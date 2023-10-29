Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 29, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 16, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
5715 N. Eugenia Lane, Peoria Heights: Scott M. Mullvain to Daniel R. Utley, $80,000.
914 W. Purtscher Drive, Peoria: David B. Bryant to Brandon and Whitney Adams, $88,100.
1213 E. Hines Ave., Peoria Heights: Matthew W. and Lisa A. Waibel to Hudson Spear, $92,700.
2141 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Connie M. Abraham to Karl J. Zdansky, $95,000.
500 W. Lakewood Ave., Peoria: Arturo Guadalajara to Rachel Lockett, $100,000.
530 S. Santa Fe Ave., Princeville: Hayley and Ryan Vahle to Erin M. and Kaleb L. Murdock, $102,000.
5127 N. Renwood St., Peoria: Judith K. and Willie Doerr Jr. to Andrew Myers, $105,000.
5928 N. Wacker Drive, Peoria: Rodney Cowling to Hackathorn Properties LLC, $105,000.
813 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Matthew J. Dylewski to Brandon Reed, $105,900.
311 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Michael L. and Deborah A. Whetstone to LT Properties LLC, $110,000.
12409 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Troy and Erin Rudd to Brandon Lawrence, $120,000.
2805 S. Hilton Lane, Peoria: Daniel R. Utley to Brenden R. Strickler, $122,000.
4408 W. Andover Drive, Peoria: Aaron L. and Megan J. Ponce Landaverde to Peggy Whaley, $124,000.
2631 W. Overhill Road, Peoria: Beverly J. Gillig and Leann L. Scovil to Shawanda Williams, $125,500.
3944 W. Creighton Terrace, Peoria: Scott Guede to Joshua W. Thomas, $130,000.
1629 W. Lamont Ave., Peoria: Patricia A. Wade to Daniel and Janet Hellige, $131,600.
5026 W. Mahark Lane, Peoria: George P. Shamrock Jr. to Kim Stanley, $135,000.
600 E. Fourth St., Glasford: Timothy M. Doss to Jacob Montgomery and Kelsey Meyer, $139,900.
782 E. Poplett Hollow Road, Peoria: Maria C. Stenzel to Francesca and Mason Corder, $143,000.
902 E. Willcox Ave., Peoria: Elmer T. and Kertrina Y. Dickerson to Jeremy Booker and Audrey Martinez, $144,000.
738 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights: Austin Tjaden to Kerry A. Keating and Kimberly King, $147,500.
6 Alexander Lane, Bartonville: Stacy L. Worms to Jannelle King, $155,000.
1415 N. Cole Court, Peoria: Melissa A. and Brian Hartmann to Mason T. Coggins and Jennifer L. Harmison, $155,000.
4544 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Eloise A. Meister and Leah Olsen to Tejas A. Sardar, $175,000.
11217 N. Oakwood Drive, Peoria: Jo Ellen Boyer to Megan C. Reed, $175,000.
809 W. Country Meadows Lane, Peoria: Jo Ellen Elwood and Rhoda M. Seggebruch to Judith C. Stewart, $187,500.
3403 W. King James Road, Peoria: Faraz A. Baig Mirza and Saheema Fatima to Alihaider Maniar and Anjum Gandhi, $190,000.
3928 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Angelina Dumigron to Ryan Hess, $195,000.
903 W. Shenandoah Drive, Peoria: Dennis C. and Rhonda S. Schielein to John P. and Dawn Gillum, $210,000.
5200 N. Knoxville Ave., #209S, Peoria: Margaret A. Schussele to William and Lynne C. Cummins, $225,000.
16032 N. Portage St., Chillicothe: Kenneth M. Mrazek and Angela S. Wilson to Rand Kuhlman and Christy Stein, $225,000.
10822 N. Dorset St., Peoria: Elizabeth J. McGarvey to Marc G. and Michelle L. Minor, $287,000.
4011 W. Crimson Road, Dunlap: AMG Real Properties III LLC to Georges C. Kawkabani and Gretta A. Rjaily, $378,500.
2305 W. Chandler Court, Peoria: Valerie L. Hall and Angela L. Houlihan to Robert E. and Mary E. Brophy, $379,900.
9326 W. Smithville Road, Mapleton: Edward J., David P., Eric M. and Douglas P. Ward and Mary Ward Smith to Eric M. and Douglas P. Ward and Mary Smith Ward, $380,000.
5210 W. Fieldstone Drive, Peoria: Donald A. and Heidi B. Mitzelfelt to Rajesh and Aditi Bhargava, $420,000.
1101 W. Garfield Ave., Bartonville: GSD Property Management LLC to Bhoomi Ink LLC, $499,000.
9428 N. Philander Chase, Brimfield: Erik and Lana Peterson to Clay and Catherine Rear, $510,000.
10904 N. Hunters Trail Court, Dunlap: James V. and Susan K. Wunder to Aaron and Jessica Hensley, $510,900.
1841 E. Beach Ave., Peoria Heights: Thomas E. and Joyce L. Spurgeon to Michael J. and Molly V. Miller, $715,000.
128 SW Monroe St., Peoria: Pere Marquette Garage Holdings LLC to Shreem Garage LLC, $1,500,000.
533 Main St., Peoria: Pere Marquette Non Historic Holdings LLC to Shreem Non Historic LLC, $4,350,000.
501 Main St., Peoria: Pere Marquette Historic Holdings LLC to Shreem Pere Historic LLC, $14,141,845.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
312 Prince St., Pekin: Sonya L. Carter to Shane Covey and Nicole Wills, $81,500.
301 E. Third St., Delavan: Resurrection Construction LLC to Heather J. Bluhm, $90,000.
404 E. Tazewell St., Tremont: Kendra L. and Robert L. Goff to Jared and Kelsey Neville, $90,000.
116 Hawthorne Circle, Creve Coeur: Donald R. Ginz Jr., Lorraine F. Howard Ginz and Michael V. Ginz to Kyle Janssen, $100,000.
201 Harding Blvd., East Peoria: Christina M. Haig to Marla E. Searle, $100,000.
317 Shadoway Drive, East Peoria: Joyce E. Thomas to Phillip B. Flowers and Eric A. Salzer, $100,000.
320 S. Sampson St., Tremont: Voos Industries LLC to Bridgette A. Voos, $101,000.
1017 Buff St., Pekin: Tina Grafton to Robert McNeal and Jacqueline Sturgis, $115,000.
2122 Dominion Ave., Pekin: Rory J. Klein to Truman E. Schuch, $118,450.
103 E. Forest Ave., East Peoria: Micah Bouillon to Alex O'Brien, $128,000.
411 Brookcrest Drive, Washington: Lantern Properties LLC to Virginia A. Mitchell, $132,000.
215 Court Drive, Washington: Bree and Daniel Denny to Nikole Kohorst, $140,000.
607 W. Shore Drive, Pekin: Edward J. and Lezlie A. Padgen to Brandon E. Johnson, $145,000.
903 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Tracy L. Joos to Randal M. Kowalski, $149,000.
Parcel Number 12-12-16-400-001, Tazewell County: James M. Gould and Hancock Realty Partners LLC to Bradley D. Sauder, $155,916.
1813 Valencia Place, Pekin: Kelly J. Berry to Jason Breidel and Candice Farmer, $159,000.
404 W. Jefferson St., Tremont: Thelma E. Schmidgall to Braden L. and Elita G. Nafziger, $166,000.
104 Kenvir Ave., East Peoria: Dean W. Paulos to Christian Ritter, $170,000.
105 Circuit Court, East Peoria: Carissa and David Yeager to Joshua Zaiser, $172,000.
503 Muller Road, East Peoria: Cody and Kaitlin M. Margetis to Terry L. Palmer, $179,900.
25678 Longview Road, Hopedale: Britney L. Boerma to Brandon and Danielle Whitaker, $200,000.
1432 Eagle Ave., Washington: Mitchell A. Lahood to Andrew H. Peterson, $235,500.
2105 Granada, Pekin: Brodie and Skylyn Oberle to Brad and Bridgette Clements, $235,500.
1201 Hawthorne Ave., East Peoria: Steven L. and Vickie L. Smith to Blaine and Tasha Dacci, $249,900.
117 Hoffer Lane, East Peoria: John and Kathleen S. Van Wagenen to Max O. Starr, $259,900.
27 Northmoor Court, Morton: Carolyn M. Gold to Xun Chen and Penghe Qu, $280,000.
155 Cracklewood Lane, East Peoria: Jeffrey T. and Kelli J. Ball to Kyle R. Gilmore, $280,000.
1 Kara Court, Washington: Nikole T. and Patrick M. Kohorst to Nedivelil and Rosey Antony, $290,000.
1207 Audobon Drive, Pekin: Alexandra M. Hurtado and Robert M. Sgambelluri to Simon and Tiffany Grimm, $310,000.
418 Harbor Pointe Drive, East Peoria: Lynne C. and William Cummins to Patrick Caplis, $330,000.
340 Caroline St., Pekin: Lledem Properties LLC to Caroline Eight LLC, $335,000.
207 Amelia Drive, East Peoria: Abigail M. and Jeffrey D. Schmidgall to Erik and Lana Peterson, $350,000.
Parcel Number 12-12-15-300-003, Tazewell County: George E. Gould and Hancock Realty Partners LLC to Gary R. Jacob, $617,868.
28922 Kentuckiana Drive, Mackinaw: Michael S. Tromp to Thomas J. Arkell, $1,417,000.
Parcel Numbers 21-21-13-100-003 and 21-21-12-100-004, Tazewell County: Gerald L. and Susan M. Nafziger to Colin M. and Lynelle E. Steidinger, $2,268,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
316 E. Chatham St., Metamora: Kristopher J. Wettstein to Cody A. Wettstein, $125,000.
514 E. Chatham St., Metamora: Michael L. and Victoria L. Kennel to John P. Callaway, $129,500.
220 S. Spring St., Metamora: Merlin C. Guth to Morgan Dalpiaz, $135,000.
108 E. College Ave., Eureka: Roman Catholic Diocese of Peoria Illinois to Mark and Lisa Schmidgall, $150,000.
1273 Millpoint Road, East Peoria: Richard F. and Mary E. O'Rourke to Jennifer Leach, $206,000.
403 W. Michigan Ave., Metamora: Sandra R. Linn, Lisa A. Obery and Larry A. and Garry E. Finch to Sean F. and Lisa R. Mullins, $252,100.
1003 White Horse Trail, Metamora: Christopher and Alicia Urban to Roberto J. Ordonez, $256,000.
Parcel Numbers 14-20-300-001, 14-19-200-005, 14-19-400-004 and 14-20-100-021, Woodford County: Raejean Wilbanks to Craig D. Blunier, $256,453.
1723 County Road 2200N, Washburn: Karen S. Hoeschele to Jayden R. and Taylor R. Salisbury, $265,000.
1466 Lourdes Road, Metamora: Robert S. and Teresa A. Caplinger to Cartus Financial Corporation, $300,000.
347 Whispering Oaks Drive, Metamora: Mathew G. and Katrina A. Sheets to Cody and Kaitlin Margetis, $305,000.
Parcel Number 13-14-300-005, Woodford County: Jonathan D. Blunier to Michael J. Blunier, $581,250.
Parcel Numbers 14-20-100-021 and 12-20-300-001, Woodford County: Raejean Wilbanks to Elaine M. Blunier, $1,106,942.
