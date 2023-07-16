Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 16, 2023

These transactions, recorded the week of July 3, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

123 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Main Street Associates to Beverly Fratto, $78,000.

511 E. Lake Ave., Peoria: Max and Marjorie Ann Sexton to Friendship Properties LLC, $80,000.

1134 N. Coronado Drive, Peoria: Sara E. Gales to 4115 N Chelsea LLC $81,000.

10612 N. Washington St., Mossville: Edwin Heubi to 4115 N Chelsea LLC, $89,900.

1212 N. Orange St., Peoria: Kira and Violette Vaden to Daniel W., Lara J. and Catherine G. Reem, $93,000.

4723 N. Ridgelawn Place, Peoria: Vashawn Young to Noah J. Lees, $99,000.

1828 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: NRV Group LLC to Calvin O Neal and Calvin ONeal, $107,500.

406 N. Hickory St., Glasford: Rona Keefauver McCoy to Lauren Smagacz, $110,000.

312 S. Fourth St., Dunlap: Brian James Monge to S&E Morris Property Investment Group LLC and E Morris Property Investment Group LLC, $115,000.

5023 N. Edgebrook Drive, Peoria: John M. Freeman to Shanika and Carlos Watts, $115,000.

814 N. Fourth St., Chillicothe: Christopher S. and Judith A. Hulett to Roger E. and Stacey L. Kimble, $120,000.

1210 N. Underhill St., Peoria: Charles M. Corrington Jr. and Maureen A. Corrington to Diana Tigerlily, $123,500.

4319 W. Andover Drive, Peoria: Matthew M. Faughn to Harold W. and Amy M. Smith, $127,000.

616 N. Pleasant St., West Peoria: Kortney D. Giles to Kimberly Ann Lowe, $128,000.

531 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Samuel Mendez Camarillo and Alma Montejano Arreguin to Britney Green, $128,000.

118 E. Elaine Ave., Peoria: Makayla Marlene Suelter to Nicholas Dean Guisti, $130,000.

5412 S. Juliette Drive, Bartonville: Kaitlyn Elizabeth Giddens to Makayla L. Coleman, $132,500.

4901 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville: Stephanie and Virgil Turner to Jeremy Suddeth, $140,000.

3715 S. Granville Ave., Bartonville: Brandon Prang to Lori and Edward Reynolds, $141,500.

5635 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: William and Linda Meritt to Katie Sanders, $142,900.

415 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Lewis Brooks and Mercedes Dick to Desirae Johnson, $145,000.

5926 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Crista and Ronald D. Maple to Phillip Elliot Hutchins, $145,100.

5530 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Travis Mootrey to Freysi Avalos Mendez and Griselda Vazquez Arellano, $155,000.

503 Evans St., Peoria: SAM Property Group IV LLC to CT Block One LLC, $160,000.

3004 N. Wilson Drive, Peoria: SAM Property Group IV LLC to CT Block One LLC, $160,000.

5926 N. Taber St., Peoria: SAM Property Group IV LLC to CT Block One LLC, $160,000.

4138 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Maya Aldana and Katia Cordon Aldana to Abby Deshane, $168,000.

1320 W. Pine St., Chillicothe: AZ Property One LLC to John Paul Luebbers, $169,900.

1713 W. Cloverdale Road, Chillicothe: Cody Upts to Onyebuchi O. Ibeabuchi, $170,000.

510 W. Main St., Princeville: Brandon L. and Tyra S. Delwiche to Jesse Cardenas, $172,000.

4104 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Mary Ann Shinn to Danny and Patricia Thorner, $183,000.

3323 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Andrew and Katherine Friederich to Brian and Courtney Bernhardt, $200,000.

621 E. Sciota Ave., Peoria Heights: Jennifer M. and Ryne O. Beebe to Michael A. and Nicole L. Duarte, $200,000.

3301 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Tamara L. Hagenauer to Jeremy M. Horton, $229,500.

107 N. Castle Drive, Dunlap: William Donald and Tammy Jean Frerking to Benjamin Christian and Shannon Strom, $230,000.

2800 W. Bacon Drive, Peoria: Brandon Holland and Shelby Holland, fka Shelby Anderson, to Darren A. and Donna J. Lemon, $240,000.

810 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: Ronald E. and Natalie Dilts to Micah and Kirianna Dryden, $249,000.

6606 N. Post Oak Road, Peoria: Mohammed Mobashirul Haque to Samuel Mendez Camarillo and Alma Y. Montejano Arreguin, $255,500.

422 E. High Point Drive, Peoria: Tyler Mathewson and Fredrick Milliman to Rachel and Timothy Dunn, $259,000.

3221 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Christopher M. and Amy M. Behm to Prabhat Ranjan Jha, $270,000.

9317 N. Timber Terrace, Peoria: Tyler C. and Kassy C. Butterfield to Andrew Thomas Duckworth, $272,250.

13641 N. Wild Spruce Lane, Chillicothe: Robert E. and Jean E. Janes to Sarah Elizabeth Braun, $273,000.

5904 W. Brookmere St., Edwards: Jacob and Megan Brosman to Patrick Timothy and Rachel Lee Bailey, $275,000.

4526 S. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Colette and Derek Reeves to Matthew Brian and Annette Marinich, $285,000.

S. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Colette and Derek Reeves to Matthew Brian and Annette Marinich, $285,000.

10402 W. Sir Tristram Court, Mapleton: Michael E. Manuel aka Michael Manuel and Rebecca L. Manuel aka Rebecca Manuel to Derek and Colette Reeves, $299,900.

W. Sir Tristram Court, Mapleton: Michael E. Manuel aka Michael Manuel and Rebecca L. Manuel aka Rebecca Manuel to Derek and Colette Reeves, $299,900.

4516 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Hanna City: Robert N. and Kristen L. Emmons to Karl and Nancy Stach, $301,000.

1016 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Michael R. Lewis to Plan A Properties LLC, $315,000.

1014 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Michael R. Lewis to Plan A Properties LLC, $315,000.

815 W. Scottwood Drive, Peoria: Amanda M. Johnson and Scott Winters to Kaitlin and Matthew McVey, $320,000.

1602 Sandstone Court, Chillicothe: Joe and Farrah Palmer to Brandon Prang, $345,000.

308 W. Westfield Court, Dunlap: Meera Gupta to Rakesh and Ranjita Mandal, $355,000.

6804 N. Grand Fir Drive, Edwards: Sasikanth Gorantla and Divya Gorantla, fka Divya Muppaneni, to Andrew Wrage, $355,000.

1006 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria: James M. Janovetz and Cindy L. Lochbaum, nka Cindy Lockbaum Janovetz, to Richardson Scurry Miller and Raul Armando Barron Manzanares, $385,000.

3803 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: James G. Priepot to Daniel and Rhapsody Onderko, $409,900.

W. Wilhelm Road, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to Jamison Shefts and Sue Anne Knapp, $425,650.

11011 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to Jamison Shefts and Sue Anne Knapp, $425,650.

911 W. Bridgetowne Court, Dunlap: Ryan A. and Ana K. Champion to Victoria M. Dimock and Phillip B. Gelato, $430,000.

3218 W. Saddle Creek Drive, Dunlap: Bijji and Mahesh Srinivasan to Parag and Ritika Singhal, $430,000.

4720 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Hanna City: Karl and Nancy A. Stach to Joseph and Jennifer Cowell, $440,000.

5434 W. Stonebridge Court, Peoria: Christopher R. and Melanie M. Coulter to Apoorv Agarwal and Sunita J. Ferns, $470,000.

1519 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria: Dries 15 LLC to 3 Putt Properties LLC, $515,000.

20305 N. Blue Ridge Road, Chillicothe: Theodore J. and Janis L. Mulally to 1 3 Inheritance Properties LLC and 13 Inheritance Properties LLC, $1,230,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

12201 Nichols Road, Green Valley: Linda and Wilbur Woodward to Matthew and Roxanne Griffin,$80,000.

1305 Koch St., Pekin: Marc J. Wells to Amandeep Singh, $80,000.

1417 Camden St., Pekin: Audrey Baughman to Elizabeth Lawson, $82,000.

228 S. Highland Ave., Creve Coeur: John L. II and Toni Wyman to John L. Wyman III, $86,000.

713 S. Creve Coeur Ave, Creve Coeur: Shawn Simmons to Chad Hancock, $99,900.

201 Linden Lane, Green Valley: Rashelle D. Cupi to Sharon K. Woulfe, $120,000.

13656 Glenmar Drive, Pekin: Diane M. Lalone and Jacob Martin to Janet Martin, $130,000.

Parcel numbers 02-03-04-400-001, 02-03-04-400-004, and 02-03-04-400-005: Debra S. Frohberg, Rita J. Kirkwood, Curtis D. Zehr and Stanley D. Zehr to Zehr Farms LLC, $130,500.

911 Illinois St., Pekin: Kyle Kegley to Devon P. Stewart and Sarah E. Vogt, $133,000.

209 Belaire Drive, Washington: Jennifer L. Hardwick and Jennifer L. Rengel to Stephen J. Cully, $142,500.

2177 Washington Road, Washington: Amanda Harrison and Jason Mueck to Daniel Frederick Kurtz and Devin Brianna Kurtz, $159,000.

106 Lawndale Court, East Peoria: Lori Breiner and Teresa Deweese to Ashley and Daniel Lowrance, $160,000.

527 Bessler Lake Drive, Groveland: Thelma H. Garner to David Brekke, $162,500.

114 Coriell St., Green Valley: Danny J. Woulfe and Sharon K. Woulfe to Josh Brown and Savannah Brown, $164,000.

114 Julian Ave., East Peoria: John Young to Makayla M. Suelter, $172,500.

8 Carlton Drive, Mackinaw: Ashley and Daniel Lowrance to Dayton Neumann, $182,000.

217 Sycamore Ave., Morton: Timothy Gray to Julie A. Smith, $190,000.

404 Valley View Court, East Peoria: Matthew and Tamra Kane to Aubry Bayless, $196,900.

404 S. Carol Ave., Morton: Amanda Winkler to Lindsay Delagado and Orlando Delgado, $200,000.

120 W. Third St., Delavan: George J. and Lona K. Sipka to Janet and Steven Stein, $200,000.

409 E. Harrison St., Morton: Gideon 5 LLC to Jeremy and Michelle Short, $215,000.

1830 Robin Ave., Morton: Stephanie Barth to Ryan Joehl, $217,000.

1604 Highview Road, East Peoria: Jamie M. Stufflebeam to Kevin and Tammy Poppen, $228,000.

101 Honey Locust Ave., East Peoria: Julie Cornwell to Dawn and Diego Zamudio, $274,900.

17633 Red Shale Hill, Pekin: Sarah I. Bates, Ryan E. Buley and Sarah I. Buley to Kristen Barnes and Brandon Garcia, $275,000.

125 Prairieview Drive, East Peoria: Daniel J. and Dawn M. Blunier to Samuel Poignant, $290,000.

825 N. Ohio Ave., Morton: Lindsey K. and Vince S. Beeney to Christopher Lawrence Arbisi and Jeffrey Alan Arbisi, $321,000.

1717 Retriever Lane, Washington: Casey L. and Kyle Heavrin to Cartus Financial Corporation, $325,000.

1717 Retriever Lane, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to Daniel K. and Sarah Gerdes, $325,000.

1401 Fayette Ave., Washington: Miranda M. Guirguis to Donald D. and Santa M. Dentino, $339,900.

108 Village Drive, Washington: Donna Dahm and Randy Dahmm to Jeffery Nelson, $385,111.

111 Ehrett St., Creve Coeur: Walkers Topline Auto Body Inc. to J & J Property Management LLC, $400,000.

1324 Nofsinger Road, Washington: Chelsea and Grant Shaw to Aaron and Monica Peters, $402,000.

2801 Court St., Pekin: Concorde Hotel LLC to Fateh Gold LLC, $450,000.

300 E. Tyler St., Morton: Lab Properties LLC Series III to H Pflederer Properties LLC, $525,000.

14331 Egg Ranch Road, Pekin: Kami L. and Michael D. Lavallier to Ryan E. and Sarah Buley, $610,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Parcel numbers 06-07-101-008 and 06-07-101-009: TMT Rentals LLC to FII Properties LLC, $125,000.

406 E. First Ave., Deer Creek: Industrial Transfer Corp. to Inland Industrial Group LLC, $165,000.

313 S. Menard St., Metamora: Aaron and Morgan Poignant to Lizabeth A. Adams and Aaron M. Hetzel, $180,000.

102 Della St., East Peoria: Roger L. and Gloria D. Kirchgessner to Dennis A. Reading, $225,000.

1500 Big Red Drive, Metamora: James F. and Amy Underwood Fallings to Crista and Ronald Maple, $240,000.

1005 Highland Court, Germantown Hills: Walter A. Jr. and Lilli A. Davis to Andrew M. and Kelly M. Whalen, $345,000.

