Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for August 6, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of July 24, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1200 E. Paris Ave., Peoria Heights: Robert E. Swanson to William and Linda Meritt, $80,000.

6019 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Regina Carley to Shilo R. and William S. Wilson, $83,000.

3728 W. Vinton Ave., Peoria: Onyx Properties LLC to Eddine M. Nour, $83,000.

6342 N. Allen Road, Peoria: Brian Monge to John and Olivia Tallarico, $86,500.

717 E. Cox Ave., Peoria Heights: Timothy D. and Barbara J. Slagel to Lena Smith, $90,000.

1210 W. McClure Ave., Peoria: Slumlord Millionaire LLC to Fortune Partners LLC, $91,000.

812 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Jay and Emily Winne to Orlando Robinson, $93,000.

1505 W. McClure Ave., Peoria: Marietta Ehrich to Lisa G. Griffith, $94,000.

126 W. Wynnwood Drive, Peoria: Christopher H. and Hannah B. Sublett to Gregg and Kristine McClelland, $96,900.

2119 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Alex Hutton and Heather Gratzke to Andolin C. Escamilla and Chase Horejs, $105,000.

12010 & 12011 N. Riverview Road, Chillicothe: Patricia A. Rice to Dennis M. O'Rourke, $110,000.

507 N. Galena Ave., Brimfield: Jessica H. Emerick to Joel Crotts, $110,000.

1605 W. Barker Ave., Peoria: Donald K. and Kristina Lazarz to Rajenhar Uddavolu and Chitra Sabapathy, $112,000.

1328 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Victor Dagbui to Guillermo Ramos Vargas, $115,000.

4607 N. Edgebrook Drive, Peoria: Joseph R. Fontana to Bria Scott, $116,500.

5012 W. Closen Road, Peoria: Melissa A. Giamette to Troy E. and Rebecca L. Mooberry, $119,500.

101 S. Segler Lane, Bartonville: James Skelton to Donovan Owen, $120,000.

1918 W. Blackberry Lane, Peoria: Jonathan Scheeler to Manash K. Paul, $129,900.

3607 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria: Amy R. Moeller to Amanda R. Kusek, $137,000.

527 N. Brad Court, Hanna City: Elizabeth S. Doyle and Christopher Shynk to Eddy L. and Kathy S. Frese, $138,500.

5829 N. Mar Vista Drive, Peoria: Catherine S. and Philip L. Johnson to Saed and Amanda Maali, $139,900.

3808 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Derrick and Tessa Runyon to Madison Turnquist, $140,000.

631 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Kristen Barnes to Tyler Holler, $149,000.

2101 E. Riverview Court, Peoria Heights: Benjamin M. Hawkins to Jennifer Benson, $150,000.

1704 W. Blackberry Lane, Peoria: William Hand to Tracy P. Johnsen, $151,000.

4517 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Jose Kuzhively to Ameena Patel, $154,000.

223 E. Ellington Drive, Peoria: Erin Musgrove to Patricia M. and David M. Inman, $155,000.

921 N. Manning Drive, Chillicothe: Martin Shane to Frank Sposito, $156,400.

508 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Anne K. Winston to Peyton and Spencer Rockford, $160,000.

2603 S. High Meadow Drive, Peoria: John P. Jr. and Kelly L. Lenz to Nenita B. Matibag and Mark A.V. Dadis, $160,000.

9531 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Sean P. and Amber Erickson to Joshua Steffern, $165,000.

2808 W. Overbrook Drive, Peoria: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Brandon Roffol and Rachael Austin, $165,000.

6006 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Ronald G. Reising to Pascal D. Yongtoh, $180,000.

3600 W. Castile Court, Peoria: Anthony J. and Carol E. Nacarato to Charles Williams, $195,000.

1330 W. Hickory Trace, Dunlap: Carol A. Harold E. Jr. and Mark B. Lowe to Bryant S. Lowe, $200,520.

5909 W. Ridgecrest Circle, Peoria: Susan J. Lawry to Medhat Tannous and Rita Khoury, $231,000.

104 W. Northridge Lane, Peoria: Dawn E. Ferre to Evan Karas, $235,000.

7203 N. Charles Way, Peoria: Mark and Kimberly Wellman to Patricia A. Peterson, $248,000.

603 E. Swords Drive, Edelstein: John H. and Kathleen M. Hill to Sean M. and Sondra A. Schaffer, $286,000.

6011 N. Gilles Road, Edwards: Robert and Deborah Spencer to Benjamin J. Remmert and Brandi L. Bugar, $300,000.

1301 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Spencer and Kaylie Null to Luke and Shalisa Burcham, $300,000.

801 W. Butterfield Court, Peoria: David M. Mitts to Kendra and Joel E.K. Gadikor, $325,000.

11008 N. Serene Blvd., Dunlap: Xiaohui Gong and Shu Zhang to Cartus Financial Corporation, $325,001.

11008 N. Serene Blvd., Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Nam Nguyen and Huong Tran, $325,001.

6818 N. Bobolink Road, Peoria: Ben and Claire E. Evans to Benjamin Deig and Jaclyn Lawfer, $330,000.

2337 W. Imperial Drive, Peoria: DCS Acquisition LLC to Donald and Michelle Groff, $330,000.

729 S. Prairieview Drive, Dunlap: Edwards and Kathryn Remsen to Praveen K. and Bala P. Jonnavittula, $333,000.

5107 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: William J. and Renee A. Andrew to Christian and Melissa Briggs, $335,000.

10715 N. Dana Drive, Peoria: Doe H. Kim and Chee H. Choi to Austin Healy and Lauren Bangert, $365,100.

4607 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: Poon H. Kwan and Li N. Nuen to Jeffrey S. and Ginger R. Miller, $390,000.

10921 N. Granite St., Dunlap: Corey and Carly Lynch to Andrew and Clare Frankenreider, $425,000.

2609 W. Carrington Court, Dunlap: Muhammad R. Khan and Huma Shamim to Adam and Christa Bowen, $429,500.

4904 N. Deermeadow Drive, Peoria: Matthew E. Kontz and Maria C. Herrera de Kontz to 384 Holdings LLC, $510,000.

9818 N. Golden Oak Court, Peoria: Kevin D. and Lisa A. Schoeplein to Natalie and Nels Pedersen, $639,000.

7713 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria: Petersen Companies LLC to Plaza West UNK LLC, $1,110,287.

5804 W. Plank Road, Peoria: DGOGBELLEVUEIL04062022 LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 64 DST, $1,539,217.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1601 Timber Rail Drive, Washington: Eric and Megan Marshall to Daniel J. and Sarah R. Adams, $90,000.

596 Roosevelt St., Creve Coeur: 317 Investments LLC Series Roosevelt to Amber Black Tippit and Luke A. Tippit, $90,000.

602 Ridge St., Washington: Kevyn E. Crawford to Donald R. Huffman, $91,000.

1107 N. 5th St., Pekin: Corey G. Ranney to Angela R. and Ronald F. Dowds, $95,000.

800 Amanda St., Pekin: Joyce I. McCloud to Keith Williams, $95,000.

410 Lotus Lane, Washington: Sarah A. Harper to ANH Properties LLC, $102,000.

1506 N. 14th St., Pekin: Carrie E. and Jason R. Helmig to Dalton J. Wolfe, $105,000.

132 N. McArthur Dr., North Pekin: Deborah and Steve Harris to Isabel Potts, $110,000.

1305 Oak Ridge Ave., Pekin: Christopher M. and Lori F. Prechel to Kenneth D. Mitzelfelt Jr., $112,000.

8387 Illinois Route 29, Green Valley: Charles T. and Lisa C. Schureman to Thomas W. Schureman, $115,000.

250 Briargate Road, Washington: Raymond S. Nutty to David Arstein and Joy Evans, $125,000.

3311 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Kourtney S. Creek to Joshua Rippel, $125,000.

1005 Highview Road, East Peoria: Hannah K. Ingraham to Robert D. Herrold Jr., $135,000.

1002 N. 11th St., Pekin: Carla R. Lamer to Blake A. Zacovic, $135,900.

2239 Hawthorne Place, Washington: Robert S. Brooks to Melissa Andrews and Michael R. Stapleton, $140,000.

2027 Windsor St., Pekin: Gino L. Zapata to Joshua Schmit, $140,000.

14507 Mennonite Church Road, Pekin: Patrick P. and Sheila Miller to Eli Grafton, $165,000.

102 Edgewood Court, East Peoria: Lendus L. Bascum Casey and Rebecca Casey to William R. Clarke III and Shelly Hranka, $175,000.

1501 W. Shore Drive, Pekin: Anna and Troy M. Michels to Erynn Boe and Zachary Larimore, $189,900.

305 E. Greenwood St., Morton: Legina A. and Richard E. Mendenhall to Luke K. and Reagan M. Barrow, $190,000.

606 Sherwood Park Road, Washington: Tammy J. Elliott and Jeanette D. Morse to Bryan Creek, $194,900.

1300 Highview Road, East Peoria: Leanne and Nathaniel Scott to Terrence J. Muench, $195,000.

140 Cedar Ave., Morton: Amanda and Derrick M. Berg to Allison Morris and Dalton Nack, $199,900.

210 Sycamore Ave., Morton: Joseph E. Leibold to Robert L. Becraft Jr., $210,000.

308 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Patsy Hurst to Sheila B. and Thomas G. West, $225,000.

120 Crestwood Drive, East Peoria: Susan D. Tomsovic to Peter J. Schmitt, $225,000.

203 Clark St., Morton: Randy L. and Terry J. Thomas to Paul L. Bullock and Noah C. Sepich, $230,000.

804 Hillcrest Drive, Washington: Rebecca R. and Timothy A. Gleason to Adam D. and Ashley S. Coventry, $240,000.

303 Locust St., Washington: Steven W. Martin and Shiela A. Whitford to Brian J. Simpson, $244,000.

119 E. Holland St., Washington: Carole M. and Patrick F. Echols to Lahni and Rafael Verduzco Munguia, $255,000.

2808 Addison Court, #5, Pekin: Audrey A. Cammack to Elaine V. and William F. Killus, $272,900.

117 Heatherview Drive, East Peoria: Freddy A. and Lestel M. Escorcia to Joseph Campbell and Deziree Vaughn, $275,000.

104 Oakmoor Drive, East Peoria: Sean and Sondra Schaffer to Derrick and Tessa Runyon, $275,000.

103 Country Lake Drive, Pekin: Eric D. and Janeie C. Goeken to Derek and Heidi Curless, $299,900.

1031 Dallas Road, Washington: Donna L. and Ralph R. Stief to David A. and Tracy L. Lucas, $340,000.

1511 Santa Fe Road, Washington: David A. and Tracy L. Lucas to Joel D. and Monica L. Brooks, $345,000.

124 Barrington Place, Morton: Karen A. Tarbuck to Robert D. Mason, $360,000.

500 S. Main St., Morton: Jacqueline M. and Peter D. Altenberger to Courtney N. and Robert A. Hines, $366,000.

223 Elgin Ave., Washington: Adam D. and Wendy C. Haight to Victoria Ruskey, $409,900.

303 Gillman Ave., Washington: Karen A. and Randall J. Reynolds to Laurie A. and Patrick J. Weber, $411,500.

220 Hickory Lane, Pekin: Elaine V. and William F. Killus to Janet and Scott Myers, $420,000.

2711 N. Main St., East Peoria: Meyer Enterprises LLC to 3935 E. Washington St. LLC, $450,000.

220 S. Rhode Island Ave., Morton: Christopher S. and Wendy J. Vastine to Amanda M. and Nicholas W. Allen, $575,000.

70 Diamond Point, Morton: Megan and Ryan Myers to Christopher and Dana McKenna, $700,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

1503 Big Red Drive, Metamora: Temple Roe to Casey and Johan Sosa de la Cruz, $160,000.

Parcel Number 16-08-206-009, Woodford County: Shayona Inc. to Sunshine One LLC, $215,000.

508 E. Clay St., El Paso: Zac and Tiffany Moline to Colton K. and Jessica R. Scott, $246,820.

