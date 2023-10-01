Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Oct. 1, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Sept. 18, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

905 W. Gift Ave., Peoria: Judith A. Norman and Dan Moran to William H. Siwicke and Ronnie N. Kent, $82,000.

1712 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Byron A. Quezada to Dominique Greer, $85,000.

2005 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria: Heather Gratzke and Alex Hutton to Parker Meiss, $100,000.

4103 N. Chelsea Place, Peoria: John R. Cali, Patricia McShane and Elizabeth A. Bracken to Gloria A. Perry, $110,000.

500 N. Fourth St., Dunlap: Christi Herold to S&S Bev LLC, $115,000.

416 W. Maple St., Chillicothe: Cameron Y. and Susan E. Parr to Austin J. Pruett, $115,000.

4029 N. Monroe Ave., Peoria Heights: AMB07 Properties LLC to Aaron S. Broomfield and Brittany L. Volkmar, $115,000.

118 S. Arthur Ave., West Peoria: Joellen D. Nieman to Joshua Hermacinski and Agustin F. Zamora, $120,000.

1008 E. Parkside Lane, Peoria: Melinda S. Bachman to Thomas Sparks, $124,900.

107 N. Adams St., Kingston Mines: Patrick Simpson Humes to Michael Massa, $132,000.

10307 W. Legion Hall Road, Princeville: Thomas W. Brasher III to Henry J. Weller, $150,000.

3608 W. Castile Court, Peoria: Robert S. Jr. and Erin L. Ramoska to Sean M. and Stephanie A. Sullivan, $160,000.

1449 N. Fourth St., Chillicothe: Shawn F. Lynch to Bridget Talley, $161,000.

1100 E. Sciota Ave., Peoria Heights: Holloway Holdings LLC to Ernesto Mares Jr. and Rhode J. Curiel, $162,000.

1319 W. Shenandoah Drive, Peoria: Sussan A. Kelly and Andras T.S. Eder to Jacques J.L. Reyna and Victoria Lara, $190,000.

1917 S. Mahark Lane, Peoria: Essig Enterprises Inc. and JMF Properties LLC to Timothy E. Edwards, $192,500.

937 W. Deerbrook Drive, Peoria: Ronald R. Henseler to Eduardo Wence and Jessily Joseph, $220,000.

3923 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Gavin S. and Elizabeth Maliska to Dane Butters, $224,900.

4111 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria: Tony N. Halabi and Joyce J. Sayegh to Mohammed M. and Jyoti Haque, $225,000.

7204 N. Dogwood Lane, Brimfield: Charles C. and Myriam Carter to Vicky L. Oakley, $240,000.

7209 N. Charles Way, Peoria: Marie C. and Marie J. Taraska to Jane A. and Mark D. Golowski, $265,000.

5703 W. Cassidy Drive, Peoria: William and Kristie Taggart to John and Skye Ortman, $265,000.

1634 W. Columbia Terrace, Peoria: Andrew P. and Kathleen E. Dusenbery to Jacqueline and Daniel M. Armich, $287,900.

514 S. Denver Court, Peoria: Ryan K. and Katherine L. Robbins to Cartus Financial Corporation, $305,000.

514 S. Denver Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Mark and Cheryl Blackwell, $305,000.

803 W. Chalon Place, Peoria: Rodney and Jane Getz to Joseph and Kathleen Puckett, $308,750.

2119 W. Leyna Drive, Dunlap: Nagendra Dittakavi and Madhuri Sivalenka to Cartus Financial Corportation, $320,000.

2119 W. Leyna Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Denise M. and Jason L. Fechter, $320,000.

5122 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: Jose Kuzhively to Syeda Fatima Syed Rehmat Ali Naqvi and Talha Hisham, $330,000.

2317 W. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Srinivas R. and Srividya G. Malipeddi to Carol E. Hepburn, $343,500.

2312 W. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Aaron and Joy Phillips to Halston Williams and Abigail Appleton, $350,000.

805 W. Butterfield Drive, Peoria: Thomas F. and Rosalind A. Kouri to James P. and Ann P. Karabas, $350,000.

5925 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Stacey L. Hardesty to Craig and Samantha Bartelsmeyer, $400,000.

5809 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Briand and Marcia D. Lough to Jill P. Justice, Julian A. Rojas and Kathleen B. Quinn, $450,000.

10216 W. Civil Defense Road, Edwards: Jubilee Holdings LLC to Mitchell Holdings LLC, $1,350,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

112 Woodlawn Blvd., East Peoria: Brooke L. Mathis to Shaun M. Simmons, $80,000.

1328 S. 6th St., Pekin: Theresa M. Wiker to Blake Stout, $84,900.

161 E. Queenwood Road, Unit B8, Morton: LLK Investments LLC to Mary F. Naab, $88,000.

1511 W. Shore Drive, Pekin: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Caleb Krizan, $88,000.

806 Allen St., South Pekin: Ronald C. Hawkins to Taylor Harms and Donna J. and Remington Hawkins, $90,000.

204 W. Seventh St., Delavan: Kathleen Paul to Randall R. and Tracy Liesman, $94,000.

604 West St., Washington: Angela M. and John G. Annis to Q3 Properties LLC, $99,000.

120 Briargate Road, Washington: Austin J. Ward to Brogan M. Brownfield, $110,000.

420 Brentwood Road, Unit 502, Morton: Valerie Sullivan to Christina M., Madeline M. and Timothy S. Taylor, $114,000.

51 & 52 E. Margaret St., Tremont: V&V Residential Properties LLC to Merry R. and Volkan Sumer, $124,800.

200 Country Drive, Green Valley: Joyce and Larry L. Hinthorn to Zackery Spangler, $125,000.

408 Sherwood Park Road, Washington: Alan W. Schlag to Steven Mitts, $125,000.

2223 Glendale Ave., Pekin: Nicholas G. Svendsen to Angelique Counterman, $125,000.

204 S. Spruce St., Washington: Barbara and Eric Nielsen to Nicole and Weston Kinsinger, $127,000.

1508 James Road, Pekin: Mary L. Daniels to Arthur and Donna Keyster, $132,000.

620 Lorentz St., Creve Coeur: Collett and Carol Gramer to Brett and Brian Vincent, $140,000.

812 Charles St., Pekin: Brandi R. and Joseph L. Selph to Sarah Lamlech and Nicole Reinking, $144,000.

211 Mary St., Washington: Jill M. Baker to Steve Heubi and Angie Thorson, $144,900.

Parcel Number 02-02-20-200-015, Tazewell County: Veronica Y. Fore Spritzer Properties LLC, $150,000.

713 Pekin Ave., Creve Coeur: Amanda N. and Jeff H. Massey to Richard Davis and Andrea Miller, $155,000.

10119 Edgewood Drive, Manito: Sabina West to Nicole and Timothy R. Roop, $157,500.

13572 Walnut St., Manito: Ethos Development LLC to Dakota Asherl, $157,500.

105 Laurel Lane, East Peoria: Eric A. and Tonya M. Sylvester to Thomas Reynolds Jr. and William Robison, $163,000.

409 Monroe St., Washington: Eric and Teresa Ebert to Ryan S. Castro, $164,900.

1835 Columbus, Pekin: Bradley and Bridgette Clements to Brandi and Joseph Selph, $173,000.

33807 Towerline Road, Mackinaw: Chris M. and Mark S. Dietrich to Mark S. Dietrich and Mary D. Embry Dietrich, $173,334.

1020 Lakeside Drive, Manito: Lori A. and Martin E. Debaillie to Mollie and Richard Fuller, $175,000.

2825 Deveron Circle, Pekin: Kevin Lane to Edward K. Evans, $175,000.

620 Kerfoot St., East Peoria: Shelly Wright to John A. Meyer, $183,000.

2023 Willow St., Pekin: David Kallister to Jon Kalm, $190,500.

109 Logan Road, Marquette Heights: Jeremy and Kimberly Wood to Donna R. and Kevin M. Smith, $199,900.

103 Glenridge Drive, East Peoria: Nicole J. Givens to Caleb E. White and Debra S. Schultheis, $214,000.

2403 Willow St., Pekin: Rosemary J. Reaktenwalt to Tracey A. Hoyle and Gary D. Perry, $225,000.

414 E. Monroe St., Morton: Matthew J. Moser to Abigail and Seth Swartzendruber, $235,000.

138 Oakmoor Drive, East Peoria: Benita A. Goett to Kastriol and Majilinda Maloku and Shpetim Useini, $240,000.

2411 Arlington Circle, Pekin: Jeanne M. Harmon to Ellyn M. and Louis S. Penning, $265,000.

1520 Willow Drive, Washington: Deborah J. Grover and Karloue D. Scally to Barbara and Giovanni Bulit, $275,000.

1602 Vista Grande Drive, Pekin: Sarah Hill and Zachary Pennell to Jacob B. Cooper and Brittney J. Williams, $290,000.

106 Thomas Court, Washington: Michelle Kuby and David R. Olson to Cynthia S. and Donald E. Staggs, $290,000.

1100 Dallas Road, Washington: Amanda J. and Christopher P. Aeschliman to Michael V. Ginz and Morgan Patterson, $305,000.

1110 Kennedy Drive, Pekin: Ryan and Thomas Blackorby to Sarah Hill and Zachary Pennell, $315,000.

2100 California Road, Pekin: Jeanne M. Thomas to James Leadingham, $350,000.

110 Thomas Court, Washington: Carly M. and David S. Arendt Jr. to Bayleigh and Daniel Mata, $375,000.

630 Simon St., Washington: Chad T. and Tara K. Ingham to Kimberly A. Terry, $410,000.

11 Linden Court, Morton: Debra L. and Matthew Boehm to Carrie and Daniel Luker, $410,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

1136 N. Nancy St., East Peoria: Sandra D. Wolgemuth to Jordon Barrick, $115,000.

405 W. Tower St., Eureka: Jeffrey L. Erickson to Emily Douglas, $175,000.

620 W. 6th St., Minonk: Kathleen M. Bumgardner to William J. and Carolyn S. West, $219,000.

603 W. Crestwood Drive, Eureka: JTN Group LLC to Randy and Karen Rice, $246,000.

Parcel Numbers 13-03-100-003 and 13-03-100-009, Woodford County: Stephen R. and Sherry A. Banister to Debra S. Frohberg and Curtis D. Zehr, $1,067,100.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties