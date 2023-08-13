Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for August 13, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of July 31, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

4119 N. Westport Court, Peoria: Joyce Ann Remsen (TR) to Brylin D. Greene, $79,000.

1008 W. Ridge Road, Peoria: Jason Walker to William J. Andrew, $85,000.

302 E. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Trina Mitchell to Christopher Owens, $85,000.

13415 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Heartland Bank and Trust Company to Angela S. Nassar, $88,000.

13405 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Heartland Bank and Trust Company to Angela S. Nassar, $88,000.

204 W. Knoxville St., Brimfield: William S. and Ruth E. McKown to Mallory Marie Herman, $105,000.

1622 N. Logan St., Chillicothe: Ruth A. Demetreon (by POA), Jeffrey D. Johansen (by POA), Sandra Ann Johansen (by POA) and John T. Demetreon (by POA) to Nadia Aldroubi, $110,000.

1116 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Kirk E., Tamara D. and Landon R. Keller to Robert, Emily and William E. Sharkey, $117,000.

9701 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Robert O. and Carol A. Meischner to Ronald A. and Carrie S. Givens, $120,000.

4220 N. Timber Circle, Peoria: Katherine E. and Jack G. Ohlmann (DECD) to Katherine L. Zeiters, $124,900.

1015 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Tony Galindo to Meyers Brandon and Rae Baroni, $125,000.

900 W. Pine St., Chillicothe: Matthew A. Welch and Rachel M. Osborne, NKA Rachel M. Welch to Jane E. Welch, $140,000.

602 N. Coolidge Court, West Peoria: Jasmine Seitz and Nathan Clark to Robert R. and Darla T. Ruble, $142,900.

2402 N. Lehman Road, Peoria: Chase Miles Potter to Jacob Pacotti, $145,000.

507 E. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Myira Properties LLC to Matthew Fierling, $145,000.

1316 N. Ellis St., Peoria: Myira Properties LLC to Matthew Fierling, $145,000.

3130 W. Latrobe St., Peoria: Myira Properties LLC to Matthew Fierling, $145,000.

1702 N. New York Ave., Peoria: Myira Properties LLC to Matthew Fierling, $145,000.

Story continues

3405 NE Madison Ave., Peoria: Myira Properties LLC to Matthew Fierling, $145,000.

4215 N. Gate Ridge Road, Peoria: Samantha M. Kinsey (EXEC) and Rachel E. Clary (EXEC) and Eric R. Sturm (DECD) to Caleb Ardis, $148,000.

401 SW Water St. Unit 206, Peoria: Robert E. Happach to William A. Crowley III, $148,000.

1612 W. David Ave., Chillicothe: Deanna Ginn and Ralph Ginn (DECD) to Nikolas Kirgan, $154,900.

6 Foster Court, Bartonville: Declan T. McDaniel to Alec J. Poynter, $155,000.

2929 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Sean A. and Nicole M. Crombie to Paul Marlin, $155,000.

5606 N. Arrow Drive, Peoria: June R. Horton (by POA), Peggy H. Hieber (POA), and William W. Horton (DECD) to Aryelle Cook and Cortney Smith, $158,000.

829 E. Fairoaks Ave., Peoria: Justin J. Heft and Alicia M. Heft, FKA Alicia M. Chance to Gayle Adams, $159,900.

5204 N. Karen Court, Peoria: Richard and Mary Ann Monge to Valerie Philipsen, $166,500.

10217 E. Durant St., Mossville: Janis H. Stevens to Schielein Acres LLC, $168,818.

10313 N. Moss St., Mossville: Janis H. Stevens to Schielein Acres LLC, $168,818.

North Galena Road, Peoria: Janis H. Stevens to Schielein Acres LLC, $168,818.

North State St., Mossville: Janis H. Stevens to Schielein Acres LLC, $168,818.

202 S. Bellevue Ave., Peoria: Jodi R. Brown to Jose Moises Trejo Ramos, $170,000.

15711 N. McCabe Drive, Chillicothe: Isaac and Samantha Tetteh to Julio C. Martinez Ramirez, $179,900.

909 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: Beatty Kini R. Ferguson to Peyton E. Kelly, $182,500.

3316 N. Biltmore Ave., Peoria: William A. Crowley III to William Andrew Crowly IV and Natalie Grace Vonachen, $185,000.

West Correll Court, Bartonville: Catherine I. Welch (by POA) and Kristin E. Eidson (POA) to Vickie Hale, $190,000.

2303 W. Ayres Ave., West Peoria: Allen S. Howard and Rodney D. Schlosser to Matthew Farbota, $195,000.

15004 W. Carlton Court, Brimfield: Ted C. Connelly and Rita A. Connelly (DECD) to Sean and Ashley Williams, $200,000.

1227 E. Cox Ave., Peoria Heights: Brian T. and Judith A. Finn, FKA Judith A. Barlow, to Bradley Pence, $208,000.

5611 W. Woodbriar Lane, Peoria: Hannah Osterman and William Tompkins to Scott and Dawn Maxwell, $210,000.

1424 W. Christine Ave., Peoria: Jeremy Sarna and Mellisa Stout to Joshua Morin, $214,900.

6322 N. Robinwood Drive, Peoria: Roy A. and Shelley R. Jensen to Kent Becker and Eunhye Ju, $220,000.

1920 W. Delray Drive, Peoria: Javier and Ome Lopez to Zofia Lehew, $224,000.

2201 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Anthony M. and Julie A. Driscoll to Olga B. Trubnikov, $232,000.

2005 W. Cloverfield Drive, Chillicothe: Jane E. Welch and Steve W. Welch (DECD) to Matthew A. and Rachel M. Welch, $235,000.

2228 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Michael A. and Pamela S. Spong and Shawn D. and Stephanie M. Hayes to Sadia Khalil, $235,000.

1309 S. Matthew St., Peoria: Fortune USA LLC to Le Chariot Inc., $248,000.

1216 N. North St., Peoria: Fortune USA LLC to Le Chariot Inc., $248,000.

120 N. Kane St., Peoria: Fortune USA LLC to Le Chariot Inc., $248,000.

4702 S. Canterbury Court, Mapleton: Christopher B. and Tammy Jo Wolfe to Cartus Financial Corporation, $250,000.

4702 S. Canterbury Court, Mapleton: Cartus Financial Corporation to Ashley and Shaun Hansard, $250,000.

722 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: Delfina P. Supplitt and Kickham L. Supplitt (DECD) to Timothy E. and Rebecca S. Caswell, $307,500.

7304 N. Windsor Lane, Peoria: Carrie Anne and Chad Collier to BGRS Relocation Inc., $319,900.

2220 W. Brooklyn Place, Dunlap: Linda J. Bertrand Bond and Edward U. Bond III (DECD) to Gerardo Jesus and Anna My De La Torre, $325,000.

7105 N. Willow Bend Point, Peoria: Robert R. and Mary E. Pratt to Steven and Muriel Rollins, $330,250.

8717 W. Brimfield-Jubilee Road, Dunlap: Jacob D. and Cassandra A. Randall to Robert Wesley and Abigail K. Adams, $353,000.

9911 N. Andy Court, Peoria: Kiran and Jamie D. Mohare to Cartus Financial Corporation, $359,000.

9911 N. Andy Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Praveen Kumar and Jayalakshmi Kurapati, $359,000.

3731 W. Eagle Drive, Dunlap: Thomas A. Zosky (by GRDN) and Edmund Zosky (GRDN) to Jered Siebenthal, $401,000.

301 W. Northgate Road, Peoria: Robert N. Niemeier to Jordan E. and Kozue E. Pepper, $410,000.

5918 N. Elm Lane, Peoria: Roderick and Angela Rippin to Stacey E. Morin, $423,525.

5727 W. Martindale Lane, Peoria: Larry Lee Wilson (by POA) and Luella May Wilson (by POA) and Pamela K. Rossomano (POA) to Earl Flatt and Elizabeth Bare, $440,000.

3525 W. Lincoln Ave., Peoria: Steven G. and Barbara J. Rump to HC&SS LLC and HC & SS LLC, $480,000.

3516 W. Harmon Hwy., Peoria: Steven G. and Barbara J. Rump to HC&SS LLC and HC & SS LLC, $480,000.

3520 W. Harmon Hwy., Peoria: Steven G. and Barbara J. Rump to HC&SS LLC and HC & SS LLC, $480,000.

3445 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap: Joshua T. and Stacey E. Morin to Allen and Kelly Taylor, $711,500.

4413 N. Miller Ave., Peoria Heights: Paula Dixon to David W. and Donna L. Claypool, $865,000.

2306 E. Bishop Ave., Peoria: Miguel A. Ramirez and Sarah Stewart De Ramirez to Alex and Kira Crowley, $1,150,000.

Peoria: Kellers Fleeting Service Inc. and Keller S Fleeting Service Inc. to American River Transportation Co LLC, $2,900,000.

Bartonville: Kellers Fleeting Service Inc. and Keller S Fleeting Service Inc. to American River Transportation Co LLC, $2,900,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1109 Koch St., Pekin: James E. Emmons to Lynn A. Taylor, $87,900.

2308 Cole St., East Peoria: Gayle Leathers to Essig Enterprises Inc., $95,000.

201 Bess St., Washington: Eric W. and Jessica L. Force to Marcy and Mark Short, $97,000.

1207 S. Eighth St., Pekin: L. Wayne Smith to Daniel Ray and Debra Sue Lolling, $99,900.

112 Grant St., Washington: Matthew J. and Todd J. Hajny to Brittany Collins, $102,000.

127 Cherry Lane, Washington: Derek Shaw to Amanda McGarvey, $103,000.

1414 Camden St., Pekin: Silver Ring Investments LLC Series 1 to Christina King, $107,000.

1420 S. 10th St., Pekin: Tiffany L. and Zachery England and Tiffany L. Matthews to Jerry G. Boley, $109,000.

136 Vonachen Court, East Peoria: Rebecca A. Baumann and Rebecca Neyens to Barbara Mishler, $115,000.

503 NE Second St., Hopedale: Christian S. and Emily K. Wilkey to Anne Marie Janis, $117,000.

415 Haines Ave., Pekin: Hannah and Jeremy G. Clark to Austin M. Collins, $120,000.

341 Arnold Ave., East Peoria: Betty Jean and Matthew C. Schultz to Charissa L. Schultz, $120,000.

205 N. Columbus St., North Pekin: Marilyn L. Rakestraw to Alexandra Lewandowski, $127,000.

221 Elizabeth St., East Peoria: Jay and Samantha C. Radley to James P. Breedlove and Andrea L. Schuster, $130,000.

1403 N. Ninth St., Pekin: Colton Q. and Traci L. Buttrum to Richard Myers, $134,000.

1 Brentwood Court, Pekin: Tara L. Binder and Jaylene K. Sellers to Yvonne W. Vance, $139,900.

204 Powers Ave., Pekin: Dale W. and Phyllis J. Rowden to Anne Zuercher, $150,000.

1015 Mallard Way, Washington: Acreworth LLC to Adaobi V. Duru, $159,900.

444 Edgewood Drive, East Peoria: Steven L. Washburn to Britt and Molly Blankenship, $160,000.

408 N. Main St., Morton: Andrew Kenneth and Megan Nichole Rogers to Merle W. Link, $160,000.

2102 Independence Drive, Pekin: Todd McGinnis to Zachery England, $164,900.

1523 Norwood Ave., Pekin: Jill A. and Michael P. Gambetti to Nicole Fox and Alexander Taflinger, $167,500.

205 Monterey Drive, Washington: Casey Adams to Gale and Samuel Everhart, $170,000.

509 S. Nelson Ave., Morton: Thomas W. Dejarnett to Kathleen Hurst, $170,000.

2015 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Kathy L. Pettet to Ashley L. and Jeffry D. Nizzia, $179,900.

225 Garnet Drive, Morton: Mark and Susan Rivard to Kathryn and Todd Grimm, $200,000.

1802 Valencia Place, Pekin: Bettye R. and Wayne M. Pruss to Betty and Matthew Schultz, $210,000.

414 S. Eastern Ave., Minier: Amanda J. and Russell G. Richards to Kelsey L. and Nathan B. Frankfather, $211,000.

406 Woodrow Drive, East Peoria: Charissa L. Schultz and Charissa Lyn Vogel to Chase Miles and Cydni Potter, $218,000.

110 Kennedy Court, Hopedale: Laurie Kurth to Paula J. Foster, $230,000.

517 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Brian and Darlene Perkins to David F. and Justine Reves, $239,900.

108 S. Pleasant Hill Road, East Peoria: Kaitlin M. and Timothy Renfrow to Nancy Donnell, $255,000.

105 W. Walnut St., Tremont: Lisa and Thomas P. Haas to NS Associates LLC, $258,000.

108 W. Crestwood Drive, Morton: 3Line Properties LLC to Baylee Gutherie and Balint Szalavari, $259,900.

1323 Austin Ave., Washington: Kyle and Shannon Trewyn to Patrick M. Szybowicz, $259,900.

121 E. Jackson St., Morton: Angela C. and Brian L. Rebholz to Adair Rodriguez, $260,000.

1815 Santa Fe Road, Washington: Kristine J. Fuerst and Sheryl K. Hart and Cynthia S. LaFollett and Thomas S. McCormick and Kathryn L. Robinson and Sheila J. Taylor to Jess R. and Robin A. Mueller, $275,000.

200 N. West St., Tremont: Gullette Construction LLC to Jimmy D. and Peggy N. Flannigan, $278,500.

1109 Brentwood Road, Morton: Emilie and Justin R. Sharum to Brent A. and Nicole L. Giosta, $295,000.

20 Thornton Drive, Mackinaw: Amanda L. Derringer and Jay M. Friedrich to Drew Bohnstedt and Maura Larkin, $300,000.

201 Cypress Point, Washington: Marjorie L. Dodson to Mark A. Marvin, $345,000.

29300 Warrick Road, Mackinaw: Amber Schmidgall and Amber Towle and James Towle to Keith and Lori Schmidgall, $365,000.

10 Diamond Point, Morton: Kimberly Jean and Troy William Erbentraut to Brian M. and Jessica A. Wilmarth, $370,000.

508 N. Main St., Washington: Randall S. Fox and Holly L. Tate to Brandon M. and Rachel L. Andrews, $400,000.

459 Garnet Drive, Morton: Andrew D. and Lyndsey J. McKillip and Lyndsey J. Smith to Deanna and Matthew Steffen, $425,000.

116 Whistling Strait, Washington: Courtney and Parker Gross to Caroline L. and Tyler R. Hodges, $450,000.

616 Evergreen Drive, Washington: Dale A. and Tamara M. King to Brittany E. and Matthew P. Zekany, $468,500.

629 Country Club Lane, Pekin: Robert W. and Sandra K. Scheffler to Charles R. and Debra K. Schermerhorn, $495,000.

Parcel number 20-20-27-300-001: Sarah N. Tomm to Bryan C. and Suzanne Lynette Tomm, $500,000.

43 Jasper Drive, Morton: Brian D. and Sandra A. Swinford to Ciara and John Day, $620,000.

10461 Locust Road, Tremont: Leah Embree to Colin and Lynelle Steidinger, $650,000.

1830 Autumn Ridge, Washington: Christopher J. and Heather Rae Monroe to Scott A. Williams and Beth H. Wozniak, $705,000.

38 Diamond Point, Morton: Mayra Mariela Guajardo Martinez and Francisco Javier Salazar Medina to Kamala and Subramanyam Chittivelu, $1,200,000.

175 W. Courtland St., Morton: PBG Racing LLC to KAG Leasing Inc., $2,500,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

515 W. Partridge St., Metamora: Michael H. and Sheila M. Bruegge to Angel Lee Ford, $102,690.

503 W. Court St., Eureka: Cynthia G. and William S. Ehrlich Jr. to Jennifer Wiles, $149,000.

110 Berkner Ave., Metamora: Monica Peters, Aaron Peters and Monica Sharick to Charles Ray Johnson, $155,000.

2490 County Road 1600 N, Benson: Justin D. and Rosemary H. Armes to Scott M. and Kayla Thompson, $238,000.

704 Bayside Circle, Germantown Hills: Joey E. and Jamie L. Camp to Dale A. and Denise L. Herring, $310,000.

109 Apple Drive, Metamora: Robin G. Baisden Jr. and Emily M. Baisden to Adam James Derose, $321,500.

312 E. Eller Drive, East Peoria: Mary A. Hoehne and John E. Hoehne (DECD) and Daniel A. Hoehne (Attorney-N-Fact) to Eric Walter and Ann Marie Markovich, $324,500.

714 Woodland Knolls Road, Germantown Hills: Dante and Savannah Castro to Robert Klaus Steinbach and Shelly Lynn Wright, $325,000.

2080 County Road 900N, Secor: Patrick J. and Laurie A. Weber to Tony and Jean B. Petrzelka, $421,000.

109 Rosemary Lane, Germantown Hills: Preferred Homes Inc. and Robert W. Clevenger to Nathan and Jordan Lentz, $607,000.

Parcel number 17-13-206-002: Danvers Farmers Elevator Company and Danvers Farmers Elevator Inc. and Danvers Farmers Elevator Co. to Goodfield Specialty Grain LLC, $1,300,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties