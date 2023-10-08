Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 8, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Sept. 25, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
1727 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria: RJI Family Limited Partnership, Keith, Ray J., Joan and Jeffrey Iden and Leslie Opdyke to Suites 1 LLC, $80,000.
1826 W. Richmar Road, Peoria: United States of America Veterans Affairs to Jamil Monla, $83,000.
2036 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Jeanne R. and Larry Kettwich to Kazue Nakamura, $85,000.
2209 W. Cashman Court, Peoria: Antonio and Janice De Leon to Frank A. Yerbic, $85,000.
3207 W. Willow Knolls Road, Unit 68C, Peoria, and 3215 W. Willow Knolls Road, Unit 87D, Peoria: Brian J. Monge to Peoria Custom Builders LLC, $85,000.
4011 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: Loretta M. Kerr to Austin Buta and Hannah E. Randel, $90,000.
2102 N. Ellis St., Peoria: Renda Engstrom to Jose S. Alvarado and Claudia R. Vargas, $90,000.
3022 N. Gale Ave., Peoria: Masoelle Rentals LLC to Latonia Jones, $90,000.
601 S. Bussell Court, Glasford: Phillip A. and Cheryl L. Springer to Douglas R. and Denise M. Litwiller, $92,500.
6358 N. Allen Road, Peoria: Karley Bates to Peggy Ford, $95,000.
3317 N. Gale Ave., Peoria: Mark A. Rosenberg and Jeff Cohen to Linda Sickles, $98,500.
2617 W. Bainter Lane, Peoria: Zachary J. Johnson to Daniel M. Armich, $99,900.
1419 N. Finney St., Chillicothe: Nancy L., Donald P. and Loren L. Hoffman to Deborah Anthony, $109,000.
1319 N. University St., Peoria: Ralph D. Bousho to Daniel M. Armich, $110,000.
2606 N. Mission Road, Peoria: Micah Linville and Cindy Reader to Janet Kuecks, $115,000.
169 E. Oak Cliff Court, Unit 115, Peoria: Valerie G. Philipsen to Laura F. Keyes, $118,000.
5923 N. Western Ave., Peoria: Nam Q. Nguyen and Huong T. Tran to Amber Gossett, $123,000.
112 W. Merle Lane, Peoria: Rebecca S. Hagen and William M. Mettam to Craig S. and Jennifer M. Reichert, $125,000.
2027 W. Newman Parkway, Peoria: Peggy A. Ford to Jesus Ruan and Claudia Barajas, $128,000.
6713 N. Fawndale Drive, Peoria: Erin M. Ray to Gregory B. and Diane P. Cole, $130,000.
2702 W. Newman Parkway, Peoria: Amy, Noel and Tanya Zerbonia to Daniel M. Armich, $130,000.
2216 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Marion J. Lampkin IV to Tiffany D. Parker and Charles Z. Owens, $136,000.
1128 E. Elmhurst Ave., Peoria: Ray Kraus and Jennifer Rehbein to John J. Diaz, $139,900.
1011 S. Comanche Drive, Peoria: Samuel and Bailee Koeppel to Ronald and Barbara Pohlman, $140,000.
3016 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Cheri Ruskusky to Atsuko and Justin Haarz, $141,000.
1608 W. Cimarron Drive, Peoria: Christopher N. and Debra J. Hofmann to Tarryn Gardner, $149,900.
4101 N. Devon Lane, Peoria: Christopher M. and Taryn M. Gerth to Michael S. Contratto, $155,000.
210 Fairoaks Court, Bartonville: Patsy A. Jenkins to Steven L. Ferguson, $157,503.11.
2515 W. Sherman Ave., Peoria: Kathleen E. Winders to Jane and Gordon Goodwin II, $162,250.
2925 W. Eugenie Ave., Peoria: Jeffrey and Shelah Fathauer to William Van Dusen and Mary Fogerty, $163,000.
12404 N. Cline Road, Dunlap: Martin Estate LLC to Stacy Mowers, $170,000.
12402 N. Cline Road, Dunlap: Martin Estate LLC to Justin R. and Erin W. Dikeman, $172,000.
1316, 1318 & 1322 E. Frye Ave., Peoria, 1004 E. Virginia Ave., Peoria, and 1315 S. Arago St., Peoria: Matthew and Darlene Anderson to Luxsquare II LLC, $175,000.
7819 W. Mohawk Trail, Peoria: David and Virginia Cravens to Jesse B. Burns, $178,000.
4204 N. Northbrook Court, Peoria: Dillon and Rebecka Kelly to Kolin and Sabrina Tessier, $185,000.
3927 N. Saymore Lane, Peoria: William D. Marriott to Ashley Melhouse and Andre Teague, $187,000.
10216 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Rachael Lee to Lonny E., Kody L. and Ashlie K.R. Herrin, $215,000.
4747 W. Pendleton Place, Peoria: Carrie A. Downing Larick to Muqtadar H. Syed and Shamim A. Jaleel, $220,000.
607 W. Pine St., Chillicothe: Brandon M. and Madison R. Kereta to Morgan Smith and Brian J. Murphy, $231,000.
4803 W. Wanda Ave., Bartonville: Ronald L. and Barbara S. Pohlman to Samuel and Bailee Koeppel, $235,000.
600 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: Leonard A. and Anne V. Hilbert to Tjiang J. Ticualu, $240,000.
4036 N. Brookmont Road, Peoria: Dominic, Ashley and Anthony Ficociello to Joseph Abbas and Alyssa McCoy, $245,000.
5903 N. Old Orchard Drive, Peoria: Thadius and Alison King to Joshua Schreiner, $255,000.
203 W. Lindy Lane, Peoria: Mark D. and Jane A. Golowski to Gerard E. O'Donnell and Whitney R. Norton, $259,900.
17604 W. Southport Road, Brimfield: Katelyn N. Turner to Wayne and Deyona M. Streitmatter, $276,000.
6645 N. Rustic Oak Court, Peoria: David L. Sinn to Kyle and Halea Sherman, $280,000.
909 W. Chalon, Peoria: Billie P. Block to Jane A. Davis, $320,000.
4300 S. Arn Court, Mapleton: Jeffry D. and Stacey A. Spiller to Ross Barrett, $320,000.
329 N. Phil Gould Drive, Hanna City: Andrew M. and Melynda S. McKeever to Heather J. and Derek B. Kisler, $330,000.
2519 W. Stonehenge Court, Peoria: Bruce E. and Cynthia L. Whitehouse to Joyce Grimm, $345,900.
11004 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to Timothy J. and Cheryl A. Luetger, $349,900.
4123 W. Vistaridge Court, Peoria: Gayam V. Reddy and Prashanthi Gayam to Reynolds A. and Bambi L.B. Reyes, $362,500.
13105 N. Route 91, Dunlap: Mark E. and Kimberly A. Morris to Jordan R. and Bobbi J. Moreland, $375,000.
4005 W. Fiona Way, Dunlap: Spencer and Elizabeth Ervin to Edwin D. Jordan and Sierra James, $440,000.
7212 N. Wescott Court, Peoria: Brian J. and Gayle L. Siems to Cartus Financial Corporation, $469,500.
7212 N. Wescott Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Purna C. Nalla and Sampoorna Aitha, $469,500.
5901 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Stacey and Paul J. Williams to Grant and Holland Bowald, $560,000.
11307 N. Copper Creek Point, Dunlap: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Phani B.R. Devaguptapu and Naga H.S.S. Ketineni, $567,783.
1700 W. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Knoxville Pointe Owner LLC to KP IL LLC, $21,000,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
306 Minch St., South Pekin: Kimberly J. and Richard P. Montgomery to Amanda Varney, $89,000.
1318 S. 10th St., Pekin: Donnie R. Englebrecht to Brandon and Tonya Hallam, $94,000.
1907 Canterbury Drive, Unit 1F, Washington: Rachel E. Miller to Maren Kelly, $95,000.
9 Windsor Court, Pekin: Robert K., Richard E. and Thomas K. England to Michael D. Flatley, $99,900.
2223 Veterans Road, Unit 19, Morton: Ross Macmillan and Marcy J. Wiegardt to Matthew Moser, $122,500.
821 Charlotte St., Pekin: Lledem Properties LLC to Douglas P. Westhafer, $126,000.
406 Radisson Road, Pekin: Joy N. Sullivan and Brian D. and Ricki S. Tuffenstamer to Brenda S. Fosdick, $128,000.
214 Cherry Lane, Washington: Pennie S. and Samuel M. Lairmore, $128,000.
1507 S. 4th St., Pekin: Maura R. Johnigk to Katrina M. Shepard, $129,000.
106 Maple St., South Pekin: Paula L. Bradfield to Carol L. and Patrick Butler, $133,900.
2402 Apple St., Pekin: Corey M. and Jessi Rollins to George L. and Krystal I. Williams, $136,900.
402 Devonshire Road, Washington: Ginger L. Roser to Angela M. Patterson, $139,000.
109 Westminster Drive, Mackinaw: Delores P. Raeuber to George Dorn, $150,000.
406 N. Main St., Washington: Michael A. Burroughs to Nathan R. Schrock and Brooke C. Skaggs, $150,000.
235 S. Sampson St., Tremont: Robert D. Boston to Northfield Christian Fellowship Inc., $160,000.
415 Dundee Road, East Peoria: Marcia D. Bragg and Jaimee S. Moreland to Naomi M. Turner, $160,000.
2223 Veterans Road, Morton: Judy Preston to Steven and Vickie Smith, $167,000.
239 E. Delwood St., Morton: Amanda C. and Kevin M. Miller to Rachel E. Miller, $170,000.
1877 Poplar St., Washington: Jessica and Brian Willoughby to Ryan Schmidt, $170,000.
139 Canterbury Court, East Peoria: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Taylor N. Scharp, $179,900.
205 Oakwood Drive, Washington: Colleen and Luke Ehrgott to Emily and Philip Wegman, $185,000.
1704 Deppert Drive, Pekin: Marlene E. Jones to Deborah A. Edwards, $217,000.
2005 Velde Drive, Pekin: Kayla Connell to Christina M. Graffis, $219,000.
27939 Tazewood Road, Washington: Anita K. and Kevin L. Potter to Andrew T. Whittle, $225,000.
118 S. Liberty Ave., Morton: David M. and Penny K. Zeller to Tyler Burks, $225,000.
517 S. Nelson Ave., Morton: Mary E. Boehme to Brent, Bruce and Jamie Wolf, $235,000.
974 Chateau Drive, Pekin: Loran C. and Margaret J. Franklin to Chelsea and Gregory Watts, $235,000.
27 Cape Court, Pekin: Todd Uhlman to Eric Sampson, $265,000.
50 Valley Forge Drive, Washington: Monty G. Watson to Kendra A. and Mark D. Whitlock, $275,000.
222 Magnolia Ave., Morton: Kristen H. Turner to Benjamin Hoover, $280,000.
1104 S. Main St., Washington: Hannah J. and Jordan C. Dillard to Stephanie F. Williams, $282,000.
1117 Lawson St., Washington: Viable Builders LLC to Brenda L. Farrowe, $340,000.
334 Garnet Drive, Morton: Louise R. Getz to Bruce J. and Rebecca A. Bauter, $345,000.
322 Shaggybark Trail, Morton: Laurie Hurwitz to Ilda P. Barboza and Andres N. Nalda, $518,500.
31455 American Legion Road, Mackinaw: Doug and Nikole Baker to Jennifer Langley, $548,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
1006 Donnick St., Minonk: Harold and Vicki Landherr to Parker Ruestman, $100,000.
710 N. Main St., Roanoke: John A. Meyer to Harold and Connie Detterline, $138,000.
500 E. Walnut St., Metamora: James H. and Heather Missal to Jaramie Damron, $145,000.
Parcel Numbers 08-33-200-013, 08-33-400-101 & 08-33-401-015, Woodford County: Dawn M. Osborn to Curtis A. and Vicki P. Bromm, $157,500.
Parcel Numbers 05-04-200-002 & 05-04-200-003, Woodford County: Otto Jr. and Patricia A. Harms to Edward J. and Kathryn L. Conroy, $212,112.
201 W. Lantz St., Congerville: Vern A. Blackford to Brandon L. Gudeman, $225,100.
752 Coon Creek Road, Metamora: Molly Wald to Alicia M. and Christopher A. Urban, $295,000.
572 Pheasant Trail, Metamora: Douglas W. and Cinda L. Coyne to Jarret and Hannah Stone, $520,000.
1 Osborn Trail, Metamora: Dawn M. and Rodney C. Osborn to Jaron J. and Michelle R. Bromm, $942,500.
