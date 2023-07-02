Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 2, 2023

These transactions, recorded the week of June 19, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

538 N. Jefferson St., Brimfield: Brandon S. and Allison J. Porter to Brian D. and Lori E. Porter, $81,000.

6300 N. Allen Road, Peoria: Megan Homan to Rosario A. Santiago and Caraballo J. Carrasquillo, $85,000.

3105 N. Prospect Road, Peoria: Bernard Abraham to Golden Finch Partnership, $90,000.

5637 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Adam D. and Jessica L. Monroe to Christina Rush, $95,000.

13511 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Dylan Mabrey to Jesse D. May, $96,000.

5314 W. Cisna Road, Peoria: Anna D. Eskew to Alex Reid, $102,000.

4404 W. Castleton Road, Peoria: Crystal L. Jones to Cortes Fisher, $103,000.

610 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Peoria Premier Properties LLC to Tarrick A. Safi, $113,000.

300 W. McClure Ave., Peoria: Q&A Realty LLC to Christopher J. Strong, $115,000.

23215 N. Route 40, Edelstein: Lucille Simpson to Paul and Kandi Coyle, $115,000.

4601 W. Rose Ave., Bartonville: Mark Wagner to Kitra Wenger, $132,000.

5400 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Chad Zike to Taylor Construction & Remodeling LLC, $140,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for June 25, 2023

7626 N. McIntyre Road, Brimfield: Ryan P. McIntyre to James E. and Linda L. McIntyre, $160,000.

9818 N. Blacksoil Lane, Peoria: Richard D. and Lori A. Wilson to Benjamin Davison, $160,000.

2717 W. Castle Court, Peoria: Melvina and Flora L. Starks to Lynnette Dehilario, $160,000.

5524 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Sandy C. and Rosavilma P. Sim to Ryan Hess, $162,000.

7100 N. Fox Point Drive, Peoria: Cynthia S. Weaver to Joyce L. and Thomas F. Walz, $175,000.

420 Bird Ave., Bartonville: Kuma Properties LLC to Akira J. Tanton, $182,000.

19014 W Route 150, Brimfield: Emily Boswell to Natasha and Kody Grinslade, $195,000.

3520 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Todd A. Peters to Rachel and Alphonso Pollard, $195,000.

5412 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Advisory Board of the Northwestern Illinois District of the Church of the Nazarene to Mark D. and Jennifer L. McCall, $200,000.

617 Main St., Peoria: Frank M. Genusa to HLT LLC, $200,000.

3531 N. Linden Lane, Peoria: Scott D. and Jacqui A. Painter to Arijit Sengupta and Shreya Nandy, $206,000.

5906 N. Tampico Drive, Peoria: Trevor S. and Kelsie Hackathorn to Demetry Peters, $207,000.

3417 W. Lucerne Court, Peoria: Paul Mlynarek and Katie Zerwer to Miguel Duran and Laura Mendez, $209,000.

5222 N. Merrimac Ave., Peoria: Gregory Gunter to Robert L. Jr. and Robin Flemming, $225,000.

2327 W. Miners Drive, Dunlap: Thomas L. Jr. and Jenny Norman to Deepthi R. Pailla and Neeraj K.R. Narapureddy, $235,000.

2526 & 2604 S. Cameron Lane, Peoria: Brody M. and Michelle E.V. Forbes to Charles Roberts, $245,000.

816 W. Deerbrook Drive, Peoria: Melissa A. Henry to Jonathan D. Cranston, $259,000.

1504 W. Grandridge Drive, Dunlap: Anton and Bethany Sturgeon to James Ray and Diane Stapleton, $259,900.

13417 N. Dover Lane, Chillicothe: Christopher and Kristin Maher to Cartus Financial Corporation, $262,599.

13417 N. Dover Lane, Chillicothe: Cartus Financial Corporation to Christopher and Debra Hofmann, $262,599.

1728 W. Marlene Court, Peoria: Thomas R. and Denise Clark Jones to Calvin Farmer, $270,000.

2330 W. Molly Lane, Dunlap: Georgia L. Johnson to Reece and Brieana Johnson, $275,000.

5919 N. Trenton Lane, Peoria: Stephanie and Thad Stauffer to Corey Vaughn and Kristina Sassone, $281,500.

5507 N. Deerfield Court, Peoria: James and Donniece Hall to Cartus Financial Corporation, $287,000.

5507 N. Deerfield Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Rosa V. and Sandy Sim, $287,000.

11620 N. Brians Way, Dunlap: Dru A. and Stephanie A. Dennis to Philip D. and Kara B. Stubbs, $291,000.

6845 N. Fox Point Drive, Peoria: Joseph and Joyce L. Glawe to Nicholas L. and Bridge A. Heuermann, $300,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for June 18, 2023

4804 N. Fairview Place, Peoria: Christopher and Heather Toews to Bryce Mack, $304,000.

11925 N. Windcrest Court, Dunlap: Brian and Alexa Bottke to Joseph and Sarah Kneip, $305,000.

209 W. Morningside Drive, Peoria: Salvatore V. and Savithri Page to Donawa and Lynne Fowler, $315,000.

525 N. Hurff Drive, Elmwood: Karen Prouty to Steven F. and Lisa L. Staggs, $320,000.

2318 W. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Lauren A. Danzeisen and Kristin A. Brown Danzeisen to Matthew J. and Raeann J. McGowan, $325,000.

13309 W. Route 90, Princeville: Kathleen J. Donath to Brandon K. Wilkinson and Tammy D. Burton, $325,000.

7535 N. Walnutbend Drive, Peoria: Thomas J. and Karen K. Whalen to Mark A. Berhow and Renee M. Wagner, $346,500.

4115 W. Sandridge Court, Peoria: Subhani M. and Shamimoon B. Shaik to Terry and Jennifer Light, $364,500.

6110 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Nagaraju Rayani and Bhavani Yelagala to Stephanie K. and Marc Levenson, $388,000.

4032 W. Talus Court, Peoria: Vallanore K. and Rama Suresh to Trevor and Alexa Parr, $430,000.

4511 W. Jewelwood Court, Peoria: Afshin and Meghan Khaiser to Ameer Z. Musa and Renda M. Musaitif, $438,000.

2901 W. Lake Trail Court, Dunlap: Ironwood Homes Inc. to Haroun and Oladunni Ogun, $495,000.

5407 W. Stonebridge Court, Peoria: John C. and Suzanne D. Mooney to Thomas L. and Debra A. Henricks, $500,000.

6005 W. Eaglecreek Drive, Peoria: Charles M. and Kimberly Tobias to Cartus Financial Corporation, $540,000.

6005 W. Eaglecreek Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Lauren Danzeisen and Kristin Brown Danzeisen, $540,000.

6608 W. Willow Oak Court, Edwards: William H. and Margo A. Dears to Jonathan and Jielin Kuo, $575,000.

3023 W. Pilgrims Way, Peoria: Anthony and Beth Koehler to Patrick F. and Julie M. Singleton, $825,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

3163 Wagonseller Road, Green Valley: Brian E. Schmidgall to Ryan and Sarah Barber, $83,750.

211 Entrance Drive, Pekin: Francis J. Brennan to Emily Vance, $85,000.

10 Park Drive, North Pekin: Billy J. and Doris J. Graves to Richard F. Craig, $89,900.

400 Walnut St., Washington: Jared S. Coker to Samuel Kepple, $90,000.

405 Madison St., Washington: Bonnie Riker to Jared S. Coker, $100,000.

1106 Derby St., Pekin: Robert Namoff to Radio City Real Estate Co., $100,000.

1432 Delray Ave., Pekin: Anna M. Simpson to Nina F. Davis, $104,900.

1406 Bellaire Ave., Pekin: Timothy A. and Valerie K. Gazza to Benjamin and Sara Joselyn, $105,000.

112 Randolph Ave., East Peoria: Austin W. and Bridget Blair to Grace Woerner, $107,000.

106 Blossom Terrace, Washington: Jeff Cohen to Stan L. Cohen, $110,000.

585 Roosevelt St., Creve Coeur: Richard Robinson to Richard L. Schisler, $113,000.

208 Connecticut St., Washington: Jane E. Cox to Clifford E. Cox, $113,110.

111 Bryant St., Morton: Zachery Tinsley to Ellen A. Sadler, $115,000.

552 Carola St., Creve Coeur: Brett A. and Vanessa Benefield to Payge E. McRee, $120,000.

1309 Royal Ave., Pekin: Sonya L. Donahue to Jeffrey McClain Jr., $120,000.

2202 Brookdale Lane, Pekin: Alanie Bruns to Selena A. Navarro Martinez, $124,900.

2105 Stoneybrook Road, Pekin: Carol S. Stanbery to Monique Sheff, $126,900.

2202 Crestview Drive, Pekin: Chad and Shana R. Friedinger to Diane L. and Roberta A. Pfeiffer, $130,000.

1508 Durham Drive, Washington: Deborah J. Brown to Betson Group LLC, $130,000.

Parcel Number 02-02-29-400-020, Tazewell County: Derek E. Joos to Ashton R. and Bradley S. Bashore, $132,000.

116 Heritage Lane, Delavan: Robert and Diane L. Pfeiffer to Cayla Harper and Justin R. Kensinger II, $135,000.

216 Craig Road, Marquette Heights: Bailey and John Lowe to Cearra Bristol, $137,500.

2275 Knollaire Drive, Washington: Erika and Kendal Hart to Joretta Elms, $140,000.

207 Monterey Drive, Washington: Neely F. Ragan Jr. to Maxwell Denham, $140,000.

119 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Thomas A. Clements to LNS Property LLC Series Montana, $145,000.

227 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: Morganne G. Neaville to Connor Graves, $155,000.

119 Lynn St., Washington: Laura J. Walker to Maryanna Lane and Trent Orr, $156,500.

1254 Kingsbury Road, Washington: Jane A. Harless to Carol L. Schinzel, $164,900.

1108 Truman St., Pekin: Norman Properties LLC to Cameron and Dawnelle Cooper, $170,000.

617 W. Jefferson St., Morton: Troy Glover to Audtri Properties LLC, $170,000.

107 Oakbrook Drive, East Peoria: Leslie A. Rose to Austin W. and Bridget Blair, $175,000.

301 W. Chicago St., Morton: B. Marie and Morris B. Bruns to Erwin H. Powers, $180,000.

1216 Peoria St., Washington: Aaliya Corporation to Rudraksh 2 Inc., $186,000.

18 Cracklewood Court, East Peoria: Jerry L. and Meredith R. Jones to Siena J. Parker, $195,900.

217 Beverly Ave., Morton: Terry P. Smith Jr. to Brandi and Bryce Petri, $196,500.

120 Lexington Drive, East Peoria: Lorrie A. and Michael Maluchnik to Chase S. Bailey, $200,000.

3808 Evergreen Court, Pekin: Glendine Doering to Braden K. and Dalton L. Calvin, $210,000.

313 N. Second Ave., Morton: Catherine J. Warning to John J. III and Robin L. Barth, $210,000.

104 W. Washington St., Tremont: Resurrection Construction LLC to Cassandra L.E. and Noah W. Anske, $220,000.

2208 Mayflower Drive, Pekin: Jerry L. and Susanne M. Haines to Ryan Cassidy, $220,000.

417 W. Franklin St., Tremont: Brett M. and Jessica J. Kinkead, $240,000.

1107 N. Main St., Creve Coeur: Dianne L. and John A. Lamborn to Jonathan D. Kraus, $265,000.

11 Cape Court, Pekin: Clinton E. Ruwe to Brittany L. Bouris and Correy Schultz, $285,000.

102 Pinta Court, Pekin: Donna F. Neureuther to Albert J. and Julie A. Raes, $289,900.

415 N. Hannibal St., Tremont: James J. Burge to Emily R. and Steve A. Lester Jr., $295,000.

194 Tuscany Court, Morton: Silver Ring Investments LLC Series 5 to Erin E. and Zachary L. Havron, $338,000.

312 Garnet Drive, Morton: Brenda Wheeler to Karen K. and Thomas J. Whalen, $340,000.

358 E. Idewood St., Morton: Darren M. and Marianne D. Waters to Clint and Danielle Delong, $384,900.

3235 Cole Hollow Road, Pekin: Christopher T. Joos to Nicholas D. Freeman and Kelsey E. Shrier, $389,000.

700 Evergreen Drive, Washington: Eric C. and Megan E. Marshall to Jerry E. Mitchell, $468,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

303 W. Madison St., Metamora: Mary Ann Fehr to Paul A. Nauman and Jerica R. Kull, $165,000.

Parcel Number 06-07-303-016, Woodford County: Mitchell E. and Kathryn L. Neally to Laura A. Moore, $200,000.

1409 Hickory Point Road, Metamora: Benjamin and Deanne Trentman to Chris W. and Stephanie M. Guariglia, $460,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties