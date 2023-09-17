Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Sept. 17, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Sept. 4, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
622 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Barbara J. Ordaz to Matthew Weiler, $78,000.
520 W. Loucks Ave., Peoria: Storm A. Schulten to Victor Y. Rosario, $85,000.
2205 W. Barker Ave., West Peoria: Matthew W. Waibel to Minimum Square Feet LLC, $85,000.
104 N. Fifth St., Dunlap: John R. and Jennifer L. Hoffman to David and Natalie Akerele, $88,000.
1406 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Linda Keown to Joshua Avery, $89,900.
9204 S. Powell Road, Peoria: James L. and Teena M. Brandt to David F. and Michelle R. Koeppel, $90,000.
1207 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Rodney L. Lochbaum and Brande Shelton to Nasa Heights LLC, $92,500.
516 N. Magnolia St., Elmwood: Jeffrey T. and Marla L. Tuggle to Frederick O. and Pamela L. Paige, $94,000.
3407 W. Grimson Ave., Peoria: Heather Cassady and Emilee Goad to Dalton Sherman, $98,000.
4424 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights: Eric W. and Teresa G. Ebert to Beth Reusch, $102,000.
7205 N. Lakeside Court, Peoria: Joseph A. and Sarah E. Kneip to Yunus Topcan, $110,000.
1423 W. Circle Road, Peoria: Hannah Wozniak to RPA Legacy LLC, $114,990.
217 N. Jackson St., Brimfield: Lauren E. and Jade Noard to John J. and Susan R. Price, $116,994.
736 SW Washington St., Peoria: JP Riverfront Development Companies to Ava Kamm, $122,500.
807 N. Cherry Lane, Peoria: Lori L. Collins, Dawn M. Michael and Beth N. Draper to Benjamin Jones, $130,000.
1705 W. Cloverdale Road, Chillicothe: Paul E. and Lisa D. Strope to Lydia A. Smith, $140,000.
300 W. Oakridge Ave., Peoria: Gary B. Billerbeck to Jennifer L. Reynolds Sheets, $140,000.
4601 N. Clarewood Ave., Peoria: Mark W. and Linda S. Joseph to Paul D. and Megan L. Todd, $144,500.
511 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Justin McCalvin to Jinky and Ric Manrique, $145,000.
2220 E. Poplar Lane, Peoria Heights: Gregory A. and Cynthia James to On the Water Holdings LLC, $145,700.
5624 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Megan D. Carter to Cosmin and Livia Oancea, $151,000.
3025 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Megan Krowlek to Erin Ridgely, $165,000.
7007 N. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: Josh and Leslie Rudnicky to Alyssa Emanuelson, $165,000.
5221 W. Mahark Lane, Peoria: Gerald L. and Jean A. Riedlinger and Janet M. Gordon to Elliott Gordon, $165,000.
5431 N. Robinhood Drive, Peoria: Evan and Reilly Monroe to Nathan B. Mueller, $166,000.
9731 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Avery and Ashley Jordan to Nicolas Surratt, $169,000.
3137 W. Chartwell Road, Peoria: SLJR LLC to Donald E. and Kimberly A. Wagner, $170,000.
10613 N. Dale St., Peoria: Fritz and Jennifer F. Schoenbein to Evan C. and Reilly L. Monroe, $172,000.
2111 W. Newman Parkway, Peoria: Margaret L. Wright to Eric Holesome and Faity Newby, $177,500.
101 N. Second St., Dunlap: Greg and Tina Perino to Brian C. Redington, $179,000.
5008 W. Hartwood Court, Peoria: George Danzer Jr. to Jared R. and Steevy C. Garrett, $180,000.
9509 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Richard and Nancy Durand to Avery and Ashley Jordan, $185,000.
11801 W. Route 150, Brimfield: David Cox to Samuel L. and Juliene J. Hoerr, $200,988.
107 E. Clinton St., Brimfield: Paul D. and Hailey E. Dye to Emily A. and Andrew D. Mathias, $220,000.
1916 N. Ellory Road, Peoria: Kristin Bell to Michael L. and Deborah A. Whetstone, $230,000.
1011 S. Johanson Road, Peoria: David L. Quick Jr., Amanda Lux and Brandon Quick to Dhinesh Selvaraj and Shilpa S. Raju, $230,000.
11422 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Marie P. Zarley and Angela Ardis to Mayank and Nirzari Mehta, $240,000.
5719 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Road, Edwards: Jamie R. Metz to Jacob Weck and Karley Bates, $242,000.
5200 N. Knoxville Ave., #207N, Peoria: Kyle J. Dzapo to Scott and Theresa Sutton, $250,000.
4021 S. Fauser Lane, Mapleton: Christopher W. and Heather M. Marsh to Justin and Kassie S. Granter, $324,900.
10811 N. Fieldgrove Drive, Dunlap: Michael Newman to Michael and Jody Brooks, $325,000.
5022 N. Park Place, Peoria Heights: Sarah J. Meagher to Andrew Marrack and Amanda Penland, $333,000.
443 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: Sean and Lori E. Allen to Alex and Elizabeth Slater, $340,000.
7277 N. Whippoorwill Lane, Peoria: Muthukumar Trichy and Visalakshi Sankaran, $340,000.
2636 W. Stonehenge Court, Peoria: Laurie Shanderson to Saurabh Pandey and Meenakshi Paul, $355,000.
7404 N. Regent Place, Peoria: Erin O'Brien to Thomas J. Peterson Jr. and Elizabeth M. Lonergan, $370,000.
8317 W. Coyote Creek Drive, Peoria: David and Norilyn Gitz to Patrick Lavery, $404,000.
15400 W. Brimfield-Jubilee Road, Brimfield: Jeffrey J. and Heidi A. Mueller to Cartus Financial Corporation, $420,000.
15400 W. Brimfield-Jubilee Road, Brimfield: Cartus Financial Corporation to Terry and Marilyn Cordis, $420,000.
11618 N. Glenshire Drive, Dunlap: Michael W. and Julie L. Richardson to Erin W. and Justin R. Dikeman, $422,000.
203 NE Jefferson Ave., Peoria: President Place Ltd. to Joseph M. Borsberry, $500,000.
1310 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: PH Samuel Condos LLC to Heights Properties LLC, $525,000.
10125 W. Bridgeport Way, Hanna City: Molly A. and Jonathan L. Jenkins to Scott D. Perkins and Bobby J. Brown, $635,000.
1139 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: James R. Munns to Lopez LLC, $650,000.
327 W. Valleyview Court, Peoria: Jason R. and Jennifer L. Koch to Ryan and Stephanie Phillips, $700,000.
4026 N. Illinois Ave., Peoria Heights: Core Illinois Avenue LLC to Tviansu LLC, $1,275,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
Parcel Numbers 05-05-06-408-015 and 05-05-06-408-016, Tazewell County: Debra and Eric Nelson to Brianna N. Wilkerson, $86,500.
1406 Jefferson St., Pekin: Janet L. Lajennesse to Alexis A. Meints, $88,500.
209 S. West St., Tremont: Jacob M. Mundy to Stephen Gartlan and Thomas Vamvakos, $92,000.
1509 N. 11th St., Pekin: Edmund F. and Jody D. McFarlin to Jennifer and Paul Nash, $100,000.
212 Radisson Road, Marquette Heights: Kelly Ward to Sharon R. Killian, $115,000.
1309 S. Ninth St., Pekin: Keith A. and Rusty J. Vest to Kayla B. and Zachary L. Valdez and Randy W. and Yavonne M. Vest, $115,000.
100 Linden Lane, East Peoria: Michelle M. Inman to Joey Inman, $130,000.
612 Spring St., Washington: Brian J. and Jensenn Simpson to Carolyn L. and Thomas A. Welch, $136,000.
108 W. Holly Drive, Washington: Brian, Kevin and Teresa Birmingham to Keith and Shawn Reber, $139,900.
124 Pontiac Road, Marquette Heights: Randy W. and Trisha Bumbalough to Carter Bumbalough and Marissa Lee, $140,000.
1814 Columbus Drive, Pekin: Micah Bouillon to Ian Krueger, $157,500.
1055 Mallard Way, Washington: Michael W. Cox and Danielle F. Van Meenen to Michael Petravick, $165,000.
116 N. Behrens Ave., Washington: Erwin and Roger Phillips and Heidi Ward to Heights Properties LLC, $165,000.
Parcel Number 13-13-10-301-015, Tazewell County: Brittney and Zach Castleman to Rebekah A. Witvoet, $167,500.
1003 Mary St., Pekin: Shelly Penning to Bethanne M. Dornan and Terri Funk, $171,750.
33 Kenton St., Mackinaw: Bryan and Jessica A. Doyle to Collin J. and Grace H. Soliday, $180,000.
404 W. Washington St., Tremont: Colin M. and Lynelle E. Steidinger to Benjamin D. and Coreena M. Kaiser, $200,000.
2106 Willow St., Pekin: Dana L. and Steve M. Hillyer to Jeremiah Tish, $225,000.
102 Cotton Lane, East Peoria: John T. Schmitt Jr. to Ashley G. McDonald and Kyle T. Ripp, $225,000.
850 Sunset Road, Morton: Tracey J. Greenwood to Autumn and Tyler Richardson, $230,000.
1108 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin: Charles R. and Debra K. Schermerhorn to Jill Baker, $245,000.
1933 Stoneridge, Washington: Elizabeth Moore to Ashley E. and Maxwell J. Daniels, $245,000.
125 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Jacob and Jordan Cone to Madeline Schaffer and Matthew E. Trimble, $245,000.
504 Newcastle Drive, Mackinaw: Jacob C. and Taylore R. Davis to Gail L. and Robert R. Israel, $256,900.
10201 Hickory Road, Tremont: Gail L. and Robert R. Israel to Jennifer L. and Mark A. Whitcomb, $269,900.
112 Eastwood Drive, East Peoria: Robby M. and Tracy J. Ellis to Tonaio Johnson II and Latrice Younger, $276,000.
15830 Herberger Road, Mackinaw: Charlene A. and Clyde C. Knobloch to Austin R. and Daniel A. Fogle, $328,500.
26 Maple Ridge Drive, Morton: John and Tara Veltman to Donna J., Christopher J. and Heather R. Monroe, $455,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
207 S. Major St., Eureka: Linda M. and Robert T. Williamson to Kevin Ball, $155,990.
112 Melody Lane, East Peoria: Dalton Sherman and Taylor L. Plowman to Linda and Robert Williamson, $222,500.
302 Bittersweet Ave., Germantown Hills: Jarrette and Russell Mathis to Cusack Properties LLC, $245,000.
308 Windsor Drive, Germantown Hills: Allen and Kelly J. Taylor to Jeffrey J. and Morgan A. Rebholz, $540,000.
