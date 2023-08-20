Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for August 20, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of August 7, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
6440 N. Allen Road, Unit #53, Peoria: Jonathan and Marlie Heider to Robert Yerkes and Xiaojia Jing, $84,900.
2018 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Gaige Spencer and Sophie Townsend to Alicia K. Turner, $94,000.
331 W. Clara Ave., Peoria: Maureen E. Kennedy to Antonio and Christian Wixom, $95,500.
2023 E. Harvard Ave., Peoria: Timothy A. Burnside to Fernando Cuahuizo, $100,000.
3605 N. Finnell Ave., Peoria: Dominique Williams to Shane Mabus and Holly Miller, $100,000.
2806 N. Mission Road, Peoria: Jessie Lunini to Afredia Sanders, $100,000.
1102 E. Paris Ave., Peoria Heights: Roger Mohr to Kamryn Lancaster to Zachary Cihi, $105,000.
2701 W. Willowlake Drive, Unit 54, Peoria: Lynette D. Kaufmann to David R. and Linda M. Sparke, $112,000.
125 E. Glen Ave., 210B, Peoria: Jill and John Wagner, Patrick Mowbray and Heidi Simons to Halina Lewalski, $113,000.
1023 S. Mesa Drive, Peoria: David A. Cannon to Betty Fiser, $115,000.
9518 S. Robinson Lane, Mapleton: Wesley W. and Kaitlyn Sweet to Joseph Canterbury, $115,000.
729 E. Hines Ave., Peoria Heights: David B. Bryant to William and Jeremiah Meritt, $124,500.
1100 W. Groveland Ave., Peoria: Antonio Wixom to Matte D. Walsh, $129,500.
508 W. Mound St., Elmwood: Stephanie and Thomas Harkness to David M. Clark, $130,000.
617 W. Mt. Hawley Terrace, Peoria: Michael Illuzzi to Benjamin Leech and Alexa Walters, $135,000.
930 E. Euclid Ave., Peoria Heights: MARIDOC413 LLC to Heights Properties LLC, $142,000.
2212 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Priscilla Lowery to Brandon Seyller, $145,000.
803 E. Third St., Glasford: Dustin and Heather Gillespie to Gino Zapata, $147,000.
4707 W. Wanda Ave., Bartonville: Daniel Henderson to J. Scott and Marilyn M. Luster, $148,000.
14708 N. Grandview Drive, Chillicothe: Sandra K. Holden to John and Jennifer Youngblood, $149,900.
5518 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Emily J. Scott to Jamie Mouzourakis, $150,000.
5710 N. Western Ave., Peoria: Amanda Boyer to Jeanie R. Fili and Amanda L. Snyder, $150,000.
102 Lawndale Ave., Bartonville: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Angela Jones, $155,500.
1117 E. Hazard Ave, Peoria Heights: Adrianne and Jacob Potts to Luke and Alexandra Murphy, $164,900.
5027 N. Mansfield Drive, Peoria: Kenneth N. Lingle to Lucas Beebe, $164,900.
4408 & 4412 NW Scenic Drive, Peoria: Diana L. Gualandi to Griffin and Jaqueline Dahlberg, $168,250.
715 N. Fifth St., Chillicothe: Brent E. Bixby to Brooke Kramer, $170,990.
1635 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: Michalis Chiras and Jeff Cohen to Todd A. Batitis and Caroline Zimbrick, $175,000.
1113 N. Institute Place, Peoria: Charles K. and Sarah C. Boley to Steven J. and Lindsey M. Kregel, $190,000.
5716 W. Overland Pass, Peoria: Alex and Brianna Fullenkamp to James W. and Kerri A. Berry, $210,000.
7325 W. Lancaster Road, Peoria: Sue E. Meinders to Nadine R. and Richard M. Knee, $216,000.
4626 S. Baker Lane, Bartonville: Allan and Darci Woldow to Cartus Financial Corporation, $324,900.
4626 S. Baker Lane, Bartonville: Cartus Financial Corporation to Terry L. and Mary J. Pyatt, $324,900.
1322 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: David C. and Sharon A. Byrkit to Sawyer Krause and Austin Thompson, $365,000.
11017 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trail Crossing Developers LLC to Kirk A. and Angela L. Oldham, $365,130.
3002 W. School St., Dunlap: Ironwood Homes Inc. to Parash Kalita, $419,900.
717 W. Scottwood Drive, Peoria: Alexander and Kira Crowley to Teresa C. Henrichs, $424,000.
4000 W. Tangleoaks Court, Peoria: Shiraz A. Khaiser to Keith and Casey Knepp, $680,000.
2705 W. Farmington Road, West Peoria: Khattab Properties LLC to Iowa Rajs Property LLC, $775,000.
10828 N. Hunters Trail Court, Peoria: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Brent and Kathleen Deener, $971,250.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
213 Johnson St., East Peoria: Cynthia K. and Ronald K. Stewart to Khylie D. Stewart, $78,000.
1516 Summer St., Pekin: Jacob A. Lara to Trent Frazell, $84,900.
920 Market St., Pekin: Mary L. and Mildred L. Johnson to Amara Tinuviel, $89,000.
1409 S. 6th St., Pekin: Carmen M. and Terry L. Allen to David Reid, $89,900.
Parcel Number 02-02-21-211-011, Tazewell County: Beth and Curt Feucht to Free Indeed Properties LLC, $100,000.
1419 Lake St., Pekin, 1422 S. 9th St., Pekin, and 113 Thornton Ave., Pekin: Gary L. Allen to Stephen A. King, $105,000.
319 Orr Ave., Pekin: Donna L. Cluck to Ethyl Johnson, $118,000.
2227 Northridge Lane, Washington: Ronda Donovan to Herta B. Turner, $120,000.
429 Court, Pekin: Todd Hasty to A106 LLC, $125,000.
1800 Willow St., Pekin: Kickapoo Corporation to Ryan Cargill Jr., $125,000.
204 Insull St., Pekin: Bonitta M. and Carl L. Huey to Hannah E. Koch and Bradley Platt, $125,000.
305 Wagner St., Washington: Brooke and Devon Bristol to Ragan Hinson and Noah Sparks, $134,900.
1230 S. 4th St., Pekin: Angela S. Hancock to Michael and Tiffany M. Avenali, $135,000.
403 S. Market St., Washington: Christopher M. Jones to Abigail Schmitt, $135,000.
304 S. Church St., Washington: Bryan W. and Kimberly A. Sheets to Donetta Ghent and April Stidham, $135,000.
428 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: Cathy S. Smith to Karen C. and Kevin A. Rapp, $138,000.
840 Brenkman Drive, Pekin: The Resto Rod Shop LLC to Michael A. Kuchan, $140,000.
414 Hilldale Ave., Washington: Laura S. and Ross M. Baize to Regena J. Bazzetta, $140,500.
121 Saint Clair Drive, Marquette Heights: Derek D. and Heidi M. Curless to Adrianne and Jacob Potts, $145,000.
109 Devonshire Road, Washington: Bobette D. Evans to Cheryl Frigo and Kyle C. Hamon, $149,950.
911 Winter St., Pekin: Robert M. Funk to Daniel D. and Marsha J. Dowell, $150,000.
111 Oakdale Road, Washington: Randal L. and Teresa Isbell to Jeffrey E. and Nakaela R. Karr Mains, $150,000.
400 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Amanda J. King to Dawn and Malia Burger, $166,500.
211 E. Delwood St., Morton: Jennifer D. Gibbs, Judith R. Huser and Jeffrey A. Walker to Jeremy Rapp, $170,000.
200 N. Main St., North Pekin: Betty S. and Warl W. Williams to Angela and Jeffery Lyons II, $189,900.
510 Michael Court, Washington: Nathan A. and Sarah E. Lee to Max H. Johnson, $192,500.
312 E. Greenwood St., Morton: Debra J. and Donald G. Wyzard to Karsten M. Brown and Logan M. Elward, $205,000.
214 N. Main Ave., Minier: Kelsey and Nathan Frankfather to Amanda Cerne and Christopher Slania, $210,000.
132 N. Ohio Ave., Morton: Aaron M.K. and Kristen M. Woiwode to Andrew K. and Megan N. Rogers, $250,000.
805 Sunburst Lane, Washington: David Flemings to Josh and Tzigane L. Monda, $275,000.
908 Devonshire Road, Washington: Caroline and Tyler R. Hodges to Danielle Rodier, $287,500.
22173 Woodlane Court, Morton: Lynn R. and Steven E. Zimmerman to Daniel A. and Keshia J. Wenninger, $323,000.
640 Northern Oaks, Groveland: Andrea and Graham McNally to Allyson and Patrick Cantrell, $340,000.
613 Yorkshire Drive, Washington: Kirk L. and Lisa M. Hines to Clifford S. and Jodie M. Vieira, $355,000.
6343 McLean Road, Minier: Cathy D. and Jan L. Pendell to Hunter and Matthew W. Lang, $395,000.
2009 Dane Kelsey Drive, Pekin: Cynthia A. and Glen Johnson to Marc and Marsha L. Sarmiento, $395,000.
1430 NW Winderemere Drive, Tremont: Kristin Burns to Kami R. and Tyler W. Paluska, $411,000.
1716 Rustic Oak Drive, Washington: Chaifunn and Michael A. Simmons to Cartus Financial Corporation, $420,000.
1716 Rustic Oak Drive, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to Jacob and Sarah Pettit, $420,000.
726 Stoneway Drive, Morton: Kevin and Lori Shurman to Jennifer L. and Sara R. Beckman, $422,000.
Parcel Number 23-23-07-100-001, Tazewell County: Deborah L. Forbes to Brian Dabney, $556,763.
86 Sapphire Point, Morton: Julie A. Lagacy to Carla and Keith Yoder, $930,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
802 W. Davison St., Roanoke: Gary L. Johnson to Michael R. and Cindy Mattson, $135,000.
Parcel Number 06-07-412-013, Woodford County: Kelly J. Christ and Michael E. Seggerman to Logan and Samantha Weber, $180,000.
506 W. Cruger Ave., Eureka: Michael J. Sarver and Carole Crawford-Jones to Grayson and Kourtney C. Gilbert, $185,000.
1013 Coal Bank Road, Metamora: Thomas and Laveta G. Hagan to Robert and Carolyn Coup, $280,000.
714 Bayside Circle, Germantown Hills: Marshall S. and Stephanie A. Parks to Matthew and Allison Haines, $345,000.
