubb to Gregory E. Johnson, $84,000.
8205 W. First St. Mapleton: Finance of America Reverse LLC to Shawn Hoerr, $84,550.
109 E. Ninth St., Glasford: Gregory L. and Karri A. Dries to Cindy Gshwind, $87,900.
1411 E. Duryea Ave., Peoria Heights: Thomas M. Slattery and Ellen Wiest to Eileen L. McIntire Bianchi, $90,000.
723 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: Brian Monge and Joseph Fontana to Jeffery Partello and Eric Thomas, $106,000.
3916 S. Airport Road, Bartonville: Brian and Angela Parish to McKinna Russell, $109,000.
3911 & 3915 S. Chalmers Ave., Bartonville: Timothy J. Groom to Jordan Adams, $109,900.
518 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: SFR3 080 LLC to Wyatt and Hannah Whitacre, $111,000.
906 W. Loire Court, #C-4, Peoria: Marilyn Enda and Michael F. Stone to Jerrie J. Rudd and Jodi R. Fulton, $115,000.
527 N. Brad Court, Hanna City: Kathy S. Frese to Robert G. Mauer, $115,000.
7217 N. Lakeside Court, #9, Peoria: Sean McGill to Mason Brooke, $120,000.
4108 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Ashley E. Trecek to Jenilee Boyd, $125,000.
4016 N. Brookridge Place, Peoria: Peoria PML Real Estate Trust LLC to Prime Abode LLC, $129,643.
505 W. Main St., Elmwood: Joseph D. Merrick to Kurt Hoch, $130,000.
513 W. Ash St., Elmwood: Alma R. McCoy and Amy D. Anderson to Richard A. and Rebekah E. Harms, $134,000.
6517 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Midwest Funding Group LLC to Acceleration Ventures LLC, $150,000.
16302 W. Southport Road, Brimfield: Warren L. Hoffman to Shawn M. Meeks, $150,520.
334 N. Longbow Drive, Peoria: Pamela J. Beckman to Nataleigh Nugent, $159,000.
247 E. High Point Road, Peoria: Lynn G. and Julie A. Carl to Hassib N. and Naomi L. El Derzi, $175,000.
2214 S. Michelle Court, Bartonville: Shad Newton to Christian Reese and Tywanda Walker, $180,000.
3028 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Irene Johnson to Lionel Malebranche, $182,000.
820 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Kevin M. Ryan to William Linko and Madison Edwards, $189,900.
1039 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: Kim D. Farlin and Denise P. Durrell to Brandon and Haley Monical, $190,000.
411 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Princeville: Robin S. Kitterman and Jeffrey W. Smith to Nathan M. and Rachel D. Palkovic, $200,000.
3019 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria: Mildred E. Moser to Gary and Angela Davis, $210,000.
9514 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Patricia D. Floyd to Alexander Hamilton, $220,000.
7018 N. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: John T. and Krystal Walters to Jonathan and Emily Ballard, $232,000.
7723 N. University St., Peoria: Donance Corporation to 7723 University LLC, $250,000.
5309 W. Flagstone Drive, Peoria: Nancy I. and Donald L. Krigbaum to Mark and Lois A. Neptun, $250,000.
24420 W. Main St., Elmwood: Longbridge Financial LLC and Compu Link Corporation to Morris D. and Karen E. Lee, $270,000.
503 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hanna City: Richard A., Adam M. and Jacob R. Molohon and Sherri L. Mitzelfelt to Thomas J. and Katie E. Bohannon, $279,500.
210 N. Prairie Springs Drive, Chillicothe: Charles O. and Teresa J. Rusk to Joy Morgenstern, $290,000.
16302 W. Southport Road, Brimfield: Warren L. Hoffman to Michael L. and Renee H. Windish, $312,555.
5019 S. Cameron Lane, Mapleton: Roger Timmerman to Matthew J. and Nicole L. Staley, $339,000.
16221 W. Sommerfield Road, Trivoli: Matthew J. and Nicole Staley to Zahra Tahir and Ali Aljwad, $360,000.
12038 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Richard Wu to Gist and Christine K. Fleshman, $512,500.
2521 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria: RFOP Properties LLC to Khattab Properties LLC, $1,650,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
No transactions were reported by Tazewell County for the week of April 8-12.
WOODFORD COUNTY
575 W. Jefferson St., El Paso: Stephanie A. Moore to Arik M. Henning, $152,000.
1111 N. Josephine St., Spring Bay: Sheets Creek Landing LLC to Jacob C. Earnest, $155,000.
1108 Saddle Brook Lane, Metamora: Andrew and Bethany Bishop to Solomon J. Feucht to Maci M. Murray, $240,000.
502 E. Second St., El Paso: Kelly Throneburg and Linda Hocker to Kelley M. Waldschmidt, $260,000.
301 E. Eller Drive, East Peoria: Mason and Tristan Blickenstaff to Kurt Jackson, $268,000.
1231 N. Hickory Lane, East Peoria: Justin and Linda Meyer to Mark W. and Kathleen S. Mills, $300,000.
660 W. Main St., El Paso: MKN Oil Inc. to DGOGELPASOIL11292023 LLC, $359,000.
749 Black Partridge Road, Metamora: John L. and Karen E. Calder to Kelsey G. and Robert R. Designe, $1,100,000.
Parcel Numbers 09-01-200-004 and 09-01-200-005, Woodford County: Joanne K. Garber and Diana M. Salvador to Carol J. Wenger, $1,266,700.
Parcel Numbers 15-28-200-003 and 15-28-400-007, Woodford County: Allene J. Gregory to Robert J., Jennifer D., Emory J. and Terra S. Shaffer, $1,350,500.
