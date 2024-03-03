Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for March 3, 2024

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Feb. 19, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1412 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Jeffery A. Scovil and Katherine A. Black to Claude J. Church Jr., $89,900.

2027 W. Wilson Ave., Peoria: Madison J. Pudik to Emily Hackney, $102,500.

4406 W. Middle Road, Peoria: Andrew and Bryan Eberly to Legacy Build LLC, $114,500.

905 W. Florence Ave., Peoria: Lauren P. Smagacz to Aneshia Gayton, $118,000.

6425 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: Bradley S. and Jennifer Henz to Randall Habovsky, $125,000.

638 N. Coolidge Court, West Peoria: John Taylor and Virginia Spinner to Jose J.B. Garcia and Graciela C. Abascal, $129,500.

1527 E. Melaik Court, Peoria: Ryan Blackorby to Dale E. and Christina L. Brown, $131,900.

2202 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Jedidiah A. Sorce to Landa and James Marks, $134,000.

506 W. Dearborn St., Elmwood: Bryan D. and Sarah E. Christy to Emma R. Vallas, $145,000.

5813 N. Koerner Road, Edwards: Anton and Bethany Sturgeon to Kenneth R. Arndt, $145,000.

809 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Anacleto D. Mojica to BLNZ LLC, $160,000.

4537 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Brandon S. Williams to Cassidy D. Hirsch, $161,000.

126 E. Clinton St., Brimfield: Nathan E. and Jessica S. Schaub to Jaimeson R. and Jody L. Chapin, $178,900.

805 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Heath R. and Jessica M. Schaffer to Adrienne Kunkel, $183,000.

201 E. Ellington Drive, Peoria: John L. Tidwell to Janelly Ramirez and Maribel Quintero, $200,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Feb. 25, 2024

231 N. Warren St., Brimfield: Wayne A. and Deyona M. Streitmatter to Erica Fiddes and Nathan Smith, $210,000.

5226 W. Airways Road, Peoria: Donetta L. Lenz and Lewis H. Snook Jr., to Christopher Sholty, $215,000.

534 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Brian D., Brent A. and Brice L. Teubel to Tucker Teubel, $250,000.

Story continues

12432 N. Oakmont Court, Dunlap: Steve D. Penninger to Timothy A. and Kimberly Mangan, $300,000.

14614 W. Fox Creek Court, Brimfield: Keith A. and Erin B. Herman to Billy W. and Abigail J. Brandenburg, $302,000.

10514 N. Liverpool Drive, Peoria: Ashraf U. and Asima Syed to Ayoola and Esther Awosika, $324,000.

606 NE Jefferson Ave., Peoria: Empyrean Holdings LLC to Pearl Enterprises of Illinois LLC, $625,000.

518 & 522 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, and 519, 521 & 523 Paris Ave., Peoria: Ventnor Avenue LLC to Knox Invest 1 LLC, $925,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

910 S. Cedar St., Delavan: Daniel L. Troyer to Jessica Borden and Austin Summers, $86,500.

608 E. Madison St., Mackinaw: Melodee K. Hubbard to Jordan C. Schrepfer, $90,000.

205 Shady Lane, East Peoria: Ryan J. Hackward to Evan McEnroe, $104,900.

Parcel Number 07-07-25-100-007, Tazewell County: Susan M. Harsha to Carrie A. and Ronald G. Joos, $105,000.

1503 State St., Pekin: Nicholas S. Fitzanko to Christina Beal, $115,000.

103 Ripper St., South Pekin: Empress A. and Walter E. Freeman to David and Molly Redfern, $123,000.

1203 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Mary J. and Patrick Dunagan to James Rogers, $125,000.

1006 Eisenhower Drive, Pekin: Andrew and Kathrine Maddox to Samantha Boehle, $132,000.

103 Yates Road, Marquette Heights: James W. Ducan to Christopher L. Jr. and Haley Osborne, $145,000.

402 Sherwood Park Road, Washington: Genevra Field to Benjamin Lasswell, $145,000.

306 Leonard St., Creve Coeur: Jason Burks to Kraig A. Fauble, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Feb. 18, 2024

1512 N. Capitol St., Pekin: Kathleen M. Thomas to Kenneth E. Newell, $165,000.

107 S. Pine St., Washington: Donna M. Jeffers to Sharon M. Heren, $168,900.

401 Timber Lane, East Peoria: Jasmyn and Ronnie L. Kelso to Andrea and Gary Fuggit, $180,000.

700 Georgia Parkway, Washington: Tena L. Braun and Tara L. and Tory L. Hattan to Lisa K. Meads, $197,500.

210 Julian Ave., East Peoria: Jordan Myers to Zachary Slechta, $198,000.

121 E. Norwood St., Morton: Jane E. and Nathan W. Anderson to Carol Gittinger, $215,000.

1433 Eagle Ave., Unit W., Washington: Mitchell A. Lahood to Elaine D. and Richard Rinehimer, $227,250.

512 High Oak Drive, East Peoria: Andrea and Gary Fugitt to Brock Kelley and Carmen Meza, $230,000.

400 Linden St., Pekin: Todd Peters to Steven R. and Sue E. Taylor, $235,000.

200 W. Adams St., Morton: LNS Property LLC Series Jefferson to Centered Holdings LLC, $260,000.

26 Oriole Lane, Pekin: Samantha A. Boehle and Josie A. Esker to Adam and Michelle Morganegg, $275,000.

205 Dane Kelsey Drive, Pekin: Judith A. Heisel to Constance J. Dean, $330,000.

1241 Waterford Drive, Morton: Christine and Christopher P. Lagacy to Daniel J. and Kristine N. Kniep, $400,000.

123 & 128 Village Drive, Washington: Chad A. and Jessica R. Clark to Janet T. and Karl J. Weyeneth, $635,000.

401 Sabrina Drive, East Peoria: Jack Duke and Dukest Inc. to Amerco Real Estate Company, $1,000,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

622 Woodland Knolls Road, Germantown Hills: Carolyn S. Pobanz to Dominic and Katherine Axelson, $161,000.

508 N. Jones St., Eureka: Jayden R. and Taylor R. Salisbury to Travis Smith, $175,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties