Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 30, 2023

These transactions, recorded the week of July 17, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

5317 W. Closen Road, Peoria: Michael D. Chasteen II to Sarah M. Wherley, $85,000.

5604 N. Withershin Point, Peoria: Anna Votava Wilcox and Michael A. and Frank J. Votava to Larry Coleman and Amy M. Vachon, $85,000.

5422 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Micah J. and Kirianna J. Dryden to Kayla Bragdon, $106,000.

2401 W. Barker Ave., West Peoria: Vicky L. Turner and Paul R. Shane to Valerie L. Wilson, $110,000.

2624 W. Scenic Drive, Peoria: Robert A. Dubisch to Norah I. O'Brien, $113,400.

1911 E. Minnesota St., Peoria: Marc J. Wells to Elyssa Sopiars, $119,900.

127 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: Warren E. Danz to Hunter Bevirt, $125,000.

125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Main Street Associates to Mariella, Maria and Michael Saludares, $137,000.

123 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Wilmer H. Miller and Tracy M. Smithenry to Matthew S. Nelson, $145,000.

5406 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: RJ Rose LLC to Jason T. Hullmann and Carrie L. Fish, $150,000.

122 E. Cherry Ridge Road, Peoria: Preston Butner and Brittany K. Eyster to Jenna McMechan, $150,000.

4934 N. Glenaire Court, Peoria Heights: Sean and Ashley Williams to Jeffrey McGinty, $153,000.

2307 W. Orlando Court, Peoria: Theresa Bechtel to Matthew and Shakirra Johnson, $155,000.

1106 N. Glenwood Ave., Peoria: Daniel Armich to Raphael and Kathryn Rodolfi, $169,500.

811 N. Elbert Court, Hanna City: Brevyn Yeske to Andy Anderson and Tristin O'Neill, $170,000.

12705 N. Maher Road, Brimfield: Barbara McKown to Rita Kress, $175,000.

3808 N. Melcosta Drive, Peoria: Erin and Dominique Wheeler to Ryan P. Cinotte and Angelique M. Garro, $180,000.

7816 W. Mohawk Trail, Peoria: Karen G. and Troy McKnight to Kelly Stein, $187,000.

11217 N. Oakwood Drive, Unit 60, Peoria: Jamison Shefts and Sue Anne Knapp to Brenton R. Shefts, $187,500.

4609 W. Rose Ave., Bartonville: Eric M. and Kelly J. Beaird to Thad and Katherene Birkett, $189,900.

7038 N. Teakwood Court, Peoria: Micah Bouillon to Crystal A. and Abraham Cazares, $190,000.

6311 N. Robinwood Drive, Peoria: Joseph Campbell and Deziree Vaughn to John F. Huber, $215,000.

18829 N. Old Galena Road, Chillicothe: David F. and Jodie A. Fassino to Jeremy J. Jason, $220,000.

13620 N. Wayne Road, Chillicothe: Patricia S. Edwards to Martin L. Shane and Angelia Dorough, $225,000.

316 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Fenceline Properties LLC to Andrew Turpen, $260,000.

7071 N. Aycliffe Drive, Peoria: Edward A. and Tara R. Valentino to Dominga Lopez Parades, $319,900.

11026 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to Timothy F. Shea, $350,000.

7002 S. Saddlebrook Drive, Mapleton: Keith and Melody Cain to Jeron S. and Sherry J. Sanders, $395,000.

6513 W. Hazel Nut Drive, Edwards: Anthony J. and Jennifer Strickland to Cartus Financial Corporation, $435,000.

6513 W. Hazel Nut Drive, Edwards: Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew and Bethany Salske, $435,000.

9112 N. Wyndridge Way, Edwards: Norma J. Johnson to Kenneth and Laura K. De Luca, $506,500.

11047 N. Country Ridge Lane, Dunlap: Brent D. Kathleen D. Deener to Daniel C. and Annie C. Lee, $587,500.

11310 N. Copper Creek Point, Dunlap: Armstrong Builders of Peoria Inc. to Cecilia Gallagher and Thomas Borland, $635,500.

11302 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Brian J. and Katherine M. Yureskes to Brooks and Katelyn Rademacher, $690,000.

11228 N. Blackstone Court, Dunlap: Scot G. and Kimerly S. Schaumburg to Cartus Financial Corporation, $749,900.

11228 N. Blackstone Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Corey and Carly Lynch, $749,900.

2800 W. Cannes Drive, Peoria: Richard J. and Mary A. Monge to Acceleration Ventures LLC, $1,944,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

900 & 904 Highland Ave., Pekin: Ronald W. and Todd L. Simpson to Jacob R. Terry, $81,500.

1109 S. 10th St., Pekin: Misty D. Baugh to Michael E. Smith, $87,000.

Parcel Number 10-10-14-405-002, Tazewell County: Gene L. and Tracy Sharp to Ethan H. Moore, $90,000.

201 1st St., South Pekin: Coleen K. Campbell to Austin Clutter, $97,600.

1227 Bacon St., Pekin: Patrick A. Kegley to Alison R. Carpenter, $97,900.

400 N. 14th St., Pekin: Marc J. Wells to Dylan M. Hildebrand, $102,900.

11761 Fuelberth Road, Pekin: Gray L. Allen and Jody R. Halferty to Brian A. and Nena M. Cox, $105,000.

401 Fairlane Ave., Pekin: Dorothy M. Doan and Claire L. Zimmerman to Amanda Hampe and Stefan Ososky, $110,000.

120 N. Mosiman Ave., Morton: Jean Englebrecht, Karen S. Ray and Janet Russell to Nestle USA Inc., $120,000.

344 Highway Blvd., North Pekin: Elijah D. Weakley to Cartus Financial Corporation, $120,000.

344 Highway Blvd., North Pekin: Cartus Financial Corporation to Jonathan and Katherine McCarty, $120,000.

704 Grandview Ave., Pekin: Leslie A. Ripper to Tyler R. Ramsey, $124,000.

310 Grant Road, Marquette Heights: Brooke Franklin to Quentin D. Smith, $125,000.

1311 Howard Court, Pekin: Sidney Ballard to Sunshine R. Hardy and Jonathan A. Omerod, $134,000.

412 Hillman St., Washington: Amy L. and Jackson C. Ford Jr. to Donald L. Philips, $137,500.

4901 Sheridan Road, Groveland: Kyle A. Veech to Braden Fonner, $145,000.

143 Cherry Lane, Washington: Heather and Robert J. McCarty to Darcey Taylor, $153,000.

403 Pecan St., Pekin: Brittany and Corey E. King to Molly Arnold and Drake Mathias, $160,000.

205 Daniel Parkway, Washington: Rubigale Fitzanko to Heather Kupferschmid, $165,000.

109 Wagner St., Washington: Patrick A. and Tara J. Sampo to Paula Potter, $169,900.

315 Roberts St., Groveland: Alex and Megan Birely to Natalie and Paula Clunk, $182,900.

108 Medina Court, East Peoria: Theresa and Zachary Cherry to Amber L. Morgan and Joseph J. Whetstine, $189,900.

209 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Jacqueline Schwarzentraub to Hannah M. Wagner, $205,250.

113 James Court, East Peoria: Leah Morse to Eddie and Kimberly Ashburn, $215,000.

241 Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Davie and Jennifer Bateman to Katelyn Beckemeyer, $221,000.

122, 124, 130, 132, 134 & 136 Fauber Road, East Peoria: Deborah Moser to KSR Investments LLC, $225,000.

1918 County Fair Drive, Washington: Jennifer L. Lingenfelter to Theresa and Zachary Cherry, $228,000.

332 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Debora L. Pike to Roschelle M. and Ryan T. McCoy, $235,000.

7473 Sparrow Road, Hopedale: Ashley L. and Tyler J. Venovich to Joseph M. and Lauryn J.A. Malinowski, $240,000.

313 Fahey Hollow Road, East Peoria: Gretchen A. and Kenneth L. Koestner to Bradley Sparks, $262,000.

8 & 10 Norfolk Ave., Mackinaw: Carol and Mark R. Streamer to Christopher M. Dunbar, $269,900.

1600 Vista Grande Drive, Pekin: Cathy J. Keefer to Danny Taylor, $270,000.

124 S. Kansas Ave., Morton: Marion C. and Suzanne M. Buchanan to Joseph and Nicole Vogel, $295,000.

617 Country Club Lane, Pekin: Kimberly W. and Mark S. Koppelman to Claude A. and Vicki L. Piraino, $298,500.

283 Norman, Groveland: Datham and Tracey Gerard to Dennis C. and Rhonda Schielein, $316,000.

126, 128, 142, 144, 146, 148, 150 & 152 Fauber Road, East Peoria, and 1058 & 1060 Barbara Lane, East Peoria: Keith A. Moser Jr. to KSR Investments LLC, $375,000.

434 Garnet Drive, Morton: Gregory T. and Megan L. Carter to Krystal and Scott Everett, $400,000.

2 Wildwood Court, Washington: David E. North to Christopher Mullen and Rachelle Robokoff Mullen, $437,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

1130 Upper Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: Steven W. Bockler to Roy E. Bockler, $85,000.

408 N. Madison St., Washburn: Andrzej Sekulski to Donald and Andrea Hardin, $144,900.

321 W. Michigan Ave., Metamora: Heather A. Kupferschmid to Megan Griffin, $210,000.

