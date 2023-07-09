Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 9, 2023

These transactions, recorded the week of June 26, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3440 N. Sandia Drive, Unit 123, Peoria: Carlos A., Maria C.A. and Alejandro Botero and Bradley Moriarty to Aaron Smrek, $80,000.

110 Eaton Ave., Bartonville: Phoenix Properties Inc. to Christina Edwards, $80,000.

428 E. Paris Ave., Peoria: Veronica L. Kelly to Sarah E. Stoecker, $82,500.

6500 S. Adams St., Bartonville: RE Solutions LLC to Mark S. Rosenak Jr., $85,000.

306 W. Sycamore St., Chillicothe: Jeremy E. and Carla A. Bischler to Gregory J. and Melissa K. Rastatter, $86,000.

16128 N. GI Joe Ave., Chillicothe: Helen Fessenden and Darlene Henson to Megan M. Tiff, $90,000.

6206 N. Randwick Road, Peoria: Laura M. and Devon K. Ellis to Laurie Alexio and Kyle Jimenez, $90,000.

105 E. Frye Ave., Peoria: Gabriel A. Bell to Jesse Burnett and Jenna Svymbersky, $92,000.

3138 W. Lincoln Ave., Peoria: Cooper Waibel to Shelette Nelms, $92,000.

2608 W. Fremont St., Peoria: Tamara and Nancy Jackson to Isabel Mendoza Perez, $96,000.

302 Madison St., Kingston Mines: Leonard D. Thomas to Victoria Marston and Cameron E. Jackson, $100,000.

2106 & 2126 N. Quarry Road, Trivoli: Cathy S. Legate to Cathy S. Legate, $100,000.

214 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Kipp M. and Heidi L. Bolt to Neghat R. Saleem, $101,300.

125 E. Glen Ave., Unit 109B, Peoria: Federal National Mortgage Association to Marilin Sailor, $105,000.

101 N. Harrison St., Bartonville: Casey D. Baldovin to Katelyn Irons, $110,000.

812 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: Wayden Gates to Sonja Coleman, $110,000.

216 N. Holly St., Elmwood: Paula J. Johnson to Kevin Early, $112,900.

821 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: Lauren Smagacz to Abigail Laur, $113,000.

1820 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: Brien C. Johnston to Nicole Bell and Joseph Hogon, $113,500.

1609 W. Circle Road, Peoria: Couri D. Adkisson to Paul and Laura Bota, $116,000.

2624 S. Airport Road, Peoria: Jesse D. Parm and Kristina A. Bankert to Laura M. Ellis, $117,000.

5503 N. James Road, Peoria: Shane and Tiffany A. Eccles to Tabitha Hadsall, $118,000.

4709 W. Sandron Ave., Bartonville: Darryl W. Hoopingarner to Breon M. Williams, $119,000.

2629 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria: Carranza Construction & Real Estate LLC to Tatyana R. Carter, $119,900.

2121 W. Clarke Ave., West Peoria: Amie Jo Skrabek to Kevin B. Shuey and Bridget H. McCreedy, $122,000.

1109 E. Euclid Ave., Peoria Heights: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Arielle B. McCartney, $125,000.

5521, 5525 & 5529 E. Lasalle St., Rome: Eric and Elizabeth Wenger to Juan Rodriguez Jr., $126,500.

7631 W. Astle Lane, Mapleton: Tim E. and Karen M. Cox to Stephanie D. and Robert E. Brown Jr., $129,900.

3129 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Todd J. Arnold to Gregory E. and Dawn R. Pennington, $129,900.

508 W. Hudson St., Peoria: Jordan Cascante to Spencer Snider, $130,000.

3202 N. Linnhill Court, Peoria: Scott Lewis Homes Inc. to Megan N. Springer, $131,750.

7022 N. Kerwood Drive, Peoria: Brian J. Monge to Sydney Dole, $135,000.

710 W. Hatterman St., Bartonville: Quad City Consolidated LLC to Glenn E. Jr. and Brook A. Feilner, $137,700.

125 E. Glen Ave., Unit 205B, Peoria: Sally Errion to Sandra L. Guthrie, $139,900.

102 S. Second St., Hanna City: Environmental Construction Inc. to Justin A. and Jessica L. Ball, $145,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for July 2, 2023

2429 W. Huntington Drive, Peoria: Jamie and Mark Cramer to Timothy Barrett and Elizabeth A. Snyder, $155,000.

4569 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Lauren and Lisa Olszewski to Deepak Taneja and Sonia Gajula, $162,500.

201 E. Rose Ave., Bartonville: David Lennie to Brenden A. Nye, $165,000.

2835 N. Lehman Road, Peoria: Jennifer Van Swol to Margaret Donar, $165,000.

2113 W. Orlando Drive, Peoria: Kaitlin and Matthew McVey to Anna R. Siepel, $165,000.

14808 N. Wayne Road, Chillicothe: Danielle A. and Brad V. Wall to Robert B. Woolsey, $180,000.

2500 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Garrett S. Moreland and Jessica L. Graves to Heather Delabre, $180,000.

1416 N. Norwood Blvd., Peoria: Kevin J. Thompson Jr. and Laurissa Rodgers to Adam D. and Jessica L. Monroe, $182,500.

11217 N. Oakwood Drive, Peoria: Megan L. Remmel to Neng Wang and Luxi Feng, $183,000.

316 SW Washington St., Peoria: Maxam Quarters Development LLC to Mary Conway, $189,000.

1027 E. Highland Place, Peoria Heights: Jacob and Cassandra Randall to Ten27 LLC, $190,000.

1918 W. Clarke Ave., West Peoria, 3325 N. Leroy Ave., Peoria, 2317 W. Hudson St., Peoria, 116 E. Corrington Ave., Peoria, and 820 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Robert J. and Janet S. Morris to Rhea & Jiya Investments LLC, $196,830.

2421 W. Cabana Court, Peoria: Sung K. and Mee E. Kim to Couri D. Adkisson Sr., $200,000.

3340 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Raymond and Kristin Derer to Dennis E. and Nancy J. Robinson, $200,000.

9318 N. Brimwater Road, Brimfield: Melissa S. and Nicholas G. Damron to James and Lesa Bloomer, $219,000.

1926 W. Courtside Drive, Peoria: John S. Rogy to Daniel Rogy, $220,000.

2236 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Shawn D. and Stephanie M. Hayes and Pamela S. and Michael A. Spong to Sri Charan Reddy Padidam, $220,000.

808 W. Hampshire Road, Peoria: Nicholas G. Ladji to Joseph and Jennifer L. Delach, $230,000.

10509 N. Pheasant Lane, Peoria: Charlene M. Dole and Diane M. Forsberg to Kris A. Hamon, $240,000.

1421 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Zerla Properties LLC to Sean and Lori Allen, $240,000.

4917 N. Conn Ave., Peoria Heights: Juana Soto to Gabrielle M. Cunningham and John Finley, $241,500.

1010 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Thomas J. and Cheryl Erickson to Jordan A. Williams, $243,500.

1434 W. Grandridge Court, Dunlap: Sally E. Akers to Peter Tangel, $244,000.

4827 N. Idlewood Court, Peoria: Cody and Dayna Lofgren to Cartus Financial Corporation, $251,500.

4827 N. Idlewood Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew and Stephanie Sather, $251,500.

6625 N. Brookwood Lane, Peoria: James E. Jr. and Beverly J. Satterfield to Keren Gerstenlauer, $265,000.

18510 N. Deer Creek Lane, Edelstein: Eric and Bridget McNeeley to Jennifer Kolettis, $285,000.

10114 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Jack F. and Amy N. Croasdale to Joann L. and Brad A. Kempthorne, $285,900.

3902 S. Sheffield Road, Bartonville: Shannon E. and Joy C. Duling to Greg and Joan Peter, $290,000.

3628 N. Breckenridge Court, Peoria: Zackie Monroe to Mohammad I. Kayes and Mahfuza Khatun, $292,500.

3823 N. Pinehurst Court, Peoria: Robert B. and Paula K. Gilstrap to Mark J. and Judith S. Kuhn, $295,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for June 25, 2023

7220 N. Benjamin Court, Peoria: Christopher W. and Jenna L. Oedewaldt to Chase M. and Grace E. Doubet, $310,000.

6012 N. Wickwood Road, Peoria: Marilyn J. Baurer and Mary Ann Knobloch to William G. Fogerson, $313,000.

610 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Trevor A. and Alexa A. Parr to Balamurali K. Jagadesswaran and Kavitha Karnam, $325,000.

11205 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Andrew L. and Amanda West to Randall D. and Rhonda F. Hunt, $325,000.

3027 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Daniel M. and Kelly K. Tharp to Megan and Russell Scott, $335,000.

2856 W. Willowlake Drive, Peoria: Tracie L. and Robbie J. Rauch to Chen Wang and Guangdi Lou, $335,000.

11019 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Amanda M. Allen to Saurabh Bansal, $340,900.

10508 W. Sir Durham Court, Mapleton: Jackie B. II and Terese C. Burdette to Stephani and Kerri J. Schafer, $349,900.

3104 W. Rosebury Lane, Dunlap: Senthilkumar Regupathy and Anitha Krishnakumareach to Logan Bader, $360,000.

4011 W. Penny Lane, Dunlap: BJ Armstrong Inc. to Christopher M. and Amy M. Behm, $408,000.

5116 N. Primrose Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Shuna and Brianna S. Wooley, $409,500.

7007 N. Ironwood Drive, Edwards: Rodney and Jennifer Hart to Mohanakrishnan G. Prasad and Jaseena Palavalappil, $412,000.

7407 N. Windsor Lane, Peoria: Nathan and Nicole Bach to Benjamin R. and Claire E. Evans, $425,000.

4414 & 4426 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: KDB Group LLC to Huebldg LLC, $450,000.

11107 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Murali P. Logendran and Anitha Vijayakumar to Cartus Financial Corporation, $475,000.

11107 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Siddharth P. and Pooja S. Shah, $475,000.

7028 N. Upper Skyline Drive, Peoria: Matthew E. Negem to Carnell J. Thomas Jr., $549,900.

11305 N. Stone Creek Drive, Dunlap: Abdullah Al Rashdan and Duaa Shaban to Sean A. Fitzgerald, $605,000.

11318 N. Stone Creek Drive, Dunlap: Michael and Leah Xu to Leonardo and Marcela Fonseca, $605,000.

125 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: Aimee Kennedy and Ashley Williamson to Nicole S. and Nathan R. Bach, $660,000.

6711 & 7217 N. University St., Peoria: Hayden Lake LLC to University Street Apartments LLC, $2,199,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1507 N. 11th St., Pekin: Sheryl Hummel to Victoria Roach, $81,000.

Parcel Number 04-10-02-312-010, Tazewell County: Leslie Henry to CT Rollins Holdings LLC, $85,000.

226 Grandview Ave., East Peoria: Kirsten Calvin to Daniel Smith, $88,000.

328 High St., Creve Coeur: Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC to Kaler and Michelle Reardon, $88,328.

1103 S. 14th St., Pekin: Hillary M. Jacobs to Theresa Ulick, $92,000.

224 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur: Timothy A. and Valerie K. Gazza to Victoria R. Dewaele, $93,000.

200 SW Third St., Hopedale: Carol and Greg Holliger to Kingbee 100 LLC, $95,000.

1548 Copper Creek Road, Manito: Louis and Ronna Bennett to Timothy L. Canopy and Terry L. Weiss, $100,000.

323 Pekin Ave., East Peoria: Arline C. and Clyde Petty III to Danny N. and Lisa K. McCubbins, $109,900.

1106 S. 11th St., Pekin: Ryan J. and Taylor L. Cross to Ashley Crum, $115,000.

908 James St., South Pekin: Daniel D. Kilgore to Joshua Lashbrook, $119,000.

208 W. Tazewell St., Tremont: Midwest Equipment Business Properties LLC to Edward J. and Wendi L. Rumbold, $120,000.

321 E. Sheen Ave., East Peoria: Carolyn F. and Charles Hiatt to Shaina Vongphouthone, $122,000.

108 N. Highland Ave., Creve Coeur: Jason P. and Menelaos Tsopelas to Michael J. Dewitte, $124,000.

317 Edgewood Drive, Pekin: Micah Bouillon to Nancy Wamack, $129,900.

25 Candlewick Court, Minier: Christine M. Youell to Karen P. Lundbom, $133,000.

106 N. Behrens Ave., Washington: Daniel F. and Devin Kurtz to James R. Baughman and Tiffany Martin, $135,500.

618 E. Washington St., Morton: George W. Miller to Jeffrey J. Lynch, $136,000.

210 Bradbury St., Deer Creek: Sara Ann Colwell to William Henry Roberts, $137,250.

1756 Brownwood Road, Delavan: Mary M. Jones to Acreworth LLC, $140,000.

817 E. Kay St., Morton: Joanna R. and Tyler S. Rendleman to Nicole S. and Steven P. Marvin, $142,000.

22601 San Sebastion Drive, Delavan: Donna and Stephen C. Alessi to Jose Erickson, $143,000.

306 Ritchie St., East Peoria: Eric M. Oller to Jack F. Croasdale, $152,600.

375 Norman Drive, Groveland: Stephen C. Wilson to Byers Properties LLC Series 1080 Outlot, $161,700.

205-207 Briarbrook Drive, East Peoria: Amber N. and Matthew W. Daniel to Orha Investments LLC, $167,000.

231 Indian Creek Drive, Pekin: Phyllis D. and Roger D. Harlan to Lynn D. and Michael R. McLeod, $175,000.

201 N. Dickey St., Delavan: Eric N. and Tonya L. Lewis to Alycia Parsons, $175,000.

1811 Columbus Drive, Pekin: Ron and Tina Gilpin to Jeffery and Kelly Kilgus, $175,000.

500 E. Polk St., Morton: Daniel K. and Sarah M. Gerdes to Abilgail M. Gerdes and Bryce Wright, $180,000.

1425 S. First Ave., Morton: Valerie A. Gettys to Evan A. Heal and Madelyn B. Racich, $181,000.

2213 Glenview Drive, Pekin: Donna M. and Michael A. Etter to Kathy J. Devine, $183,500.

421 N. Illinois Ave., Morton: John J. and Kimberly S. Weiss to Benjamin and Krista Getz, $199,900.

2276 Robin Road, Washington: Brittyn and Jazmyn Higdon to Timothy M. and Victoria R. Maier, $216,000.

324 North Drive, Morton: David and Linda Nash to Elizabeth and John P. Walter, $225,000.

702 E. 2nd St., Delavan: John J. and Robin L. Barth to Debra K. and Steven M. Kelly, $228,500.

907 Sunburst Lane, Washington: Felicia E. Moretto to Cole and Kailey Brunton, $229,900.

1413 S. Missouri Ave., Morton: Albert Maurer to Douglas and Jill Huette, $230,250.

207 Heritage Court, Delavan: Allison R. and Mitchell R. Whightsil to Andrew R. and Megan N. Arreola, $235,000.

2008 Alhambra Court, Pekin: Judith E. and Rodney E. McClanahan to Adam J. Boatman, $237,000.

116 Lexington Court, East Peoria: Jacob S. and Kelsey K. Ewing to Megan and Ryan Short, $239,900.

200 W. Adams St., Morton: Gail D. and Nina J. Ratcliff to LNS Property LLC Series Jefferson, $250,000.

510 E. 5th St., Mackinaw: Alexis C. and Tyler S. Flynn to Jamie Cramer, $255,000.

207 E. Norwood St., Morton: Joyce E. Brunner to Abram and Amanda Braden, $256,000.

1604 El Camino Drive, Pekin: Molly E. and Travis B. Shock to Jessica and Nathaniel Thomas, $265,000.

817 S. Sampson St., Tremont: May Pulliam to Jacie L. and Spencer E. Pratt, $270,000.

5 Valleyview Court, Groveland: Merton P. and Roxanne Haynes to Jake H. Menold, $271,000.

1033 Linden St., Morton: Betty and Jack L. Fleming to Judy L. Lahr, $275,000.

138 Heatherview Drive, East Peoria: Crystal and Jeffrey Burke to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $288,000.

247 N. Kansas Ave., Morton: Nicole S. and Steven P. Marvin to Gregory T. and Megan L. Carter, $322,500.

132 S. Montana Ave., Morton: LNS Property LLC Series Montana to Mary B. and Roger A. Hudson, $335,000.

1120 Redwood Drive, Pekin: Randi Lienhart to Molly and Travis Shock, $340,000.

212 N. Rhodes Island Ave., Morton: David Jr. and Bridget Hurwitz to Ashlie M. and William S. Rule, $365,000.

31504 Fast Ave., Mackinaw: Henderson Weir Agency Inc. to Heidi K. and William D. Carroll, $409,000.

1 Stonecrest Court, Groveland: Eric M. and Zabrina M. Coontz to Bridget R. and David A. Hurwitz Jr., $415,000.

1641 Mackenzie St., Washington: Kerri and Stephani Schafer to Lendus and Rebecca E. Casey, $420,000.

301 Saddlerock Drive, Washington: Tony Montefusco to David and Sally Freeman, $445,000.

17980 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Kimberly A. and Patrick A. Austin to Cartus Financial Corporation, $520,000.

17980 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Cartus Financial Corporation to Kevin Lane, $520,000.

601-607 S. Main St., Morton: Carolyn J. Huls and Thomas D. Moore to 601-607 Main Street Morton IL, $725,000.

414 Wolf Crossing Drive, Morton: Danae and Steve Lehman to Charlotte and Timothy Beck, $945,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Parcel Numbers 06-01-100-002 and 06-01-300-001, Woodford County: Austin C., Cameron M. Preston, Evan, Jordan and Dianne McNamara and Kelley Kinsella to Crystal L. Telling and David E. Martin, $120,957.

1238 N. Skyview Drive, East Peoria: Scott M. and Arden E. Baldwin to Teresa L. and Scott M. Hieronymus, $150,000.

114 Sunset Lane, Metamora: Paul W. and Diane G. Reisdorf to Daylen and Ryan Hoots, $175,000.

1302 Lourdes Road, Metamora: Jessica and Bryan C. Reeves to David Rumer and Aileeah Colgan, $185,000.

1637 High St., East Peoria: Jesse D. Sams to Michael L. Morgan and Emily R. Sartin, $200,000.

114 Marvin Court, Germantown Hills: Joseph D. and Ruth L. Lahood to Carlos U. Silva, $229,900.

412 Bayside Drive, Germantown Hills: Keith G. and Mary L. Claudin to Adam C. Greer, $240,000.

105 N. 6th St., Roanoke: Abram J. and Emily D. Zeller to Stephen E. and Cindy J. Morgan, $249,500.

1406 Saddle Brook Lane, Metamora: Cortez and Alyssa Lutz to Brittany Eyster and Preston Butner, $250,000.

460 E. Town Hall Road, Germantown Hills: Russell E. and Jamie R. Kenyon to Jay and Caitlin Curley, $315,000.

113 Somerset Drive, Germantown Hills: Kory T. Jackson to Theofanis J. and Lydia C. Rauch, $380,000.

Parcel Numbers 06-01-100-002 and 06-01-300-001, Woodford County: William, Robert, Daniel and Timothy McNamara, Kathleen McNelis and Mary Gerdes to David E. Martin and Crystal L. Telling, $725,740.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties