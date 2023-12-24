Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 24, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 11, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
6002 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: MARIDOC413 LLC to SRP Capital LLC, $80,000.
4703 W. Pershing Ave., Bartonville: Scotty D. and Kimberly R. Morgan to Andrew Morgan, $81,000.
7714 S. Jefferson St., Bartonville: Scotta A. Lingenfelter and Jennifer J. Maret, $81,000.
4112 N. Bryer Place, Peoria: Brett Hammer to Barbara Nelson, $84,000.
3116 N. Ellis St., Peoria: Charles W. O'Brien to Kelisha and Keshab Shrestha, $90,000.
427 W. Lakewood Ave., Peoria: Candice Mathus to Tiana J. Chambers, $90,000.
3215 W. Willow Knolls Road, Unit 89D, Peoria: Shruti and Vahin Srikumar to Ganesh Nandamuru and Revathi Kanna, $90,250.
1926 N. Thirteen Club Drive, Peoria: Jason and Ellen Emerick to Scott Carlson, $92,900.
808 W. Windom St., Peoria: Jay Winne to Kendrick L. Ingram, $97,500.
1416 NE Madison Ave., Peoria: Andrew J. Jowers to Marvin Wright and Erica D. Bell, $103,500.
2809 N. Missouri Ave., Peoria: SFR3 040 LLC to Sandra D. Schalk, $110,000.
2204 N. Ardell Place, Peoria: Ezekiel and Barbara Honegger to Charles and Brianna Gomez, $114,900.
1107 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: James and Nichole Mitchell to Fontessa Bynum, $115,000.
523 E. Embert Place, Peoria: Roger McKenna to Angela Sager, $115,000.
5306 N. Montclair Ave., Peoria Heights: Troy Kerrn to Phillip L. John, $120,000.
906 W. Loire Court, Unit E-2, Peoria: Margaret J. Murin to Jan B. and Graeme S. Brown, $122,000.
1022 E. Gift Ave., Peoria: MLS309 Properties LLC to Tamayo J. and Juana A. Mendez, $125,000.
4437 W. Castleton Road, Peoria: Ziang M. and Liangzhu Chen to David James, $135,000.
1207 E. Brookhill Road, Peoria: Gladys Y. Beals and Angela M. Smith to Jeffrey A. and Shelly D. Lashley, $140,000.
313 E. Calhoun St., Brimfield: Ethan A. and Natalie Zeman to John E. and Sharon S. Arbogast, $140,000.
314 S. Stillwater Drive, Chillicothe: Lori A. Maurer and Becky S. Pendergast to Jon W., Diane L. and Joshua A. James, $143,333.
1817 W. Clarewood Ave., Peoria: Louis Basso to Dawn A. Robison, $165,000.
13 Sandalwood Lane, Bartonville: Richard L. and Barbara E. Light to Renee Causino, $165,000.
3515 W. Bonnaire Court, Peoria: Joshua D. Schreiner to Jeffry Nagel, $165,000.
4817 W. Roseland Ave., Peoria: Edward C. Poor to Michael R. Monroe, $167,500.
1516 N. Holiday Lane, Trivoli: Edward and Patricia Henson to Ohana Lane LLC, $180,000.
716 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: Ryan and Sara Whalen to John Willis, $192,000.
6616 N. Queen Frances Lane, Peoria: Syed A.H. Razvi and Syeda A. Darkhshan to James Flippin, $192,000.
4229 N. Koerner Road, Peoria: Judith E. Bussman to Jana Gunther, $225,000.
11414 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Jeffrey Graves to Christina Power, $232,250.
3918 N. Northwood Ave., Peoria: Wallace and Noelle Wallace to Amanda Hitchell, $240,000.
10804 N. David Court, Peoria: Donald J. Randall Jr. to Hassan Naroo, $240,500.
13933 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: All American Air B&B LLC to Joel J. and Tracy M. Morris, $248,400.
13813 W. Riekena Road, Hanna City: Hailey H. and Jeremy Robertson to Tyson and Danielle Hasty, $285,000.
129 W. Whitehall Court, Peoria: Monika and Thomasz P. Milczarek to Collins Odhiambo and Sara W. Musa, $285,000.
2306 W. Murphy Drive, Dunlap: Connie K. Preston to Aaron Krause, $312,000.
11120 N. Brookhaven Court, Peoria: Thomas a. Kraus to Luke D. and Katherine M. Shadid, $332,500.
9504 W. Whittingham Point, Mapleton: Timothy and Lindsay Sullivan to Jerry D. and Diane L. Nicholson, $339,900.
921 W. Scottwood Drive, Peoria: Sally Jo Winek to Cynthia J. Streid and Juli Boles Streid, $340,000.
7302 S. Clauson Road, Glasford: Peoria Land Venture LLC to Shane and Renee Robison, $349,000.
7302 S. Clauson Road, Glasford: Peoria Land Venture LLC to Kyler and Courtney Phillips, $404,200.
1029 N. University St., Peoria: Simonson Investments LLC to PLC Great Falls LLC, $471,000.
4201 N. Golf Crest Lane, Peoria: David P. and Adreinne S. Haney to Jeff Green, $808,000.
403 S. Fourth St., Dunlap: American Liquor & Foodmart LLC to Casey's Retail Company, $1,855,000.
800-818 S. Wiswall Court, Peoria: Lincoln Terrace LP to Lincoln Terrace Associates LP, $3,230,000.
2825 W. Ann St., Peoria: Lincoln Terrace LP to Lincoln Terrace Associates LP, $3,230,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
928 Highland Ave., Pekin: Lynn D. and Michael R. McLeod to Doris Brown, $82,000.
1919 English Oak, Washington: Illinois@Heart LLC to Kelsey and Todd Harrison, $83,300.
1111 Kern Road, Washington: Christopher M. Jones to Amanda M. Emerson, $85,000.
1521 Fisher St., Pekin: Ashley Cooper to Alexis Fuller, $88,000.
104 N. Inglewood Drive, East Peoria: Peoria Heights Properties LLC to Tyler Kofoid, $92,500.
109 Arnold Ave., East Peoria: Brandy and Shannon Wright to Carrigan Waltz and Matthew Williams, $100,000.
325 S. 4th St., Pekin: Oyella Holdings LLC to KMR Properties LLC, $102,500.
215 Amanda St., Pekin: Slumlord Millionaire LLC to Jesus Covarrubias, $105,000.
138 Riverview Drive, Creve Coeur: Micah Bouillon to Nathan Wiese, $110,000.
1509 Timber Rail, Washington: Kara Steeplechase Estates Inc. to Holly D. and Ryan D. Riggins, $120,000.
501 S. Pekin Ave., Creve Coeur: Joniden LLC to Audtri Properties LLC, $130,000.
1102 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Carol A. Seguin to Brandy and Shannon Wright, $134,500.
423 Capri St., Pekin: Karalyn A. Garber to Blake and Hope Briggs, $135,000.
654 Main St., East Peoria: Connie L. and Deno Ori to Rebecca Gaetz, $135,000.
1735 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: Diana L. Ayres and Tammy L. Fuller to Lisa A. Green, $139,530.
10167 Evergreen Drive, Manito: Jeffrey J. and Sara A. Frank to BGRS Relocation Inc., $146,900.
10167 Evergreen Drive, Manito: BGRS Relocation Inc. to Samantha Galyean, $146,900.
207 James Parkway, Washington: Stacey J. Remmert to Jaiden Brockhouse, $152,500.
323 Bessler Lake Drive, Groveland: Samantha Galyean to Katherine Sims, $157,000.
109 Jefferson Court, Morton: James M. III and Rachel E. Hartnett to Louis Basso, $160,000.
108 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Larry L. and Jill S. Koontz to Melinda Clemens and Delores Jolliff, $160,000.
1065 Mallard Way, #208A, Washington: Debra and Terry Caines to David and Kristine Andres, $160,000.
1001 Miller St., Washington: Shandra Ghent to Jacob Haar, $163,000.
1919 English Oak, Washington: Brian J. and Mark R. Monge to Kelsey and Todd Harrison, $166,600.
Parcel Number 10-10-36-100-002, Tazewell County: Paul A. Cargill to Kim J. and R. Perry Montgomery, $167,134.
Parcel Numbers 02-02-03-307-042 and 02-02-13-403-001, Tazewell County: Noah Belsly to Jayme and Lindsey Belsly, $170,000.
2620 Fondulac Drive, East Peoria: Scott R. Workley to Mitchell Holdings LLC, $170,000.
10600 Apple St., Tremont: Alisha R. and Justin L. Wahls to Jacob T. Olah and Julia Pfautsch, $175,000.
338 Briarbrook Drive, East Peoria: Danielle and Matthew Brown to Jason Schwab, $183,000.
115 E. Kingwood St., Morton: Dawn L. and Gregory S. Ingold to Bruce Saidat, $190,000.
410 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington: Alec M. and Lauren J. Gerdes to Jazmin and Jonathan Haller, $205,000.
2607 Fondulac Drive, East Peoria: Tyler G. Woessner to Kenneth and Victoria Eby, $207,500.
Parcel Number 02-02-25-400-011, Tazewell County: Jon W. Dingledine to Anna J. and Kevin M. Peters, $218,750.
111 N. Roosevelt St., North Pekin: Jo Ann and Michael A. Driver to Jennifer J. and Ryan T. Williams, $230,000.
474 Wildwood Drive, Groveland: Patricia H. and Robert C. Butler to Becky Kuras, $240,000.
1429 Eagle Ave., Washington: Joseph D. Jr. and Megan Lahood to Richard and Rita Nygren, $250,000.
105 Santa Maria Court, Pekin: Debra D. and Robert Pinter to Chad and Whitney Gingrich, $290,000.
1397 Exeter Court, Tremont: Nicholas K. and Samantha E. Goss to Alisha A. and Justin L. Wahls, $290,000.
1404 S. Lee Ave., Morton: Carol J. and Jack Gittinger to Chris J. Formhals, $300,000.
26842 Hickory Lane, Morton: Gregory F., Joseph G. and Sylvia M. Sander to Austin and Elizabeth Chapin, $310,000.
1092 Upper Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: Randall and Rebecca L. Johnson to Eric J. and Kimberly L. Hahn, $345,000.
101 Dove Lane, East Peoria: Joel Morris to Anabelle and Gale Johnson, $358,500.
135 Barrington Lane, East Peoria: Eugene F. and Kimberly K. Damm to Diana S. and Donald C. Snyder, $425,000.
Parcel Number 10-10-36-200-006, Tazewell County: Kevin and Melvin Schlobohm and Debra Schlobohm McKenny to Anitra J. and Steven E. Runyon, $738,528.
340 Detroit Ave., Morton: Daniel J. and Kristine N. Kniep to Morton Detroit Avenue LLC, $800,000.
Parcel Numbers 08-09-28-100-003, 08-09-28-100-004, 08-09-200-002 and 08-09-200-003, Tazewell County: Lincoln Farm Corporation and Spring Lake Farm Corporation to William H. Lindsey II, $1,258,400.
WOODFORD COUNTY
1142 N. Nancy St., East Peoria: Monte V. and Carol A. Loser to RJ Rose LLC, $108,000.
609 W. Monroe St., Metamora: Kayllene R. Clymer to Shane D., Christy J. and Gavin Byard, $167,500.
1177 County Road 250 N, Deer Creek: Bruce Saidat to Matthew Switzer, $175,000.
Parcel Number 06-02-300-003, Woodford County: Anne L. and Raymond S. McNamara to Steve A. and Jaynet E. Smith, $184,920.
1167 County Road 2100 E, Roanoke: Mark and Diana L. Fawley to Andrew and Shea Templeton, $200,000.
507 Dennis Drive, Eureka: Eric J. and Kimberly L. Hahn to Grant S. and Tessa Geick, $330,000.
820 Stonelake Drive, Metamora: Jason and Mary Miller to David C. Peterson, $355,000.
609 Mayfair Court, Germantown Hills: Neil A. and Cathleen J. Roth to Patrick M. II and Cassandra M. Garman, $539,900.
Parcel Number 06-02-300-003, Woodford County: Kathy R., Steven J., Regenna, Michael M., Julie A., Mark F. and Raymond S. McNamara to Steve A. and Jaynet E. Smith, $924,600.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties