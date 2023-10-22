Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 22, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 9, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

416 N. Pekin Lane, Hanna City: Charlotte Daugherty to Laura and Miguel Avina, $79,900.

5508 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Coleen Gallaway to Denise Mason, $84,000.

320 W. Peoria St., Elmwood: Richard E. Jr. and Kim N. Elder to Michelle Randle, $88,500.

3200 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Radian Settlement Services to Gino Grivetti, $95,000.

309 E. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Susan A. Jakeman and Mikeal B. Linker to Stephen Polson, $95,000.

1025 E. Corrington Ave., Peoria: SFR3 070 LLC to Kate Olcott, $108,000.

5911 S. Monroe Ave., Bartonville: Eric L. and Carrie J. Marks to Natalie Marks, $117,000.

1712 W. Callender Ave., Peoria: Hannah Ramlo to Evan and Jennifer Stubbs, $120,000.

2701 W. Scenic Drive, Peoria: Brad M. Joseph to Brady Wolpert, $127,000.

2520 W. Marian Court, Peoria: Barbara J. Martin to Edward K. Jones, $130,000.

5327 W. Cisna Road, Peoria: Sherry L. Schleich to Harold Coy, $135,000.

4002 N. Ashton Ave., Peoria: Morgan Dalpiaz to Douglas Curlee, $137,000.

6926 N. Patricia Lane, Peoria: Robert D. Kough to Iemen Elamin and Mai Salih, $140,000.

510 W. Sycamore St., Chillicothe: Dennis L. and Suzette M. Miller to Bradley S. and Kami Lockenvitz, $144,000.

5816 W. Sioux Trail, Peoria: Bette M. Schmidt and Maurice Super to Jessica Greenlee, $144,900.

602 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Sarah A. King to Joshua and Miranda Forsberg, $145,000.

14317 N. Edgewater Drive, Chillicothe: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Cameron A. Wendler and Sydney M. Smith, $149,500.

3510 W. Sylvan Lane, Peoria: Jeffrey A. Cohen to Jonathan R. Crawford, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 15, 2023

829 N. Rebecca Place, Peoria: Brooks O. and Linda L. McDaniel to Branley Ray Partners LLC, $153,000.

Story continues

314 N. Fifth St., Chillicothe: Collin S. Jordan to Jimie C. Fortson, $155,000.

126 E. Oak Park Drive, Peoria: Jeffrey L. and Jamie M. Bennington to Heather Cassady and Emilee Goad, $190,000.

810 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Megan Truitt and Michael Estes to Emily Buenting, $206,500.

1411 N. Glenwood Ave., Peoria: Kenneth Perhay to Kimberly and Raul Giraldo, $215,000.

5809 N. Old Orchard Drive, Peoria: Il Young and Mae Rhee Kim to Elvis Taseh and Shanceline Yong, $225,000.

4523 W. Hetherwood Drive, Peoria: Vanessa Coletrain to Destiny McGee and Willie Williams, $232,500.

1006 W. Centennial Drive, Peoria: Gary N. and Karen M. Clark to Zachary and Madisen T. Pratt, $240,000.

5200 N. Knoxville Ave., #101N, Peoria: David L. and Lloyd G. Jacobson to Jolene Christie, $249,900.

5425 W. Flagstone Drive, Peoria: Barbara A. Martin and William M. Kelch to Nancy Den Besten, $250,000.

7808 W. Pfeiffer Road, Mapleton: Thomas Sr. and Kristin Fahey to Emily and Daniel Lohman, $264,000.

406 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Robert S. Smith and Nianhong Miao to Beverly Dickson, $271,500.

4106 W. Simpson Drive, Dunlap: Michael H. and Stacey L. Jackson to Angela J. Erickson, $285,000.

3900 N. Harmon Ave., Peoria: Derek and Angela Chakos to Connor Schuler and Emily O'Neill, $330,000.

2305 W. Monica Drive, Dunlap: Michael G. and Jody L. Brooks to Brian and Melissa Hartmann, $393,000.

721 E. White Oak Court, Peoria: Destiny McGee to Michelle P. Maisenbacher and April D. Heinke, $400,000.

6726 N. Basket Oak Drive, Edwards: Daniel T. and Anna M. Kowalenko to Shannon and Jackson C. Graves, $415,000.

6404 S. Martin Weber Road, Glasford: Nscalabrino 120 LLC to Douglas A. Stokes, $480,000.

9307 N. Philander Chase, Brimfield: Gregory W. and Toni G. German to Gregory A. and Lynne J. West, $565,000.

11815 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Keith and Carla Yoder to Sriram S. Narayan and Tonya L. Gopalasamudram, $635,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

12029 Sunset Drive, Manito: Mark Wagner to David M. Mester II, $80,000.

555 Dempsey Court, Creve Coeur: Dustin and Victoria M. Bailey to Caden Aronhalt, $91,000.

Parcel Number 04-04-35-128-002, Tazewell County: Christina M. Briggs to Alivia J. Rugaard, $91,000.

1406 Park Ave., Pekin: Christine V., Pamela, Sean J. and William J. Wallinger to Michael V. Fossen, $108,339.

103 Sycamore St., Pekin: Justin C. Koontz to Martin E. Psinas, $119,900.

408 Rosewood Drive, Washington: Jennifer S. and Robert D. Harris Jr. to Robert D. Harris III, $120,000.

114 1st St., South Pekin: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Chris Hinton. $126,000.

404 Capri St., Pekin: Roger L. and Vicki R. Volker to Tyler J. Hajny, $129,000.

235 Edgewood Road, East Peoria: Cathy Gallamore to Matthew Knutt, $135,000.

1312 Veerman St., Pekin: SNH Investment Inc. to Dianna and Donald Miller, $135,700.

13995 N. Manito Road, Manito: Kozik Beeney to Bo Nelson, $138,000.

571 Carola St., Creve Coeur: Wesley Campbell and Carrie Myers to Dustin and Victoria Bailey, $142,000.

1511 N. 10th St., Pekin: Ellyn M. and Louis S. Penning to Ecole A. Mucciante, $145,000.

900 Chestnut St., Pekin: Michael G. and Tracy S. Dansby to Jeffrey A. and Jeremy S. Turney, $148,000.

120 Pierper Circle, Delavan: Jade M. and Justin T. Griffin to Debra A. Rummel, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 8, 2023

115 Lynn St., Washington: Brianna E. Sizemore to Mary M. Keenan, $155,000.

608 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Corey M. and Jessica A. Cade to Kaitlyn Kvorka and Kasey Peterson, $155,000.

3604 Allentown Road, Pekin: Janelle M. Dantone to Jordan B. Franks and Debra, James R., Mark E., Michael S. and Travis McKeown, $170,000.

146 Baker St., East Peoria: Brian and Jodi Nichols to Stephanie L. Huette, $180,000.

248 E. Edgewood St., Morton: Deborah M. and Michael W. Ingold to Carol Gittinger, $180,000.

1123 Glenn St., Washington: Courtney and Tyler Johnson to Claire E. and Shawn Montag, $192,000.

144 Elmridge Circle, East Peoria: Leslie M. and Paul C. Lowery to Andrew W. and Debra L. Faught, $194,000.

104 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Beverly and Rodney D. Egli to Ricardo Gelzaines and Adreanna Perez, $205,000.

1713 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Maxwell J. Patterson to Kara and William White, $248,400.

23 Brandy Lane, Mackinaw: Cameron M. and Krissy E. Coffman to Joshua P. Weaver, $265,500.

Parcel Number 06-06-21-313-011, Tazewell County: Amber Ealey to Ali K. and Matthew A. Onken, $274,000.

1411 Eagle Ave., Washington: Harry and Kathryn Williams to Morgan M. Shanahan, $290,000.

5907 Hartford Drive, Pekin: Sarah Riordan to Laura and Nicholas Wolford, $295,000.

1014 Knollcrest Drive, Washington: Denise A. and Dennis L. Cioni to Ethan and Megan Presley, $300,000.

909 Hillcrest Drive, Washington: Angela L. Robison to James F. Jr. and Maureen Rudell, $485,000.

Parcel Numbers 12-12-15-100-002 and 12-12-15-300-001, Tazewell County: Brenda S. Holt and Terri L. Rogers to David C. Uhlman, $1,085,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

58 N. Riverview Drive, East Peoria: Peter L. and Jody J. Berres to Gregory and Georgina Halcomb, $156,000.

420 E. 6th St., Minonk: Kurt F. and Melessa A. Meierhofer to Luke A. and Haley L. Meyers, $185,000.

216 Warrior Way, Metamora: Carl V. Nguyen to Andrew and Victoria Barnett, $280,000.

1130 Upper Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: Roy E. Bockler to Consuelo Cardenas Sanchez and Ivan Del Toro Cardenas, $295,000.

105 Elizabeth Drive, Germantown Hills: Piko Group LLC to R&M Restaurant Group LLC, $320,000.

1919 County Road 500 N, Secor: Joseph S. Rohde to Scott and Kelly Sorenson, $515,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties