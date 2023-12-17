Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 17, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 4, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

2116 E. Riverview Court, Peoria Heights: Dawn and Aaron Rademaker to Laura Sherman, $79,000.

1502 N. Great Oak Road, Peoria: Jennifer N. Sams to Jonathan Chanc Wills, $83,750.

3017 N. Mission Road, Peoria: Richard A. Linse to Wallace Moore and Dajour Kendall, $85,000.

704 E. Sciota Ave., Peoria Heights: Kurt and Valerie Hand to John Matthews and Alexis Ann Byrne, $85,900.

7007 N. Terra Vista Drive, Peoria: David M. Williams to Mariannn and Mike Panfil, $86,500.

2622 S. Aerial Drive, Peoria: William L. Bardwell (by POA) and Judy L. Bardwell (by POA) and Karen L. Travis (POA) to Stevenson Properties of Peoria LLC, $92,000.

1327 N. Stella Court, Peoria: Diana L. Nelson (by POA) and Merideth Caho (POA) to Sophia A. Swallers, $93,000.

3213 W. Proctor Place, Peoria: Dallas Enterprises LLC to Namic Group LLC, $96,500.

710 S. Helen St., Peoria: Dallas Enterprises LLC to Namic Group LLC, $96,500.

1524 S. Faraday Ave., Peoria: Dallas Enterprises LLC to Namic Group LLC, $96,500.

16028 N. GI Joe Ave., Chillicothe: Jennifer Armstrong to Dakota James Eckardt, $97,000.

3205 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Redcup LLC to Freddie Griffin, $99,900.

4314 N. Nelson Drive, Peoria: Yong O. Kibler and Patricia A. Michel fka Patricia A. Eddlemon to Kate Ramos, $100,000.

416 N. Main St., Hanna City: Patricia A. Haller and Harold Haller (Decd) to Elizabeth M. Lett, $104,900.

902 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: James W. Wright and Joseph R. Wright and William A. Wright and Patti J. Grosso to Troy Kerrn, $106,001.

4037 W. Hillmont Road, Peoria: Ramon Portillo Jr. to Jacob Franklin, $109,500.

2627 W. Laura Ave., West Peoria: Megan McCallum fka Megan Lindensfelser to Brendan James Darr, $109,900.

1120 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: James R. and Nancy L. Mathesis to Salem Ribhi Salem, $110,000.

Story continues

5411 N. James Road, Peoria: Devon Paige A. Burger to Alyssa Armentrout and Grant Flora, $115,000.

723 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Slumlord Millionaire LLC to Legacy Build LLC, $115,500.

Peoria real estate: Sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 10, 2023

5026 N. Renwood St., Peoria: Candice K. Eakman to Cameron W. and Eliane R. Lewis, $122,500.

4209 N. Grand Blvd., Peoria: Joseph E. Lee to Michelle Askins, $122,900.

3203 N. Linnhill Court, Peoria: Amanda Pope to Facundo Sanchez, $127,000.

1003 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Gerald L. Betson to Luke Sack, $131,000.

1119 N. Manning Drive, Chillicothe: Michael Robert Hays and Vicki Lynne Timmons to Charles A. Vail, $143,000.

1223 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Ami Rose Pacis Rental Property LLC to Ronald Walton, $147,000.

5727 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Aaron and Kattie Ridlen to Sarah and Darrel Hedman, $150,000.

3407 W. King James Road, Peoria: Diana K. Daymude and Merle L. Daymude (Decd) to Todd Moore, Jennifer Moore, Corey Curtis and Mallory Curtis, $154,500.

1414 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights: Lisa B. Rhodes to McCann Properties Group LLC, $155,000.

1809 N. Park Road, Peoria: Jeff Cohen and Michalis Chiras to Sara F. Pilon and Joshua Canopy, $155,000.

4804 N. Glen Court, Peoria: Jason A. and Amanda C. Norsworthy to Glen 4804 LLC, $155,000.

1126 W. Merle Lane, Peoria: Patrick J. and Mary Eloise Cofield to Matthew Kyle and Cara Lee Lane, $160,000.

605 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: Joshua Rudd to Jeffrey W. Campbell, $160,000.

5930 N. Keenland Ave., Peoria: Christine Crumrine fka Christine Dentino and Brett Crumrine to Alycia Thomas, $164,900.

5406 N. Stephen Drive, Peoria: Gregory and Tracy Lybarger to Julie Himmel, $165,000.

3011 W. Parkridge Drive, Peoria: Rachel L. Manning (POA) and Otto K. Geist Jr. (Decd) and Claudia J. Geist (by POA) to Brandy Blacet and Kristy Dipietrantonio, $170,000.

1211 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: Charles R. Davis to Tyler Kircher and Courtney Robertson, $171,000.

1325 N. Hoyt St., Chillicothe: Nathan C. and Bethany Clay to Derrik Schoenherr, $172,000.

1703 W. Tiffany Court, Peoria: Maurice Montford to Devin L. and Charlotte Harris, $175,000.

5129 N. Karen Court, Peoria: Andrew O. Marrack to Strauss C. Langrud, $179,900.

5709 N. Keenland Ave, Peoria: Chris O'Niell Inc. to Loan Tran, $185,000.

21520 N. Maher Road, Princeville: Cheri M. Ruskusky and Richard P. Ruskusky (Decd) to Matthew E. and Deborah S. Shane, $186,000.

4312 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: KDB Group LLC to Roof Tiger PLLC, $199,000.

North Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: KDB Group LLC to Roof Tiger PLLC, $199,000.

2520 W. Wardcliffe Drive, Peoria: SNH Investment Inc. to Eric D. Brittine, $206,000.

7307 N. Oxford Place, Peoria: Jerrid Knight fka Dallas S. Knight and Jerrid Keith to Nikhil Keshmoni, $210,000.

1511 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Edwin E. Flener to Commercial Business Group LLC, $218,000.

6912 N. Flagstone Court, Peoria: Joan M. Keemle to Robert M. and Angela R. Wynn, $219,000.

7803 W. Hideaway Court, Mapleton: Anthony and Destiny Peacock to Brianna Marie Steinmetz, $219,950.

13022 N. Crater Lane, Dunlap: Madison Sue Eisenbarth and Cynthia Lynn Eisenbarth to Alec Wagenbach, $240,000.

2914 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Chris Hamrick and Marymae Saropdas Hamrick to Michael G. and Jodi E. Rubnich, $259,900.

2103 W. Riviera Drive, Peoria: Darrel and Sarah Hedman to Brian and Regina Davis, $262,800.

1919 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Loraine E. Gass and James P. Gass (Decd) to Jeffrey M. Stepping, $270,000.

1403 W. River Birch Drive, Chillicothe: Suzanne K. Brooks to Tammy R. Ashton, $272,500.

4644 W. Hetherwood Drive, Peoria: Wesley Houston and Rachael Jacobs to Thomas Keith and Jessie Yoskin, $304,000.

6002 W. Brookmere St., Edwards: Cameron and Marykate Blinn to Sarah E. and Evan Smith, $306,000.

11912 N. Devinwood Drive, Dunlap: Kyle and Alyxandra Donarski to Vijay Daniel Nethala and Kirsten Montgomery, $316,240.

614 N. Fairgrounds Way, Elmwood: Patric S. and Shannon Glover to Raymond and Martha Stillson, $329,900.

2500 W. Alabaster Ave., Dunlap: Morgan L. Spradling to Cartus Financial Corporation, $355,000.

2500 W. Alabaster Ave., Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Victor Tuddao Malana Jr. and Rhea Fe Robles Malana, $355,000.

7621 S. Cameron Lane, Mapleton: Heather and Jeff Himstedt to Anthony James and Destiny Nicole Peacock, $360,000.

3910 W. Crestridge Court, Peoria: Bryan K. and Allison C. Johnson to Cartus Financial Corporation, $379,500.

3910 W. Crestridge Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Wallace and Noelle Jacobs, $379,500.

6203 N. Jamestown Road, Peoria: Nestor Gutierrez (Tr) to Nancy K. and Dennis J. Winne, $390,500.

Peoria real estate: Real estate sales in Peoria and Woodford counties for Dec. 3, 2023

7011 N. Clayton Court, Peoria: Kashif S. and Nikhat Haque to Dylan and Michelle Garrison, $400,000.

719 S. Sara Court, Dunlap: James P. and Caylin J. Dunbar to Cartus Financial Corporation, $440,000.

719 S. Sara Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Brian W. Walz, $440,000.

6416 W. Callahan Court, Edwards: Copper Creek Holdings LLC to Wilson and Renata Tavares, $449,900.

6310 W. Crosswynd Court, Edwards: Brian J. Monge and Joseph R. Fontana to Christopher William and Jeanette Kahn, $474,900.

414 SW Water St., Peoria: Iron Front LLC to 414 Water Street LLC, $795,000.

8500 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Ralet LLLP fna Ralet Limited Partnership to 8500 Knoxville LLC, $825,000.

2726 W. Lake Ave., Peoria: Au Management Solutions Inc. to Moksha Hospitality LLC, $2,900,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

Parcel number 18-18-02-200-009: Dale W. Birkey, Daryl W. Birkey, David W. Birkey, Linda M. Birkey, Debra F. Birkley and Linda M. Gonder to Daryl W. Birkey and Debra F. Birkey, $79,388.

1209 S. Ninth St., Pekin: Bradley A. Bulis to Klayton Waddell, $80,000.

1508 Catherine St., Pekin: Marissa Lee to Bradley R. and Gail M. Marshall, $93,750.

1503 N. 12th St., Pekin: Cleona V. Olmstead to Norman Properties LLC, $105,000.

Parcel number 12-12-03-400-007: Joyce L. Marks and Eric L. Robison and Linda L. Robison and Linda L. Robison (trust) to Angela R. and Robert W. Gingerich, $105,000.

1402 Lincoln St., Pekin: Scott Viebrock to Grover Thomas and Joyce Fugate, $110,000.

1311 Fenley Ave., Pekin: Kenneth Howerter to Jacqui N. Marlow, $112,000.

309 Wildwood Court, East Peoria: Egan Dickerson to Aubriana Garcia, $112,000.

603 N. Maple Ave., Minier: Anna L. Aberle to Gavin Edwards, $112,000.

705 Koch St., Pekin: Dakota Wright to Kelsey Hallstrom, $112,500.

403 Hope St., Washington: M4 Properties LLC to Thomas Dalton, $112,900.

1411 Delray Ave., Pekin: Norman Properties LLC to Destiny and Kaydence Davidson, $112,900.

205 E. Second St., Deer Creek: Haley Armitage and Christian Blake Deed to Norman Mellies, $117,500.

314 Dundee Road, East Peoria: Susan C. and Wayne A. Page to Kelly Ford, $128,000.

110 Berry Road, Marquette Heights: Jayson Couri to James R. and Kimberly Hampe, $137,900.

313 N. First Ave., Morton: Glen C. Smith Sr. to Jose A. Calderon, $145,000.

711 S. High St., Washington: Roberta M. Klings to Re/Max WRC Downtown Inc., $145,000.

208 N. Second Ave., Morton: Dennis B. Whittington to Braden J. Rassi and Morgan E. Skender, $150,000.

371 E. Fernwood St., Morton: Hop This Mai Trinh to Tazewell Flood Covering Inc., $150,000.

2238 Hummingbird Lane, Washington: Estibaliz Rodriguez Araya and David J. Lipchik to Dylan M. Cole, $170,000.

200 Hilldale Ave., Washington: Chad and Danielle Walker to Kerry Anne Pearce, $180,000.

3020 Springfield Road, East Peoria: John P. and Karen Walker to Justin and McKinzie Waters,$188,500.

1815 Valencia Place, Pekin: Amie J. and Jayson Campbell and Amie J. Pennell to Leia and Thomas Springer, $188,900.

800 Spring St., Washington: Hannah E. and Nolan Miller to Kyle Clark and Emily Whitaker, $191,000.

15081 Christmas Tree Road, Green Valley: Leia J. and Thomas E. Springer to Aaron and Kattie Ridlen, $199,000.

126 Eagle Ridge, Washington: Jean C. Aldag to Clifton L. Burton and Denise Shelton, $200,000.

39 Prairie Village Place, Morton: Clifton Lee Burton and Denise R. and John William Shelton to Merton and Roxanne Haynes, $225,000.

2118 Alamda Drive, Pekin: Wade L. Peacock to Bobbi J. and Gary S. Brienen, $232,500.

828 E. Jackson St., Morton: Daniel B. and Micah J. and Rachel B. Tuhy to Melvin Race McKee and Taylor Ann Neill, $235,000.

7289 Sparrow Road, Hopedale: Debra A. McClain to Gabrielle and Logan Sauder, $240,000.

918 Brichwood Drive, Washington: Patricia S. and Richard D. Brown to Alec and Lauren Gerdes, $260,000.

Real estate in Peoria: 'Exciting changes' are planned for this former KDB building in Peoria Heights

22587 Spring Creek Road, Washington: Marilyn E. and Walter R. Miars to Hannah and Nolan Miller, $275,000.

24 Oriole Lane, Pekin: Michael W. and Sheri D. Krohe to Amie and Jayson Campbell, $285,000.

1403 Hampton Road, Washington: Thomas Michael and Tiffany Dalton to Chad Lee and Danielle Marie Walker, $285,000.

1300 Eagle Ave. 1-4, Washington: Daniel P. and Mary Ann Chonowski to Loren Kennell, $295,000.

109 Brandy Drive, Mackinaw: Brandy and Michael Miller to Brittany M. and John P. Henderson III, $300,000.

314 Harbor Pointe Drive, East Peoria: Richard E. Schuck Jr. to Michelle Chasse, $300,000.

1001 Veerman St., Pekin: Mark P. and Shelley J. Stroemer to New Lease Properties LLC, $315,000.

1009 Dallas Road, Washington: Carey A. and Trudy A. Weaver to Ali L. Helton, $360,000.

12120 Towerline Road, Pekin: David B. and Gloria J. Meyer to Melanie A. Miller, $487,500.

1301 Coventry Drive, Washington: Jane M. and Michael T. Larson to Melissa and Stanley Davidson, $509,000.

1209 Whetstone Drive, Morton: Joseph N. Van Valey to Leah M. and Ryan E. Graf, $548,900.

WOODFORD COUNTY

606 N. Main St., Roanoke: Daniel J. Yordy to Heather Yordy, $129,900.

602 Manor Drive, Metamora: James Fandel to Michael Burnaz, $135,000.

314 N. Tazewell St., Metamora: Lori A. Hodge (not individually but of the Boofer Mauer trust) to Michael Mattern, $140,000.

1332 Crestview Ave., East Peoria: Jeffrey Stepping to Daniel Zilm, $143,000.

312 W. Mill St., Minonk: William Pingel and Cathy Weese to James Marion and Arielle Rose Harpenau, $150,000.

417 N. Lafayette St., Metamora: Collier Scalzitti-Sanders to Mary Miller, $157,500.

107 W. Mill St., Eureka: John Roberts Construction Inc. to City of Eureka, $185,000.

Conservation Lane, Lowpoint: Marjorie and David Lee Jenkins to Green Wing Acres LLC, $327,120.

509 Hampton Court, Germantown Hills: Todd R. and Jill K. Goins to Kerry and Jake Rohman, $425,000.

903 Brookline Drive, Eureka: Stephanie L. Kool to Colton J. Kool, $600,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties