Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Jan. 7, 2024
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 25, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
6111 N. Northmoor Court, Peoria: MC Davis Properties LLC to Mitchel W. Collins, $87,000.
1622 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: FJR Realty LLC to Christopher Tillman, $95,000.
2919 N. University St., Peoria: David Shoemaker to Lisa K. McCubbins, $95,000.
2035 W. Wilson Ave., Peoria: Julianna Schafer to Lucas Ginder, $102,500.
3509 W. Pemford Court, Peoria: Anna J. Brogan to Christina Dodds, $130,500.
405 Bird Ave., Bartonville: Federal National Mortgage Association to Jason and Kathryn A. Eichhorn, $135,000.
2604 & 2606 W. Wardcliffe Drive, Peoria: Ami Rose Pacis Rental Property LLC to Kendrick and Tonya Fant, $138,000.
2705 N. Victoria Ave., Peoria: Joshua Swope to Anthony Youngman and Poem Lee, $155,900.
610 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: Kelly S. Schroeder to Liana Ticualu, $169,000.
5019 S. Chesterfield Court, Mapleton: Jeffrey B. and Leslie D. Greenleaf to Douglas W. and Deon D. Hire, $185,000.
6135 N. Jayar Drive, Peoria: Rick A. LeHew to David M. Williams, $190,000.
4610 W. Gladstone Place, Peoria: Chelsea and Adam Krejci to Matthew and Brittany Wille, $214,000.
1810 W. Christine Ave., Peoria: Evan and Sarah Smith to Trevor B. and Jasmin Wheeler, $215,000.
10911 W. Parks School Road, Princeville: Kali A. and Javier Trevino to Matthew Dodson, $280,000.
5116 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: Jeffery L. Nelson to Kinnari Patel, $304,000.
4029 S. Dunbar Point, Mapleton: John P. and Kelly C. Hecker to Patricia D. Floyd and Timothy A. Neubauer, $350,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
1502 Summer St., Pekin: Bret L. Epkins to Ethan S. Venson, $89,900.
106 Quail Trail, Washington: Judith A. Franklin to Jeffrey A., Mallory R. and Tressa L. Schumacher, $100,000.
105 Fariview Court, Creve Coeur: Ashley M. and Benjamin M. Williams Sr. to Devan Franks, $102,500.
1007 S. 14th St., Pekin: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Naomi L. Green, $102,900.
204 McGinley St., Washington: Bar Heart Properties LLC to Maria Mills and Ronald Santee, $120,000.
124 Eller Ave., Creve Coeur: Ashley M. and Michael A. Shearburn to Kyle A. Sr. and Narissa M. Jackson, $128,000.
327 Cole St., East Peoria: Anthony Cleveland to Chloe E. Powell, $130,000.
804 Lawndale Ave., Pekin: Joseph and Katie L. Dougherty to Jordan J. Reisinger, $137,500.
1511 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Chester J. Jr., James E. and Lenard J. Duchnowski to Cynthia Provenzanp, $139,000.
608 Spring St., Washington: Scot B. Wolf to Kristin M. Wilson, $143,000.
Parcel Numbers 05-05-06-204-001, 05-05-06-204-004. 05-05-06-204-008 and 05-05-06-204-010, Tazewell County: Robert F. and Suzanne C. Thatcher to Michael L. Sutherland, $150,000.
Parcel Number 02-03-07-300-015, Tazewell County: Annette M. Voorhees Brehmer and Richard M. Brehmer to Martin C. Voorhees, $150,000.
405 N. Sampson St., Tremont: Johnny C. and Nicole R. Simkins to Marco P. Falcon, $155,000.
107 Lotus Lane, Washington: Christopher and Kayla Mattus to Joseph Marmon, $156,900.
134 Lincoln Parkway, East Peoria: Raymond Kibbons to Michelle Cornwell, $159,000.
103 Louis Court, East Peoria: Chad A. and Jessica A. Ballard to Amanda Smith, $160,000.
306 Pontiac Road, Marquette Heights: Elmer Luncsford and T. Lee Shelby to Sally J. Joyner, $162,000.
401 Belaire Drive, Washington: Micah Bouillon to Michael R. Fuller, $162,900.
107 Dillon Road, Marquette Heights: Donna R. and Kevin M. Smith to Brittany E. Slick, $166,500.
21649 Allentown Road, Tremont: Collin P. and Traci L. Wilson to Emilie and Justin Sharum, $179,900.
712 King Drive, Mackinaw: Robert M. Cupi to Alkat Industries LLC, $184,000.
412 N. Main St., Morton: Darcy L. and Gregory A. Robinson to Austin Shone and Kourtney Stahl, $190,000.
2 Browning Court, Washington: Daniel C. Morris and Elke G. Scholz Morris to Elizabeth Moore, $235,500.
601 Terrace Court, Washington: Donald Huffman to Ryan Groves, $236,000.
217 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Mark T. Williamson to Holmes Properties LLC, $240,000.
204 Lilac Lane, East Peoria: Benjamin G. and Jennifer Frank to David Stern, $240,222.
160 S. California Road, Pekin: Melinda A. Clemens to Jody M. and Joseph J. Coffey, $270,000.
169 Tuscany Court, Morton: Austin M. and Megan Wagner to Kadishe and Murat Fejza, $277,000.
205 Fahey Hollow Road, East Peoria: Carol F. and Leland L. Ballard to Greg and Tracey Ballard, $285,000.
2100 Bay Colony Drive, Pekin: John F. Jr. and Sallie J.W. Watson to James H. and Juanita A. Hawks, $289,900.
1533 Kelsey St., Washington: Michael L. and Nicole L. Rockey to Theresa K. Guerrero, $299,000.
1665 N. Main St., Morton: Lighthouse Group of Morton LLC to G&N Enterprises Inc., $340,000.
18 Holborn Court, Washington: Lynne A. and Richard R. Baker to Joshua and Sara Caruso, $382,000.
26465 Liberty Lane, Washington: Gary W. and Pamela J. Smith to Cindy L. and Jerry F. Brown, $500,000.
Parcel Number 18-18-11-100-005, Tazewell County: Barbara H. and Philip A. Weihmeir to Brian and Lindsey Weihmeir, $551,190.
113 Eastgate Drive, Washington: AKAL Stores Inc. to American Liquor and Food Mart LLC, $850,000.
200 Rusche St., Creve Coeur: DGOGCREVECOEURIL20282003 LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, $2,020,691.
3615 Kelly Ave., Pekin: Yakita Inc. to Niramay Hotels Group LLC, $8,000,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
201 Niemann Drive, East Peoria: Jacqueline Fellhauer to Peggy A. Cormeny and Jaclyn A. Mahan, $136,000.
314 N. Townhall Road, Metamora: Gregory and Kathleen Miller to Victoria A. Whitehurst, $290,000.
