Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 31, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 18, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3111 & 3113 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Huntco Partners LP to Steven D. McMahill Sr., $85,000.

3207 W. Willow Knolls Road, Unit 69C, Peoria: Custon Buildres LLC to Karina Schenone and Jose Isola, $85,000.

2226 N. Gale Ave., Peoria: Constance I. McAvoy to Matthew Elmore, $89,000.

2330 N. Flora Ave., Peoria: McConnell Group LLC to Olubusola Oladipo, $92,000.

3731 N. Illinois Ave., Peoria Heights: Faisal D. Dossa to Ean A. and Jennifer A. Cuthbert, $92,500.

5606 W. Hivue Lane, Peoria: Janet M. and Harold R. Fulton to Austin Noe, $94,000.

210 S. Walnut St., Princeville: Main Street K. 104 LLC to JMESS LLC, $95,000.

1330 E. Hillcrest Place, Peoria: Jonathan Bay to Sydney D.J. Green, $97,900.

18610 N. Centerville Road, Edelstein: Brad and Lyndsay Stoecker to Canterbury Farms Inc., $100,000.

437 N. Walnut St., Princeville: Cheryl R. Endress to James and Lorna Frost, $111,000.

1806 W. Sherman Ave., Peoria: Benjamin Knize and Niamh Stapleton to Cejae K. and Alethea S. Tayten, $113,000.

Peoria real estate: Sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 24, 2023

617 W. Hawliette Court, Peoria: Sally J. Joyner to Fink Rentals LLC, $116,000.

813 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: Anton J. Kharoufeh and Shannon C. Brougher to Nathaniel Coates, $116,250.

3422 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: Nadine R. Knee to Ruby and Scott Combs, $120,000.

3500 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria: Robert Ray to Bea M. and Romulo Rabonoz Jr., $123,000.

1209 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Empire Real Estate Corp. to Larry D. Milam Jr., $124,900.

304 S. Starr Lane, Peoria: Micah Bouillon to Bowen C. Snow, $125,000.

912 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Todd L. and Lisa L. Schrock to Daniel and Erika McClain, $125,000.

1100 N. Glenwood Ave., Peoria: Milton C. II and Abby L. Smith to Clifford and Maureen Black, $128,000.

Story continues

6107 S. Madison St., Bartonville: Terry L. and Mary Pyatt to Billie J. Stambaugh, $137,000.

138 W. Paradise Court, Bartonville: Cheryl L. and Mark S. Blackwell to Gwendolyn R. Allison, $139,900.

414 N. Stone Church Road, Peoria: Ryant L. and Shelby Lambie to Charles A. Gullette and Kathryn D. Newsam Gullette, $145,000.

5710 N. Monterey Court, Peoria: Amanda M. Penland to George and Karina Winman, $153,000.

5121 N. Montclair Ave., Peoria Heights: Scott F. and Laura A. Favorite to Poppy Realty LLC, $155,000.

1001 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Jason Whaley to Paul D. and Megan L. Todd, $160,000.

5937 W. Ridgecrest Drive, Peoria: Robert J. and Sharon B. Dearborn to Jillian Navarro, $165,000.

4597 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: McCann Properties Group LLC to Todd Hawkins, $170,000.

922 W. Trailcreek Drive, Peoria: Tammy R. Ashton to Donna A. Simons, $179,900.

100 McCall St., Peoria: Rodney D. Getz Family Real Estate Limited Partnership to 3G Financial Group LLC, $180,000.

4613 N. Montello Drive, Peoria: Joseph Marmon to Douglas Huff, $180,000.

2700 SW Washington St., Peoria: Zerla Properties LLC to Master Wholesalers LLC, $185,000.

1425 E. Seiberling Ave, Peoria Heights: GG Properties V LLC Series 3 to Graham Construction & Real Estate LLC, $190,000.

329 Maplewood Blvd., Dunlap: Chelsea Bill to Bradley Henseler, $192,000.

101 N. Fifth St., Dunlap: Kurt L. and Heidi L. Wagenbach to Morgan Rianne, $197,800.

5313 W. Flagstone Drive, Peoria: Jacqulyn r. Gocker to Eugene and Jacqueline J. Petty, $214,500.

7017 N. Woodfern Place, Brimfield: Gary D. and Lynda J. Demmin to Keri Kelly and Grant Shepard, $265,000.

5632 S. Matt Cody Court, Peoria: Kellie E. Branch to Sydney M. McClintock and Dylan W. Michel, $305,000.

11206 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Matthew and Lori Rice to Mohammed Abdulaaima and Reem Saadoon, $320,000.

226 W. Aspen Way, Peoria: Daniel M. and Coleen M. Whalen to Daniel and Katherine O'Brien, $330,000.

10617 W. Legion Hall Road, Princeville, and 14417 N. Mendenhall Road, Princeville: Brian E. Dexter to Ronald L. Baer, $518,700.

Peoria real estate: Sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 17, 2023

11320 N. Copper Creek Point, Dunlap: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Zachary D. and Kathryn A. Nitz, $583,842.

2400 SW Washington St., Peoria: Caterpillar Inc. to Black Band Distilling LLC, $825,000.

301 W. Timber Ridge Drive, Peoria: Pamela Green to Drake Green, $1,600,000.

6828 N. Pear Tree Lane, Peoria: Crystal Glen Properties LLC Series Peoria to LZB Retail Inc., $2,165,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1104 S. 10th St., Pekin: David L. Callahan to Stormie A. Yeager, $79,000.

112 Bower St., East Peoria: Patricia M. and Phillip Hardy to Barry D. Pinter, $90,000.

808-812 Derby St., Pekin: Patricia J. Friedrich to ZSB Properties LLC, $95,000.

1416 State St., Pekin: Kenneth L. and Vivian F. Flynn to Perry Pierson, $114,900.

404 Leonard St., Creve Coeur: Parker Day to Chelsea Burtsfield and Brock Port, $115,000.

800 N. Main St., Washington: Jordan S. Cansino to Olivia K. Stalter, $119,000.

108 N. Market St., Washington: Jason G. Gordon to Breanne Munday, $120,000.

131 Kickapoo Drive, East Peoria: David B. Terrini to Kara and Travis Sturgeon, $134,150.

119 S. Lawndale Ave., Washington: Gary R. and Lisa R. Hill to Rebecca S. Descamps, $145,000.

220 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Mark Ice to Jeremy Wright, $150,000.

10251 Evergreen Drive, Manito: Jaime C.A. Lavelli to Brandy and Mark E. Bumbalough, $153,500.

1901 Stoneway Drive, Washington: Boley Tool & Machine Works Inc. to Monicals Pizza Corporation, $155,000.

320 Kaskaskia Road, Marquette Heights: Sydney M. McClintock to Brittini S. and Cyle S. Davis, $155,000.

22165 Spring Creek Drive, Washington: Brittany Romani to Timothy R. Grob, $172,000.

421 S. Nelson Ave., Morton: Herschel A. Martin to Ellie R. and Benjamin T. Lauritsen, $174,000.

124 Easy St., Washington: Dennis D. and Douglas D. Schertz to Roberta J. Gilson, $175,000.

1607 Deppert Drive, Pekin: Darla J. and Ray D. Koonce to Ashley and Whitney Cooper, $179,900.

400 Locust St., Washington: Shannon Trapp to Heights Properties LLC, $179,900.

22 violations and food on the floor: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for November

204 Freedom Trail, Washington: John and Meghan Tillotson to Makenna L. Moore, $215,000.

1009 Walnut St., Washington: Jesse and Kevin Kolb to Hannah Finnicum and Spencer Mathus, $224,000.

124 Eagle Ridge Drive, Washington: Betty J. and Douglas D. Doeden to Gary A. Douglas, $227,000.

1605 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Sharon L. Childs to East Peoria Dental Real Estate LLC, $250,000.

508 Northbrook Drive, Minier: Carolyn S. and Gordon A. Hansen to Brady and Melissa Cremeens, $270,000.

375 Norman Drive, Groveland: Byers Properties LLC Series 1080 Outlot to Paige L. Prehoda, $270,000.

101 S. Main St., Morton: Reabodes LLC to Amy and Ryan Jones, $275,000.

Parcel Number 18-18-10-100-001, Tazewell County: George and Kevin Enderlin and Jane Tucker to Jeff C. Rocker, $413,000.

341 Pocono Ave., Morton: Armstrong Builders Inc. to Amy L. and Timothy B. Hartig, $447,400.

144 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria: Jeffrey R. Cree to Sylvia L. Caballero and Bretton L. Douglas, $475,000.

1101 Hanover St., Morton: Armstrong Builders Inc. to Dustin and Kristen Pruitt, $508,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

107 Washington St., Benson: Tod A. and Tammy J. Anderson to Brandon Matter and Madeline Hock, $85,000.

514 W. Prairie St., Roanoke: Cassidy Kile to Panther Creek Properties LLC, $135,500.

202 N. Perry St., Deer Creek: Tevin Mangold to Gavin Helms, $185,000.

Parcel Number 02-21-100-001, Woodford County: George R. Roberts and Reggie Roberts-Guede to Michael L. and Barbara Sullivan, $480,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties