Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Sept. 10, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of August 28, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
3444 W. Dorchester Ridge, Unit E, Peoria: Erwin and Theresa Towne to Wendy Nunnally, $80,000.
3445 W. Dorchester Ridge, Unit F, Peoria: Abraham, Sherly and Emil George to Vern R. and Christine F. Grabbe, $81,000.
7133 N. Terra Vista Drive, Peoria: Taylor R. Hougham to James H. and Debra S. Rada, $85,000.
701 E. Thrush Ave., Peoria: Deborah L. Jackson and Thomas W. Staub to Luke E. and Shaey E. McMillan, $85,000.
543 S. Byron Court, Peoria: Randy E. Pugh to Jessica Phillips, $92,000.
5221 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Melbert L. Lafary to Patricia Bloomquist, $95,000.
1913 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Margaret E. Rubin to Vanessa Garcia, $96,000.
217 E. Frances Ave., Peoria: Austin D. Brandstatter to Clara Ash, $99,900.
5618 & 5624 N. Withershin Point, Peoria: Timothy F. Shea to Brian J. Monge, $100,000.
3108 & 3116 W. Pilgrims Way: Lamb Builders Inc. to Chaitanya Nallamothu and Rakheechandra Kolli, $101,500.
1715 W. Ayres Ave., Peoria: Joseph E. and Lynn C. McMenamin to Rodney and Janet M. Lewis, $105,000.
720 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Stephanie S. Johnson to Heights Properties LLC, $105,000.
5910 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: Charles Z. Owens to Paris Parker and Dyricus Edwards, $106,500.
606 W. Joan Ave., Peoria: David B. Bryant to Lisa R. Schell, $113,000.
1119 W. Westwood Drive, Peoria: TBT Properties LLC to Blackcrane LLC, $115,000.
4805 N. Edgebrook Drive, Peoria: David B. Bryant to Two Oak Properties LLC, $115,000.
4022 W. Courtland St., Peoria: Lawrence Jackson and Dashina Austin to Destine Henry, $115,500.
605 E. Fourth St., Glasford: Chris Harris to Evan J. Rynearson, $125,000.
4705 W. Sandron Ave., Bartonville: Jennifer A. Calicotte to Zachary Vonrohr, $125,000.
3913 W. Virden Drive, Peoria: Micah Bouillon to Darlene Pherigo and Brent I. Nimmo, $126,500.
12815 W. Center St., Hanna City: Dustin Sacco and Katie L. Davis to Quinton Fultz, $128,000.
1726 W. Blackberry Lane, Peoria: Garret and Erin Brown to ANH Properties LLC, $128,500.
811 E. Behrends Ave., Peoria: Steven Wilcox to Tyvon Davis, $130,000.
16 Lauterbach Drive, Bartonville: Kenneth E. Eyer to Joryn and Latasha M. Parker, $132,000.
3700 W. Warwick Drive, Peoria: Jesus M. and Amelia Rodriguez to Amber and April Drummond, $138,000.
1515 N. Santa Fe Ave., Chillicothe: Dale N. and Meredith Bishop to Jessica Monohon, $145,000.
3902 N. Walround Lane, Peoria: Carey and David Gibbons to Monique Williams, $146,123.
1807 N. Park Ave., Peoria: Kristal Kolditz to Hugh D. and Debra Gill, $150,000.
1306 W. Parkside Drive, Peoria: Taylor and Kali Huber to Asiakai K. and Laurence Henderson, $155,000.
7528 W. Redwing Drive, Peoria: Mary C. Smith to Barbara and Pamela Castle, $159,000.
5045 N. Montclair Ave., Peoria Heights: W Investment Group LLC to David and Natalie Akerele, $160,000.
5825 N. Mar Vista Drive, Peoria: Nathaniel E. Bartell to Aaron M. Niebuhr, $168,000.
629 W. Knoll Crest Drive, Peoria: George and Gail Sebree to Noah and Libby Bennington, $170,000.
3315 N. Parish Ave., Peoria: Justin W. and Erica J. Haller to Christopher and Larry Mills, $171,000.
4010 N. Devon Lane, Peoria: Bridget Daly to Clint Kochler, $175,100.
7721 W. Redwing Drive, Peoria: Judy A. Chance to Adam Morris and Elissa Chapin, $182,000.
311 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Alaa Alzarkani to Karina Rocha, $183,000.
1907 SW Adams St., Peoria: Tim L. Taylor Piston Revolutions LLC Series Revolutionary Properties, $205,000.
610 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: M4 Properties LLC and Central Illinois Investments LLC to Joshua J. Yetter and Elizabeth M. Jaegle, $206,500.
5248 N. Merrimac Ave., Peoria: Sherrill F. and Mary S. Campbell to Brian T. and Marcia D. Lough, $210,000.
4004 S. Geber Road, Trivoli: Curtis B. Jenkins to Jared Wing, $212,000.
6914 N. Flagstone Court, Peoria: Jerard and Nancy J. Kelch to Nicholas and Cynthia Swinarski, $212,000.
5719 W. Overland Pass, Peoria: Lyndsi Finn to Dustyn R. and Lucinda Elliott, $214,000.
1403 W. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Randall H. and Cynthia L. Spurgeon to Venkat R. Kakollu and Sumithra C. Prathipati, $215,000.
10432 W. Prince Valiant Court, Mapleton: James D. and Phyllis A. Walkup to Richard S. and Nancy S. Durand, $219,000.
307 N. Morgan St., Elmwood: James and Judy Jackson to Kelly Rath, $223,000.
409 S. Keller St., Bartonville: KWG LLC to Hiwot Adane Properties LLC, $230,000.
2208 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Sachin S. Deshmukh and Dipali M. Rote to Shanmuga B. Subban and Femina A.S. Antonysamy, $260,150.
306 E. Oak Park Drive, Peoria: Terrence and Sue A. Johnson to Shane McCann, $266,000.
1015 N. Country Lane, Peoria: Corbin and Mahleia Kentner to Steven Wilcox Sr. and Mijamneu C. Buckner, $285,000.
10612 N. Dana Drive, Peoria: Anastasios C. and Elizabeth S. Theodoropoulos to Jonathan S. and Julie B. Folsom, $295,000.
11504 N. Brians Way, Dunlap: Greg Thompson to Vatsala Katiyar and Ishaan Vohra, $300,000.
215 W. Lindy Lane, Peoria: Daryl and Tiffany Surber to Melodi Green, $303,000.
3606 N. Breckenridge Court, Peoria: Clifford S. and Jodie Vieira to Alec Murphy and Eliza Peters, $307,000.
2621 NE Adams St., Peoria: Tonys Market Inc. to Balaji 4 U LLC, $325,000.
11008 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to William and Colleen Nix, $349,900.
2616 W. Whittington Way, Dunlap: Pradeep R. Gudur and Sai D. Narra to Nagesh K. Dogiparthi and Johnsy L. Chakka, $370,000.
7645 W. Chestnut Drive, Edwards: Michael P. and Patsy K. McWhirter to Jamie R. Metz and Melissa L. Kelch, $395,000.
1307 W. Stoney Walk Way, Chillicothe: Preferred Homes Inc. to John F. and Diana M. Read, $420,000.
6905 S. Saddlebrook Drive, Mapleton: Thomas and Carla Edwards to Patrick M. and Tricia M. Phelan, $425,000.
7017 N. Vauxhall Place, Peoria: Ajay T. and Nilakshi Warhekar to Sivacharan Buddhavarapu and Isha Bhatt, $435,000.
3817 W. Grove Mill Court, Dunlap: Aaron and Angela Power to Steven J. and Claire E. Hodel, $435,000.
2203 W. Dover Court, Dunlap: Scott A. and Theresa A. Sutton to Sarbjit Singh and Navinderjeet Kaur, $457,000.
3410 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Susan L. and William R. Morton to Susan L. Catt, $495,000.
6503 W. Sommer Place, Edwards: Brian M. and Lecia B. Wardle to Chen Wang and Jyssika Spray, $500,000.
4605 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Daniel E. O'Brien MD LLC to Padraig and Sara O'Shea, $585,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
132 Catherine St., East Peoria: James Mason to Cheryl Carson, $79,900.
1419 Jefferson St., Pekin: Marc J. Wells to Ryan T. Block, $83,000.
240 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur: Dora L. Clark and Wyvonne Mernick to Alex R. Burtsfield, $86,000.
1300 Royal Ave., Pekin: Deborah K. and Michael Kowalski to Brian Krizan, $90,000.
808 W. 3rd St., Delavan: Heidi L. Zimmerman to Breyanne N. Nickles, $95,000.
1224 S. 6th St., Pekin: Jaime L. Alton to Marriah Boley, $105,000.
407 Groveland St., Creve Coeur: Mackenzie Rambaud to Shawn Rakestraw, $113,000.
111 Fairview Ave., East Peoria: Kassie Granter to Brandon Moreau, $113,600.
1403 Summer Court, Pekin: Lumax Futures LLC to Jessica Strzelczyk, $115,000.
7 Richardson Court, Pekin: Kevin and Meghan Matthews to Amy Schurman, $120,000.
218 Radisson Road, Marquette Heights: Megan and Ryan Short to Claus P. and Glenda K. Carlson, $125,250.
612 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: Michal Bouillon to Christine Dewan and Bobbie Jo Legg, $129,000.
414 Stout Drive, Mackinaw: Nancy M. Kemper to Kelly J. and William G. Center, $130,000.
1421 Lake St., Pekin: James T. Pribble IV to Weston Feucht, $130,000.
116 Bondurant St., Washington: Teresa L. Behrends to Sara Hamilton and Marison Rios, $135,000.
304 Parkway Drive, Pekin: James M., Laura and Yolanda S. Stamper to David B. and Quin S. Graves, $139,000.
132 Shoshone Drive, East Peoria: Amy M. Bashusen to Joshua Hemmele and Tawny Johnson, $139,900.
304 Rainbow Drive, Creve Coeur: David and Deanna Detar to Davey and Kimberly Winchell, $144,900.
412 N. Greenfield St., Tremont: Amanda J. and Kyle G. Waremburg to Seth D. Keever, $145,000.
112 Timber Lane, East Peoria: Bobby E., Carolyn S. and Christopher B. Barnhill to Abigail E. and Michael R. Hickman, $147,500.
301 S. Pine St., Washington: Amy K. and Scott M. Longhurst to Jessica J. Bielema and Shane M. Robinson, $150,000.
132 Crecent Ave., East Peoria: Jacob Pettit and Sarah Stewart to Kuzel G. Marousek, $154,000.
512 S. Main St., Morton: Christopher and Rosemary A. Doyle to Gage Smith, $158,000.
3 Elizabeth Way, Mackinaw: Kelsey Dielfield to Vincent R. Kilbride, $158,000.
203 Daniel Parkway, Washington: Nikole Hasty to Kimberley A. Sams, $160,000.
509 W. Muller Road, East Peoria: McCoy Rental Properties LLC to Cory and Rachael Johnson, $163,000.
104 Topping Court, East Peoria: Paula L. Bosch to Kevin Dwyer, $165,000.
132 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria: Betty and Bob W. Dobbins to Melinda Bachman, $170,000.
306 Stuber Court, Tremont: Austin, Madison, Mark A. and Michael K. Scott to Clifford N. and Liza Stanton, $171,000.
1703 Deppert Ave., Pekin: Robert K. Steinbach to Sara L. and Westley W. Hoyle, $179,900.
405 S. Glen Ave., Morton: Bryan and Miranda Green to Andrea and Corbin Bogle, $180,000.
100 Yates Road, Marquette Heights: Brenda L. Alink to Travis L. Wiseman, $180,000.
411 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington: Chad E. Stroud to Jack Ellett, $185,000.
633 Simon Drive, East Peoria: Heather N. Seyko to Lindsey Storm, $187,000.
Parcel Number 21-21-13-100-003, Tazewell County: Rebecca J. Arkell to Gerald L. Nafziger, $189,000.
341 E. Fernwood St., Morton: Dakota and Natalie Bennington to Jared M. Holliday and Alesa N. Wilson, $197,000.
1104 Dixon St., Washington: Richard A. Benson Jr. to Crystal N. and Ryan T. Sunley, $214,000.
416 S. Maple St., Minier: Deborah L. Forbes to Chloe A. and Josh S. Kindred, $220,000.
132 N. Sixth Ave., Morton: Daniel and Kesha Wenninger to One Thirty Two Investments LLC, $234,900.
802 Yorkshire Court, Washington: Barbara E. Fleming to Ashley and Drew A. Vandorsten, $240,000.
132 Farmview Court, East Peoria: Kevin R. and Leigh Slavens to Christy A. and John E. Williams, $250,000.
909 Hampton Road, Washington: Ethan and Megan Presley to Jill M. Karcher, $275,000.
209 E. Fernwood St., Morton: Edward C. and Michele M. Grant to Dakota and Natalie Bennington, $277,000.
988 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Courtney and Philip S. Allyn to Nathaniel Peplow and Makayla Vanduker, $277,500.
612 North St., Washington: Claire E. and Steven J. Hodel to Candice and Tyler Ditman, $280,000.
903-905 Oak St., Delavan, and 610-612 E. 9th St., Delavan: James B. and Joanne Gourdier to Denise and Doug Litwiller, $300,000.
1934 Colt Drive, Washington: Donald D. and Santa M. Dentino to Hannah E. and Zachary K. Wood, $302,000.
2029 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Jennifer L. and Paul E. Nash to Cindi Horrie, $315,000.
612 Taylor St., Morton: Linda M. and Scott A. Johnson to Candice Feit, $326,500.
124 Fawn Haven Drive, East Peoria: Mary Ann and Scott Holocker to Sherrill Morris, $347,000.
200 Cypress Point, Washington: Bradly M. Butler and Traci A. Lightbody Butler to Cartus Financial Corporation, $355,000.
200 Cypress Point, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to David Slaninka and Donna Verda, $355,000.
657 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Mark S. and Mary E. Dietrich to Jill L. and Mark E. Hitz, $360,000.
712 Evergreen Drive, Washington: Amy M. and Darren B. Meyer to Brandon S. and Megan E. White, $425,000.
18000 Dee Mack Road, Mackinaw: Cheryl A. and Patrick C. Stark to Debra and Matthew Boehm, $430,000.
100 Joseph Court, Washington: Walter Dynda to Joyce and Thomas E. Spurgeon, $480,000.
1616 Indigo Drive, Morton: Alan W. and Michele M. Klein to Michael H. and Pamela A. Wampler, $485,000.
27 Waldheim Road, Morton: Christopher D. and Lisa R. Carroll to Janice V. and Scott F. Shafer, $645,000.
48 Cherry Lane, Morton: Debra S. and Robert D. Crawford to John and Tara Veltman, $664,000.
1800 Broadway St., Pekin: Methodist Services Inc. to County of Tazewell State of Illinois, $2,300,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
607 E. Cruger Ave., Eureka: Matthew J. Hewitt to Alexis Charlton, $113,500.
204 & 206 Susan Lane, Metamora: Carol J. Gittinger to Jeffrey S. and Susan J. Wernsman, $157,500.
Parcel Numbers 06-26-400-006 and 06-26-400-007, Woodford County: Frank A. and Lori K. McKinley to Derek J. and Garret D. Stewart, $195,000.
Parcel Number 14-18-402-059, Woodford County: Gregory and Deborah Furness to Ryan S. and Kelly J. Ball, $216,000.
466 Grebner Road, Metamora: John and Tiffany Stanley to Frank A. Reinsma, $259,900.
211 Bittersweet Ave., Metamora: David H. and Stacey K. Appell to Bryce and Heather Seyko, $299,900.
1042 Woodland Knolls Road, Metamora: Gail L. Kuzel to Karen E. and Theresa J. Tanenbaum, $470,000.
