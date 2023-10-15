Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 15, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 2, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

5014 N. Best St., Peoria Heights: Kenneth W. Spencer to Liam Wenzel, $80,000.

2912 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: Donald and Holly Huffman to William Scott, $80,000.

1105 N. Bourland Ave., Peoria: Allegra Kirmani to CJL Properties LLC, $80,000.

5122 N. Willard Road, Peoria Heights: Bryson P. Bridges to Heights Properties LLC, $81,000.

1214 N. University St., Peoria: Shear Rentals LLC to Colin Blair, $84,000.

319 N. Second St., Hanna City: SSTJJ Holdings LLC to Jackson Sheckler, $84,900.

1400 E. Seiberling Ave., Peoria Heights: Bryson P. Bridges to Heights Properties LLC, $86,000.

1714 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Luke Properties to Troy Teaney, $87,576.

2223 W. Sherman Ave., West Peoria: St. Marks Roman Catholic Congregation of Peoria, Illinois to Rob and Stacie Bertram, $90,000.

610 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Phuong and Duc Nguyen to Grace Avery, $94,900.

2718 W. Kansas St., Peoria: Kevin J. and Michele C. Kendall to Noe R. Guerra, $98,000.

3115 N. Ellis St., Peoria: Kathryn Hines to Francisco J. Ramirez, $98,500.

1225 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: Susanna M. Clark to Susan and Alan Zachary, $105,000.

1502 W. McClure Ave., Peoria: Brian J. Monge to Eder and Yvette Aguilar, $110,000.

1018 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Haley Bryant to Steven and Chelsey Bridges, $112,000.

3724 W. Vinton Ave., Peoria: Micah Bouillon to Cory C. Wright, $114,900.

4623 W. Nagel Road, Peoria: Ronald S. Porter and Sue E. Graves to Payton Dearing, $115,000.

1923 W. Laura Ave., West Peoria: Gary D. Rogers Jr. to Kennedy Banks and Darieus Culbert, $120,000.

2115 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Daniel Phelan to Mark and Sandra Turner, $124,900.

307 E. Embert Place, Peoria: Mark A. Wickenheiser to Andrew Shaw, $125,000.

1808 W. Leonard Drive, Chillicothe: David J. and Cheryl E. King to Kevin Dunn, $125,000.

Story continues

4609 N. Missouri Ave., Peoria: Nathan and Michelle R. Watson to Eva Gaertner, $136,000.

2524 W. Kansas St., Peoria: Sally J. Lapointe to Jonathan P. and Alaina R. Peppers, $144,500.

14023 N. Edgewater Drive, Chillicothe: Jeffery Schneider and Dana West to Aisling McGrath, $149,900.

3921 S. Paramount Road, Bartonville: Bonnie Gudat to Rosemary Guthrie, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 8, 2023

2816 N. Linn St., Peoria: Cody J. Little to Matthew I. Rosenberger, $155,000.

1412 E. Clayton Ave., Peoria Heights: Bryson P. Bridges to Heights Properties LLC, $156,000.

1717 W. Leonard Drive, Chillicothe: Curtis and Kacie M. Fitzjarrald to Christopher and Karlee Wigand, $159,900.

103 E. Second St., Glasford: Rory Firks to Glasford 103T LLC, $160,000.

3820 N. Millbrook Road, Peoria: Appu S. and Annie Antony to Alfaro M. Ruan, $166,000.

335 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hanna City: James and Angela Stone to Catherine L. North, $170,000.

2809 W. Bacon Drive, Peoria: Stephen D. Cline, Rebecca Vincent and Tim Cline to Robert E. Gress, $175,000.

526 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hanna City: Austin and Taylor J. Jackson to Jeffry and Stacey Spiller, $192,000.

2219 W. Kenfield Court, Peoria: Michele Rice to Shajahan R. and Parsana H. Mohamed, $215,000.

11326 N. Columbine Drive, Dunlap: Jason and Christina M. Power to Steven M. Power, $250,000.

710 N. Evergreen Drive, Chillicothe: Irvin L. and Mary G. Latta to Carol J. Kostkan, $259,000.

5806, 5808 & 5812 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Robert E. Hurst to Sauk Valley Capital LLC, $265,000.

3518 W. Capitol Drive, Peoria: Loris and Patricia Knobloch to Slade and Tara Jewell, $275,000.

1320 W. Walnut St., Chillicothe: Carol Kostkan to Curtis and Kacie M. Fitzjarrald, $279,900.

5318 W. Tuscarora Road, Peoria: Suzanne M., Wilbur and Mark J. Schwindenhammer to Douglas H. and Cheryl Fraser, $300,000.

902 W. Butterfield Court, Peoria: Jerry L. and Joe A. Bell to Ryan A. and Sara R. Whalen, $323,000.

1905 W. Gerald Drive, Peoria: Kyle L. Burke and Selina R. Miuccio to Cartus Financial Corporation, $326,500.

1905 W. Gerald Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Manoj K. Choyan and Manjula D. Edavan, $326,500.

10701 N. Sawmill Lane, Dunlap: Conner J. and Emily Buenting to Vijayabhaskar Maddineni and Praveena Mokkapati, $336,000.

1208 E. Duryea Ave., Peoria Heights: KDB Group LLC to Arboreal Assets LLC, $345,000.

3257 W. St. Charles Place, Peoria: Unique Holdings LLC to Nicholas P. and Jordan N. O'Neill, $345,000.

6820 S. Martin Weber Road, Glasford: Robert R. and Rosemary Campbell to Jeffrey E. and Kerry K. Nannen, $350,000.

11107 N. Stillwater Drive, Dunlap: Sripada G. and Soumy A. Kuber to Cartus Financial Corporation, $360,000.

11107 N. Stillwater Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Tyler and Courtney Johnson, $360,000.

2029 W. Murphy Drive, Dunlap: Samuel A. and Kristin L. Buckholz to Mothir J. Daraghma and Salsabil Elfarraj, $389,900.

5812 W. Parkside Circle, Peoria: Mark A. and Dawn M. Nafziger to Matthew V. and Leslie M. Goben, $410,000.

2923 W. School St., Dunlap: Ironwood Homes Inc. to Nafiseh B. Neishabouri and Peyman Zahedi, $420,000.

6223 W. Diversey Court, Edwards: Hari P. and Deepti P. Josyula to William M. and Shannon M. Lewis, $457,000.

3119 W. Willow Knolls Road, Units 31B, 40B, 42B, 44B, 45B & 46B, Peoria, and 3215 W. Willow Knolls Road, 84D, 86D & 92D, Peoria: Brad Cook, MBC Enterprises LLC Kellogg Park Series, Cook Enterprises Kellogg Park Series and Cook Enterprises LLC Lakeside Series to Peoria Custom Builders LLC, $495,000.

4621 S. King Arthur Court, Mapleton: Scott D. Perkins and Bobby J. Brown to Michael Plummer and Megan Bones, $495,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

602 Sangamon Road, Marquette Heights: Cory Pace to Beth Fowler, $98,500.

49 Rainbow Drive, Pekin: Cynthia L. Renzelman to Ethan Sullivan, $115,000.

1316 Center St., Pekin: Brittany Bouris to Judith A. Hocking, $120,000.

217 Theodore St., Washington: Samantha K. Moline to Stristin Jenkin and Mckenzie McIntyre, $123,000.

1114 S. 18th St., Pekin: Amanda G. Kluender and Patricia A. Pearson to Taylor Hasty, $133,000.

262 Leadley Ave., East Peoria: Chance C. and Shelby L. Bukowski to Gregory A. Martin II, $137,000.

120 E. 5th St., Delavan: The Farmhouse Inc. to Jolacaryhax Inc., $140,000.

8 Berkshire Road, Mackinaw: Binckley Resources LLC, Cody McCormick and McCormick Resources LLC to Alex Apel and Jennifer Schenkel, $146,625.

1105-1107 Peoria St., Washington: Marc J. Wells to Ghidorah LLC, $150,000.

51 Hoffer Lane, East Peoria: Kenneth S. and Stacey L. Callear to RCC Real Estate Group LLC, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 1, 2023

101 N. 18th St., Pekin: Haley and Joseph Metcalf to Tracey Anderson, $157,000.

211 Sycamore Ave., Morton: Amy D. Innis, Sheila G. Welvaert and Gary D. and Timothy E. Williams to Brenda L. and Troy G. Ball, $160,600.

1310 Parkway Drive, Pekin: Cory Sonderman to Emanuel Bernabe to Casandra Cuenca, $171,900.

208 W. Pershing St., Morton: Carly R. and Kyle R. Hill to Haley Armitage and Christian Deeds, $185,000.

204 W. 4th St., Mackinaw: Collin J. and Grace H. Soliday to Chance C. and Shelby Bukowski, $186,000.

109 Brentwood Drive, East Peoria: Jeremy E. Kelley to Donald L. Paul III, $195,000.

109 Walnut Drive, East Peoria: Kim C. Wainwright to Andrew J. and Joy M. Morris, $195,000.

5212 N. Main St., East Peoria: Andrea J. and Paul J. Grider to Dustin Wilson, $205,500.

412 E. Monroe St., Morton: Clifford N. and Liza Stanton to Carla A. Oliver and Joseph L. Wizieck, $215,000.

Parcel Number 20-20-21-200-003, Tazewell County: Marilyn M. Ott to Arlene K. Cox, Jena C. Hilchen and Eric D. Hintz, $225,150.

4008 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Pamela J. Dowds to Christopher and Jacquelyn Preston, $244,900.

22 Timber Wolf Drive, Morton: RNE LLC to Lindsay and William Waibel, $280,000.

17943 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Carol A. Williams to Brianna Rosenthal, $280,000.

1342 Austin Ave., Washington: Elena and Travis Shively to Corey M. and Jessica A. Cade, $295,000.

248 N. Kansas Ave., Morton: Janice V. and Scott F. Shafer to Carol Gittinger, $295,000.

601 S. 6th St., Pekin: Joel W. and Lynette M. Steger to Phyllis A. and Todd T. Watts, $343,500.

570 N. Pleasant Hill Road, East Peoria: Gregory D. and Kelli A. Drake to Cartus Financial Corporation, $375,000.

570 N. Pleasant Hill Road, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Kelly Kersh, $375,000.

100 S. Main St., Creve Coeur: Bola Inc. to Misti LLC, $450,000.

112 E. Lee St., Tremont: Brooke D. and Joseph M. Conroy to Lucas D. and Rachel M. Oest, $457,500.

1118 Wesley Road, Marquette Heights: Radio City Real Estate Co. to Wesley Road Industrial LLC, $1,700,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

519 E. Chatham St., Metamora: Jeree Rohman to Joshua R. and Marilyn J. Davis, $144,900.

102 Bittersweet Ave., Metamora: William A. and Angela K. Brunk to Nicholas and Alexis Brunk, $160,000.

431 Mackenzie Place, Germantown Hills: Maria C. Dentino to Zachary Bates, $249,900.

818 N. Main St., Eureka: Brett M. and Danielle M. Onnen to Eric J. and Amelia F. Larson, $250,000.

1562 Sugar Hill Lane, Congerville: Eric and Linda A. Jenkins to Jared and Stephanie Knapp, $275,000.

Parcel Number 14-02-300-004, Woodford County: Nathan S. Dentino to Aaron R. and Courtney A. Vercler, $347,375.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties